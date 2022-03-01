Math genius Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai exposes Arizona Election Fraud

Way back in 1978, a 14-year-old boy named V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai developed a computer program that replicated the features of the interoffice and inter-organizational paper mail system. He named his computer program “EMAIL” for “Electronic Mail”. In 1982 Shiva filed an application for copyright of his program with the United States Copyright Office. They then issued a Certificate of Registration, No. TXu-111-775, to the program.

Thereafter, Shiva went on to complete four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He is a Fullbright Scholar, MIT-Lemelson Awards Finalist, and Westinghouse Science Talent Search Honors Award recipient. He teaches at MIT as Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai where he has continued his work as both an inventor and systems scientist across a broad range of fields from media to medicine, art, and technology.

One recent class he created, Systems Visualization, is one of the most popular at MIT.

Needless to say, any person with these credentials knows enough to catch and expose the stupid criminals of our time.

He has done that in Arizona in the 2020 Election. Dr. Shiva is the founder of the Election Systems Integrity Institute. Their motto is simple, “One person. One vote.”





Still, some lefty liars have worked overtime to discredit Dr. Shiva resorting to name-calling. Because that is what you do when you don’t have an argument. Deciding their false allegations were not enough to discredit Dr. Shiva they resorted to character assassination and racist slurs.

Thankfully, these low intellect individuals were put in their places by an MIT associate of Dr. Shiva.

MIT’s Professor Noam Chomsky stated about Dr. Shiva:

“The efforts to belittle the innovation of a 14-year-old child should lead to reflection on the larger story of how power is gained, maintained, and expanded, and the need to encourage, not undermine, the capacities for creative inquiry that are widely shared and could flourish if recognized and given the support they deserve.“

In other words, good ideas can come from people of all ages, all races, either gender, any nationality, and any other category one might use to differentiate and discriminate to further their own agenda.

So it is safe to say, Dr. Shiva has his haters.

What he has investigated and uncovered in Arizona will, no doubt, make that group larger.

In a newly released 35-minute video Dr. Shiva exposes widespread and systematic election fraud in the November 2020 election for President of the United States of America.

This video description offers:

“In this Discussion, Dr. Shiva shares the results of his groundbreaking study revealing over 200,000 mail ballots with mismatched signatures were counted without being reviewed (“cured”) in Maricopa. This is the first study to calculate signature matching rates to provide a quantitative framework for assessing signature verification of mail ballots.”

In other words, registered voters who typically do not vote, are dead, or simply made up resulted in a mismatch on over 200,000 ballots. The forgeries are obvious. That was just the first crime.

The second crime was when the election authorities accepted these 200,000+ ballots as “cured” meaning legitimate when they were obviously forged.

A next logical step would be to see how many of them were cast for Joe Biden but I think we all know how that would go. As a reminder, Biden only won Arizona by 10,457 votes.

Some of the posts on social media are almost as interesting as the experts like Dr. Shiva exposing the fraud.

For example:

“I live in New Zealand and we are ‘The New Day’ when the USA is asleep. I watched when it was 2 AM in the USA, when Biden’s vote line, vis-a-vis Trump’s, went vertical on the graphs in the Swing States. I did Stat Maths II at University. This is statistically IMPOSSIBLE.” – Chris Paul

Dr. Shiva offers further evidence the DOJ and FBI were criminally negligent in November of 2020. Their intent was to throw an election to a candidate that did not represent the will of the people.

And for all the haters who want to try to discredit Dr. Shiva as a fraud to further their agenda of putting illegitimate Democrats in office against the will of WE, THE PEOPLE, we will leave this right here…



