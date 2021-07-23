Maricopa County Cyber Ninjas Body Checks the Fact Checkers

MARICOPA COUNTY: On July 15th the Cyber Ninjas audit team performing the 2020 Election audit of the results in Maricopa County provided a recap from what they found in their work. A more detailed and formal report is forthcoming next month. Of course, the opposition had to go on the attack with their “misinformation mockingbird media” campaign. One of the issues Cyber Ninjas again raised as truth was what has now been termed “Sharpiegate”.

The use of felt tip pens on ballots was supposedly discredited last year… but it wasn’t. (SharpieGate Is Real: Maricopa County Conspired To Give Voters Sharpies That Ruined Same-Day Ballots)

Sharpiegate was among the scenarios that played out all over the country by Democrats bully poll workers to change election results.

Trump voters were instructed to fill out their ballots with a sharpie pen. The fake news media and fraudulent fact checkers mocked such concerns at the end of 2020. However, it is a well-known fact by poll workers and watchers that felt tip pens should never be used as a marking device on voting ballots.

Black and blue ballpoint pens are the standard in marking devices.





Some witnesses who brought their own ballpoints to vote actually had them taken out of their hands by poll workers and replaced with felt tip pens.

Senate President Karen Fann is saying that the number of ballots found by the audit does not match the certified total.

This explains why Maricopa County officials refused to cooperate and perform this audit with the Senate and as requested by the Senate. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs did everything in their power (stonewalling) to prevent the Arizona Senate from finding these discrepancies. This also explains why the Democrats and County Officials refused to tour this historic process and see the transparency of the audit process for themselves. They are double, triple, and quadruple checking every single detail in order to prove that the Senate’s audit is 100% accurate.

Cyber Ninjas was immediately attacked for their credibility. Despite that they have shown much more honor and integrity than other independent contractors involved in the 2020 Presidential Election. (House Democrats probe Arizona election auditor Cyber Ninjas and request documents)

“Grievances cannot be redressed until they are known; and they cannot be known but through complaints and petitions. If these are deemed affronts, and the messengers punished as offenders, who will henceforth send petitions? And who will deliver them? Wise governments encouraged the airing of grievances, even those that were lightly founded foolish governments did the opposite – to their peril. Where complaining is a crime, hope becomes despair.” – Benjamin Franklin

The ballots cast in Arizona’s largest county, Maricopa, in the 2020 election were counted for a third time.

Nearly 2.1 million ballots submitted in Maricopa County for the presidential election were tabulated by election officials. They were then recounted by hand by audit teams hired by the Arizona Senate. All in a process that was completed late last month.

Next, the Senate will do its own recount that will provide a number to compare to those from the county and from the auditors. Maricopa County says there were 2,089,563 ballots cast.

Audit teams, led by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, began counting ballots and doing other work in April despite Democrat obstruction of the process. They finished the recount and examination of the ballots at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix in late June.

The Arizona State Senate paid $150,000 for the audit. Other private parties have donated money towards this audit as well to help shoulder the cost.

The Biden Election Theft Team has been quick to discredit those performing the Arizona audit as being inexperienced. The credentials of three of the top players indicate otherwise…

* Doug Logan

CEO of Cyber Ninjas out of Florida. The company is an application security company that has experienced in evaluating election-related matters. They lead the Arizona audit effort along with Wake Technologies. This company has performed in election hand counts in New Mexico and in Fulton County, Pennsylvania, as well as other audit work around the country.

* Ken Bennett

Former Secretary of State of Arizona (chief elections officer of the state) for 6 years from 2009-2015. He holds a degree in accounting from Arizona State University. Bennett has 35 years of experience in the private sector as either a CEO or CFO for various companies. He served on Prescott, Arizona’s, city council for 4 years, Arizona State Board of Education for 7 years (2 years as the Board President), and 8 years as an Arizona Senator (4 years as the Senate President).

* Ben Cotton

CEO of Sipher LLC. Ben holds a Master’s Degree in Information Technology, as well as a CISSP and other forensic certifications. Sipher specializes in national-level incident responses and forensic analysis. His company has experience in the legal sector supporting both the plaintiffs and defendants. Cotton has testified in court proceedings as an expert witness and has over 25 years of forensic experience.

To each and everyone who (Democrats, RINOs, Deep State Shills, Mockingbird media) claims there was no fraud or cheating during the 2020 Presidential election you are either hypocrites or criminals or both. Unless you can provide a logical explanation vetted claims of fraud and your continual “abstract-distract” to discredit the audit.

If everything was so honest and done on the up-and-up in the 2020 Presidential election, why would you oppose election forensic audits? What are you trying to hide?

“There is no more beautiful of a train-wreck to watch than Democrats destroying Democrats…well, until Biden’s own DOJ destroys the Biden Administration…then you just have a story you can’t afford to miss. One letter from the DOJ to the Arizona Senate sets the stage for yet another Audit disaster for the Dems!”

The proof is there for those brave enough to look at it!

This 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and people need to be prosecuted. Joe Biden is not the legitimate president of these United States. Should the powers that be not take control of this situation and right the past wrongs of last November, we can all fear for the future of America. And the vigilante justice that will soon follow.

Americans, we must pray, will not stand for this.

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development) who prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.”

Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler