Make no mistake about it, Mike Pence was derelict in duty 1-6-2021

LAKE BUENA VISTA: Former Vice President Mike Pence called out his former boss by name, saying that “President Trump is wrong” in claiming Pence had the right to overturn the 2020 election on January 6, 2021, as vice president and Senate Chair. The fact of the matter is, Pence is wrong. With more than six critical states showing obvious systematic voter fraud, Pence would be better off keeping his mouth shut and fading into the sunset.

Instead, Pence is becoming ever more prevalent as many speculate he is looking at a future run for the White House. (Vice President Pence: One day as the most powerful man on Earth)

Speaking at the Federalist Society Florida Chapters conference Pence delivered his strongest response yet to Trump’s ongoing efforts to re-litigate the 2020 presidential election, calling it “un-American” to suggest one person could have decided the outcome.

Many constitutional scholars and experts in American politics say Pence had both a moral and legal obligation to stand up

He had the responsibility of telling the Senate and House that given the obvious voting irregularities and anomalies in the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, we would not accept their electors’ votes as valid. This would require them to return to their respective states with Attorney General Bill Bar and FBI Director Christopher Wray to begin an immediate investigation into obvious widespread systematic election fraud.





Instead, Mike Pence accepted a coin from Ohio’s Brad Wenstrup as Nancy Pelosi leaned in for an elbow bump.

Pence has spoken out against those who voted for the Trump-Pence ticket who continue to insist the vice president can alter an election saying,

“Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election.”

That is a deceptive misdirect.

What the Constitution says related to the colloquially-named Electoral College arises from Article II, Section 1, Clauses 2 and 3, which state that:

“Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress; but no Senator or Representative, or person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States shall be appointed an Elector.

The Congress may determine the Time of chusing (choosing) the Electors, and the Day on which they shall give their Votes; which Day shall be the same throughout the United States.”

Where Pence got this wrong is he had full knowledge that in at least one state, Pennsylvania, the law was changed without the approval of the legislature.

Article VII Section 14 of the state (Pennsylvania) constitution says the state Legislature should set laws governing absentee voting in specific instances.

“The Legislature shall, by general law, provide a manner in which, and the time and place at which, qualified electors who may, on the occurrence of any election, be absent from the municipality of their residence, because their duties, occupation or business require them to be elsewhere or who, on the occurrence of any election, are unable to attend at their proper polling places because of illness or physical disability or who will not attend a polling place because of the observance of a religious holiday or who cannot vote because of election day duties, in the case of a county employee, may vote, and for the return and canvass of their votes in the election district in which they respectively reside.”

Further, Pence was wrong in that:

3 U.S. Code § 5 – Determination of controversy as to appointment of electors

“If any State shall have provided, by-laws enacted prior to the day fixed for the appointment of the electors, for its final determination of any controversy or contest concerning the appointment of all or any of the electors of such State, by judicial or other methods or procedures, and such determination shall have been made at least six days before the time fixed for the meeting of the electors, such determination made pursuant to such law so existing on said day, and made at least six days prior to said time of meeting of the electors, shall be conclusive, and shall govern in the counting of the electoral votes as provided in the Constitution, and as hereinafter regulated, so far as the ascertainment of the electors appointed by such State is concerned.”

In a statement Sunday, Trump suggested that a recent bipartisan push to revise the counting of Electoral College votes by Congress was proof that Pence had the power to change the results. mala Harris will have no right to overturn the election w The effort to revamp the Electoral Count Act, and clarify that the vice president’s role in tallying the vote is ceremonial, is moving quickly in the Senate with the support of GOP Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

“What they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they (Democrats) now want to take that right away,” Trump said in the statement. “Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!”

But Pence maintains that wasn’t the case, and said that “the time has come to focus on the future.”

Again, this is an attempt to misdirect and deflect. If he did not have the power to demand a second look at the election process in questionable states in November of 2020, why would the Democrats be looking at changing the process of the Electoral college after all of these years?

Common sense!

Pence, always the smooth talker much like Lindsey Graham said,

“Look, I understand the disappointment many feel about the last election. I was on the ballot,” he said. “But whatever the future holds, I know we did our duty that day.” He concluded with, Then we beat them in 2024.”

Americans are not idiots. If their votes were diminished in 2020 without any investigation as to what transpired the evening of November 3rd and the morning of November 4th, they have no reason not to believe that Democrats will repeat their performance in the next election. Unless things are changed.

Pence has defended his role in certifying the election results on January 6, 2021, repeatedly but Americans are no buying it and wish he would just shut up and go away.

Pence has admitted that he and Trump remain divided on the events surrounding the protest at the US Capitol on January 6.

Again, Trump and many Americans get very angry when the protest is improperly labeled an “insurrection” after evidence has come out FBI associates and provocateurs led Trump supporters astray when they invited them into the Capitol.

Pence said, “I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day.”

Days told a California group,

“There is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

Again, this is just his way to deflect to the point he, alone, was derelict in his duty to his office as both Vice President and Senate Chair.

Trump supporters in the US called for Mike Pence to do the right thing and reject the vote tally and send it back to the states where gross irregularities were presented with evidence. He opted to take the easy way out. Even after security cameras in both the states of Georgia and Michigan captured illegal election fraud for the whole world to see!

Instead, Pence plants his heels in the ground looking for a political future after his betrayal saying, “I know I did the right thing.”

As Mike Pence seemingly tries to position himself for a political comeback, the Republican Party would be better about treating him the way they just treated Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinsinger for their betrayal of both the party and their constituents who voted for them. They are done. (Republican National Committee overwhelmingly votes to censure Cheney, Kinzinger for sitting on Jan. 6 panel)

The bottom line, some of us who have been elected to office and swore to uphold the Constitution of our states and the United States of America took that oath very seriously. Some of us felt a moral obligation to not only uphold the laws of the land but also remain true to the desires of our constituents who put us in office.

Then we have Mike Pence. There is no way this guy should ever have a future in American politics.

He never has even addressed the un-Constitutional and illegal detainment without due process of those imprisoned after the protest of January.

Actions speak louder than words. That act of neglect showing outrage alone shows us all Mike Pence is not fit to be any kind of American leader ever again.

Most Americans want to know how these people remain incarcerated without due process and trial and who is responsible.

A REAL insurrection would determine this and hold those responsible accountable for violation of these protesters’ Constitutional rights.

#######

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “ringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

