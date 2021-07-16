Michigan Judge Laura Parker ignores election fraud evidence, witnesses

DETROIT: All the proof you need that 2020 election fraud was real is the fact mainstream news media refuses to report it, social media works to scrub it from their platforms, and Internet search engines bury it in the results. From Fulton County’s State Farm Arena to Detroit’s TCF Center, images, affidavits, and testimony all tell a similar story. (Watch: Tucker Carlson Breaks Down All the Evidence of Voter Fraud in Fulton County)

Ballots run through multiple times, seemingly “xeroxed” ballots for Joe Biden, dead people voting and ballot boxes stuffed.

A vote total mysteriously changing at the same time tabulation centers, including Detroit TCF, were shut down.

Michigan votes for Biden equals 2,804,040 vs 2,649,852 for Trump.

Michigan tracked 85,410 “other votes.” The total amounts to 5,539,302 popular votes cast. The experts conclude that 66% of America voted on average. That means in Michigan we would anticipate a total of 5,363,846 votes. However, the state reports a popular vote total that is 175,456 votes more than would be anticipated in the state, giving Biden an alleged win of 154,188 votes or a 2.8% margin.





July 13th Election Fraud Hearing

If you missed that the Kraken lawyers, Powell and Wood, against election fraud went before Federal Judge Linda Parker during a Zoom hearing on July 13th, you are not alone. You did not know this because Parker, an Obama appointee activist judge, is using judicial fiat to keep Democrat vote tabulation chicanery on the down-low.

“The radical Obama-appointed federal judge Linda Parker is currently hearing the sanctions case against former federal prosecutors Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, along with local attorney Stefanie Lambert (see yesterday’s story) who filed the suit on behalf of the Plaintiffs.”

Michigan’s dishonest Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who, along with Michigan’s tyrannical governor, was listed as a defendant in the original King et al. vs. Whitmer case, was clearly confident of the outcome of today’s case, as she tweeted a link to the live hearing.”

It is to be noted that 100 Percent Fed Up had the entire hearing posted to YouTube as an audio file but YouTube has since removed it. This begs the question,

How does YouTube have the right to ban a public court Zoom call hearing and why would you do so unless you are afraid of the evidence submitted in that hearing or the conduct of the judge?

The proof of the 2020 Election fraud is easy to see in the numbers

While little to nothing can be found on this hearing, there is this… for as long as it lasts…

Judge Linda Parker:

“What is your question? Unmute.”

Sidney Powell:

“Yes. I’m trying your honor. I would like to speak to all of these issues and reiterate the points of our briefing. We’re not waiving anything. We object to virtually everything Mr. Fink has said. I have practiced law for 43 years and never witnessed a proceeding like this, including representing attorneys in sanctions proceedings themselves. I take full responsibility myself for the pleadings in this case.

Ms. Newman, Mr. Wood, Mr. Johnson, and local counsel had no role whatsoever in the drafting and content of these complaints. It was my responsibility and Mr. Keinhendler’s, not theirs. The affidavits in support of the complaint are valid, were we to have an evidentiary hearing, we would produce the witnesses to testify to those affidavits. This is not the kind of proceeding in which the affidavits can be challenged. They weren’t even required to be attached to the complaint.

The very fact that we attached 960 pages of affidavits reflects how seriously we took this matter, how concerned we were about the constitutional issues that we raided on behalf of electors who are themselves mentioned in the constitution.

We had a legal obligation to the country and the electors to raise these issues. It is the duty of lawyers in the highest tradition of the practice of law to raise difficult and even unpopular issues.

The fact that there may have been even adverse precedent against us does not change that fact. Were that true there would not have been a decision called Brown V Board of Education. We have practiced law with the highest standards. (We) would file the same complaints again. We welcome an opportunity to actually prove our case.

No court has ever given us that opportunity.

Instead, we are met with proceedings like this brought by Mr. Fink and others who are themselves the ones who have abused the process for political gamesmanship and their political purposes. And this is one of the proceedings that leaves the American public with no confidence either in our election system or our judicial system.”

Am I calling this judge a criminal? Well, she heard the evidence, and rather than address that very specific and significant evidence brought before her court, she decided she will now pursue getting sanctions placed against the attorneys.

So you make the call.

Attorney Lin Wood made a brief statement seemingly calling out the judge on Telegraph thereafter:

“Another long but interesting day! I had hoped for some outdoor “land and puppy” time today but along came my very first criminal contempt motion! And a frivolous one at that!!!”

