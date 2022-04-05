Make a joke about transgenders? Big Tech says No Way!

WASHINGTON: I am almost at the end of a 30-day timeout with Facebook for sharing the above meme, which I didn’t even make. The meme referenced International Women’s Day on March 8th. It is just as funny to me now as it was 30 days ago. So obviously, Facebook has taught me nothing.

I still believe there are two God-assigned male and female genders at conception. And that these classifications should be respected as methods of classification for competitive sports throughout all events FOREVER by everybody.

However, they have confirmed that Facebook, as part of Big Tech, is guilty of arbitrary and capricious censorship.

Transgender people are a seriously protected class of people that are not funny.

Indeed, transgender people are not funny… not funny at all to people of religious faiths.





Disconcerting these days are transgender male athletes being allowed to compete as women thanks to the liberal socialists of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The female athletes should sue and boycott the NCAA for this sham pretense of “inclusion.” It is patently unfair and a violation of all previous practices and the heritage of the NCAA.

Let me be clear if Clyde wants to become Clara. I do not have a problem with that. Free world. Free life. However, Clyde/Clara must stay in their lane of the proverbial pool.

Transgender cyclists were blocked from women’s championship races after boycott threats from biologically female contestants.

Any judge that cannot say what a woman is unfit for our highest court.

If you do not understand the difference between a man and a woman, look at some x-rays while listening to the Marrin Morris country song “The Bones.”

The public relations charade is if you do not accept the direction LGBTQ wants to lead our nation, you are either “homophobic” or not yet “woke.”

But what if these activists are enemies of America looking to topple our country from within by sowing dissension as they push a ridiculous agenda of gender confusion?

Most Americans know what is going on in this country.

From the indoctrination of kindergarteners into the LGBTQ lifestyle, to men being allowed to compete against women in sports, the transgender push is a national disgrace. Not that people should not be able to choose to live their life. It’s the push that I have to accept transgender as a third sex.

So you will be canceled for poking fun on International Women’s Day, as the Babylon Bee recently found out.

The Babylon Bee is a Florida-based right-leaning parody news site that competes with The Onion of Wisconsin. Their motto is, “Fake news you can trust delivered straight to your inbox.” For those who grew up reading “MAD Magazine,” The Babylon Bee has been an easy transition from childhood to adulthood, satisfying our appetites for satire. (“The Babylon Bee’s Man of The Year Is Rachel Levine”)

The Babylon Bee’s first crime is that they are a conservative-leaning parody site. And they were suspended by Twitter for 12 hours after it had awarded transgender government official Rachel Levine the title “Man of the Year.”

Many believe the story was apparently a reaction to USA Today’s naming Levine, who serves as U.S. assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, one of its women of year the week prior week.

Seth Dillon, the CEO of the Florida-based Babylon Bee, tweeted this:

I just received this notice that we’ve been locked out of our account for “hateful conduct.” pic.twitter.com/udMriKcDr6 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 20, 2022

So if Twitter’s goal was to censor what they considered to be harmful content hurtful to transgender people, it did have an equal and opposite effect.

The original Babylon Bee tweet went unnoticed. However, two things happened when the site’s account was suspended for the joke. First, the tweet went viral on the Internet, and the story of the censorship got picked up by the mainstream media.

But wait, it gets worse. The 12-hour ban has gone on much longer now.

Twitter took the opportunity to make a bad situation worse, which, in the process, created a firestorm and put it more in the spotlight of controversy.

Twitter expected Babylon Bee CEO Dillon to remove the offending tweet, but he has thus far refused, which means The Babylon Bee continues to be punished.

So long as Dillon refuses to delete the offending tweet, it seems that the parody site will never be allowed to post on Twitter again. Yet, in the world of marketing, any publicity is good publicity.

The Washington Times wrote what many have been thinking to themselves; Twitter’s Babylon Bee lockout may have been a ‘last straw’ for Elon Musk.

The multi-billionaire founder of both Tesla and SpaceX recently acquired nearly 10 percent of all of Twitter’s stock. As a result, Musk is the largest single stockholder.

Musk may be out to prove that you cannot censor somebody making light-hearted jokes about a man trying to be a woman. Or a woman identifying as a man.

In the case of the meme that got me in Facebook jail for 30 days, at least it was acknowledging them for how they want to be acknowledged as women. To me, it was just funny. Ironic and funny.

On the other hand, calling out a man pretending to be a woman as still being a man and making him one of their “Women of the Year” is also pretty darn funny.

The USA Today action was an insult to every born woman! Where is the National Organization of Women (NOW) in this matter if they are not just a communist front organization as many claim them to be?

I know how we can all settle this once and for all! Since this is America, where we are a Democratic society run under the Constitutional Republic where the majority rules, we can put it to a vote!

An agenda is being pushed, and most Americans both resent it and will not tolerate it.

Throughout history, societies have fallen after periods of sexual deviancy. And whether you believe in God or not, history is history.

And as for Facebook, which claims there are now 58 different genders, you are not fit to judge me regarding “community standards” You have proven you have no standards. (“Here’s a List of 58 Gender Options for Facebook Users”)

