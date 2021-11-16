WASHINGTON: Some new stories coming out in social media are truly disturbing and offer more proof that there is a conspiracy led by Dr. Anthony Fauci over the supposed Covid-19 pandemic and its related American Big Pharma vaccines. What is at stake is the violation of free speech as protected by the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights. People are getting sick and dying as a result of no free expression of these 4 major Covid-19 experimental drugs being falsely promoted as vaccines.

The First Amendment of the Constitution

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

LinkedIn Account Removal

Podcaster Alison Morrow recently interviewed Dr. Suneel Dhand about his recent account removal from LinkedIn. Both Morrow and Dr. Dhand mentioned how Big Tech’s censorship of alternative points of view will ultimately only hurt Big Tech. People are flocking to alternative websites. They each noted their own on Locals where they came to know each other.

Locals is a paid subscription service but both Morrow and Dhand have their own websites and free platform bases as well.





“LinkedIn deletes doctor for sharing data || Dr. Suneel Dhand” – Alison Morrow

Dr. Dhand is a practitioner of lifestyle medicine. He mentions so long as he sticks to scripts he dealt with before Covid-19, platforms like YouTube have no problem with him. In other words, so long as Dr. Dhand avoids discussion of the Covid-19 vaccine injuries or alternative treatments to Covid-19 he does not get censored by Internet media platforms.

Elsevier Journal Peer Reviewed Article Accepted then Removed

A second story came about whereby Jessica Rose, Ph.D., and Dr. Peter McCullough had a peer-reviewed paper withdrawn after it was accepted for publication. This is highly irregular. In brief, the system of peer review means other scientists and doctors read your report for publication with its science and data and references and if the peer review panel feels the paper has merit and deserves more study and conversation, it gets published. In other words, the opinions and findings are trustworthy as truth.

Perhaps the full implications of the points being made are not fully understood but the topic deserves more research and thought and nothing in the report is known to be untrue.

The article “TEMPORARY REMOVAL: A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) in Association with COVID-19 Injectable Biological Products” that is supposedly temporarily removed without explanation was to be published by Elsevier.

Their mission states:

“Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society.

We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.”

National television ad accepted then pulled before broadcast!

A third instance of the strange time of censorship we now find ourselves living occurred just recently.

The parents of a young 13-year-old Maddie De Garay were to run a public service-type television ad. The ad was approved for air and then suddenly pulled from the lineup. The ad was to spotlight the Pfizer vaccine-related injuries suffered by Maddie de Garay. (Maddie de Garay: Ohio 13-year-old cannot and did not “consent” to vaccine clinical trials)

The ad was pulled Friday late afternoon by Comcast attorneys after initially accepting the ad on Thursday. The ad was slated to run multiple times before and during the FDA’s VRBPAC Meeting on Pfizer Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11.

Maddie’s mother, Stephanie De Garay, said:

“I’ve waited 7 months for Pfizer or the FDA to acknowledge what happened to my daughter and they haven’t. They tried to ignore her injuries. With these ads, she will finally have the chance to be in the room with them, to be seen by them, and for her voice to be heard.”

Maddie was in the Pfizer Clinical Trials for 12–15-year-olds conducted through the Gamble Program at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Maddie was 12 years old when she got her first dose in December of 2020 and her second dose in January of 2021.

Her mother reports that within 24 hours of the second dose, Maddie developed abdominal, muscle, and nerve pain that became unbearable and, over the next two-and-a-half months, she was admitted to the hospital three times, each stay being a little longer than the last. Maddie then developed additional symptoms including gastroparesis, nausea and vomiting, erratic blood pressure and heart rate, memory loss, headaches, dizziness, fainting, and seizures.

At times Maddie was having 20 or more blackout/fainting episodes per day. Then Maddie became paralyzed from the waist down. She still needs a wheelchair or walker to get around, and a feeding tube to take nourishment. You can see a short video of Maddie at The Covid World.

The 30-second spot was paid for by the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation. Stephanie De Garay just wants the FDA and CDC of the Biden Administration to acknowledge what happened to her daughter related to the vaccine.

What we have done here is to highlight three different areas of censorship, two of which happened after their free speech was assured for public release.

This should alarm every American and should be considered a call to action.

If you think the best of the FDA and Dr. Anthony Fauci, they were operating unethically and quite possibly have a conflict of interest with an economic interest in the virus and its related vaccines. This is the worst form of “insider trading”. You are selling your soul for gold.

These 3 incidents are highlighted above as this fascist censorship from nameless, faceless, Covid vaccine conspirators is getting more flagrant over time!

This led us here at CDN to ponder, how long has this been going on, and how many doctors are being censored? Even though these people are highly educated licensed and degree DOCTORS!

What follows is a brief list of recent incidents of this calendar year. The one that ground our gears the most was the last one and the idiocy of NPR.

National Public Radio gets the award for most hysterically fictitious news report this year for their misinformation report:

One thing is for sure, NPR News did not talk to people of the caliber and credentials of Dr. Bryan Ardis.

Dr. Ardis takes issue with the U.S. FDA’s misleading the public about the nature of the pandemic, the testing and counting of cases, and the potential dangers of the vaccines.

“In this presentation on slide number 16 the FDA listed 110 possible diseases and neurological conditions and deaths, listed as expected side effects from the vaccines. These (were) expected to be reported when COVID-19 vaccines (became) available in December 2020. This FDA report was published in October two months before the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) was published by the FDA (in December), which includes none of the Serious Listed Side Effects listed in their internal report in October,” Dr. Ardis says.

Passive aggressively we can all start to covertly organize boycotts to cripple the Democrat’s Party, the Big Pharma industry, and the medical doctors who have played a part in this charade. We should demand drug companies no longer be allowed to advertise the same way we stopped both cigarettes and alcohol years ago!

Overtly it might be time for protests that can lead to riots similar to what we saw in the summer of 2020.

No matter which option is chosen, civil disobedience and refusal to comply is now the action that needs to be taken. The one thing that is painfully clear is Americans need to revolt.

There are time-proven drugs that cure Covid-19. We all must universally adopt them and crush any opposition to stop us from getting those drugs.

We are being denied informed consent for an experimental drug that has deadly consequences for some who take it this is falsely advertised as a “vaccine”.

Note: CommDigiNews informs of the latest news but is not a medical expert. Please contact your doctor or health care professional to determine the right course of medical action for you and your loved ones.

