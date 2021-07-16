Michigan lawyer Lambert confirms fraud in Michigan’s 2020 Election

DETROIT: Patty McMurray of 100 Percent Fed Up and Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit conducted a video interview with Michigan lawyer Stefanie Lambert, a former prosecutor, who has been working to uncover election fraud in Michigan relative to the 2020 election. The video has quickly gone viral.

Attorney Stefanie L. Lambert has been a licensed attorney since she passed the bar exam in both Michigan and Massachusetts. She has worked as a prosecutor for 12 years working with clients in all 50 states. Lambert’s credentials show she, “Has handled thousands of felony cases and has extensive felony trial experience as the lead trial attorney, including cases with multiple juries.”

Attorney Lambert announced,





“I’ve been working closely with Matt DePerno and with other attorneys and experts like I said. And we’ve obtained a lot of evidence. In fact, there’s going to be a lawsuit filed in the very near future against Election Source (https://electionsource.com) which is a contractor to Dominion. Matt Deperno sent a cease and desist letter to Election Source today because there was a letter sent out by Election Source to all of the clerks in Michigan stating that they’re coming to do preventative updates regarding removing a battery in most of the election equipment which is problematic because this would erase data [on those machines]. That’s one piece of what’s happening with Election Source.”

Clerks across Michigan received letters like this from Election Source giving notice for “preventative maintenance” on voting equipment. There is a significant risk that this “maintenance” is designed to “prevent” access to forensic records on the 2020 election.

These machines should not be tampered with for 24 months by law.

52 U.S.C.

United States Code, 2014 Edition

Title 52 – VOTING AND ELECTIONS

Subtitle II – Voting Assistance and Election Administration

CHAPTER 207 – FEDERAL ELECTION RECORDS

Sec. 20702 – Theft, destruction, concealment, mutilation, or alteration of records or papers; penalties

From the U.S. Government Publishing Office, www.gpo.gov

§20702. Theft, destruction, concealment, mutilation, or alteration of records or papers; penalties

Any person, whether or not an officer of election or custodian, who willfully steals, destroys, conceals, mutilates, or alters any record or paper required by section 20701 of this title to be retained and preserved shall be fined not more than $1,000 or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.

(Pub. L. 86–449, title III, §302, May 6, 1960, 74 Stat. 88.)

Attorney Lambert says she has hundreds of sworn affidavits relative to Michigan election fraud and irregularities.

One of the more interesting ones comes from a former candidate himself,

“I have evidence where one of the candidates was up until about midnight, went to bed, noticed on Facebook that his opponent had posted that he had won and the exact percentage he had won by… and he (the candidate of the sworn affidavit) went to the clerk’s office in the morning with his campaign manager, they recorded the conversation. They said, ‘Well how does the opponent know that they won by that percentage?’ and she (the clerk) said, ‘I don’t know because I am not done counting. We’re not done.’ So that election wasn’t completed until about 6 hours after that conversation and lo and behold that opponent won by that exact percentage (he had posted on Facebook 12 hours earlier).”

Lambert goes on to explain how logical bumpers were removed in the Dominion machines. These logical bumpers prevent the shifting of votes from one candidate to another. These logical bumpers were removed to account for the shifted Biden votes in Antrim County away from Trump.

Michigan is said to have a lawless governor…

A lawless attorney general, and a lawless secretary of state (all Democrats) as Republicans work to investigate the laws broken in the 2020 Election. These three are the ones most often credited with being the ones blocking any attempt at a forensic audit in Michigan which is what the majority of the people of Michigan want.

After all, aiding and abetting criminals in a crime is a crime itself.

It is now very obvious crimes were committed against President Donald Trump and other Republicans who ran for office in the State of Michigan. Evidence exists, both by witnesses and forensically that votes were switched and the election was stolen.



It may be just too late for the criminals who engaged in Federal election fraud to attempt to destroy evidence by removing batteries from voting machines 6 months after the election. Mike Lindell has been working with cybersecurity experts spending millions of dollars of his own money to prove this election was stolen by criminals.

He put out his documentary “Absolute Proof.” It has all the evidence needed to show ballot fraud. Lindell has hired computer experts of all kinds who have shown that the Dominion voting machines were connected to the internet (a crime).



Further, it allowed hackers, but more importantly allowed ‘authorized users’ full access any time, from anywhere, to these machines.

Lindell’s evidence shows who they are, wherefrom (by IP address), what they did, as everything was recorded in cyber data packets he now possesses. Changing the batteries of the machines now is futile. Mike will expose everything on August 10th, 11th, and 12th in South Dakota at his Cyber Symposium.