Spending time dealing with the election fraud abstract/distraction created by liberal advocates

“It all takes a lot of time, figuring out the reality from the fiction. But I did find time to put some significant pieces of the “Attack Lawyers Who Support Trump” puzzle together! So it was a good day!

Now time to rest. Who knows what adventures tomorrow will bring. Probably a rash of Mockingbird propaganda rag articles headlined, “Conspiracy Theorist Lying Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Charged With Criminal Contempt.

All in a day’s work . . .

God bless each of you.

Lin”

So what is a reporter to do?

I republished a news site snippet of the video from the Michigan hearing on Monday. I republished the truth. (Michigan lawyer Lambert confirms fraud in Michigan’s 2020 Election) Spreading truth really irritates the enemy. The enemy hates light shining on darkness.

The court could claim CommDigiNews violated a judge’s order that prohibited a “broadcast” of the Michigan sanctions hearing. Wait. I did not “broadcast the hearing. The judge did so when she broadcast it on YouTube. Making it available to be inserted via a portal onto a web-page.

Her order to “not broadcast” is akin to slamming the barn door shut after the horses have run.”

Fraud Witness Andrew Sitto

Judge Parker, besides being rude and incredulous to the attorneys before her, was also rude to a fraud witness Andrew Sitto. The judge exposed herself and that she should have recused herself from this hearing after attacking Sitto.

The judge seemingly mocked Andrew Sitto’s testimony by affidavat.

Sitto was one of there TCF witnesses, who filed affidavits saying that he saw “tens of thousands of ballots” that were delivered to the absentee ballot counting facility in the early morning on the day after the election.

Judge Parker asked how he could possibly know that there were tens of thousands of ballots? City of Detroit lawyer David Fink stated that “you cannot put something in an affidavit that you know not to be true.” Fink, a Detroit native, “is an experienced civil litigator, whose practice has focused on commercial litigation.” (Facebook)

Judge Parker, representing the Democratic Party missed the video the Gateway Pundit paid the TCF Center to obtain that showed tens of thousands of ballots being delivered at 3:30 am on the day after the election. Note the van showing up at the TCF Center is shown at the 18:50 minute mark in the interview.

When Andrew Sitto was asked what he thought about the comments the judge made towards his sworn affidavit and the number of ballots he saw being unloaded from the van he said,

“Well, yeah, you know, as I recall things I can simply state the facts, and, as I am doing right now. If it is in dispute we can speak to the facts and as I recall; If it is not tens of thousands of ballots, it is probably not fifty thousand ballots it’s higher! Maybe I would say 150 to 200 thousand ballots. If not, debunk me! Go count the ballots. How many ballots are there. You should be telling me. Why do you need me to tell you how many ballots there were at the dump?”

Sitto’s comments were both ironic and humorous as he knows Michigan does not want to have a forensic audit conducted to expose the voter fraud that occurred in the Detroit area. You cannot call Sitto a liar, Judge Parker, unless you have to forensic audit to prove it!

Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who, along with Michigan’s tyrannical governor, was listed as a defendant in the original “King et al. vs. Whitmer” case, seemed overly confident of the outcome of the case before Judge Parker, as she tweeted a link to the live hearing the day before it was held.

We saw the fraud in Detroit City in realtime

This site is where Detroit City Officials put cardboard over the windows to prevent the GOP observers from seeing in, where poll workers were militantly hostile to the GOP observers, and where hundreds of affidavits by election observers claim they witnessed voter fraud.

Three different election observers testified in sworn affidavits that they witnessed vehicles delivering fraudulent ballots to the TCF Center early in the morning on November 4th. Andrew Sitto was just one of those who are eyewitnesses to fraud.

Don Campbell, an attorney representing Powell and other lawyers, said there was plenty of legal precedent to go to federal court and challenge this election.

Relative to Judge Parker’s threats of sanctions, he said the lawyers can’t be hit with sanctions simply because an opinion submitted through an expert’s affidavit may be wrong. At issue was whether Andrew Sitto’s estimate of ballots coming out of the van was accurate.

Who died and gave attorney David Fink the right to say Andrew Sitto is lying?

Judge Parker should now become part of a larger investigation as the spike in votes exclusively for Biden turned the election. But only after the votes of the van were entered into the voting system at this site.

The votes in the van lacked a proper chain of custody and therefor have to be assumed to be fraudulent

Trump was ahead in this Detroit vote counting site until that van arrived. Sure, Judge Parker, nothing to see here. How stupid do you and the other lame Democrats think Americans are? How much longer do you figure they will put up with this?

No Justice, No Peace counts for conservatives as well.