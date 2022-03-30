Lying about HB 1467, liberals true colors show, not lavender, but green

WASHINGTON: There is an interesting battle shaping up in this country over sexuality. It involves what should be discussed with young children and at what age. Governor DeSantis signed HB 1467, a bill requiring Florida school districts to be transparent in selecting instructional materials. Including library and reading materials. But what is behind the liberal assault on children? Money. It is always the green of money.

It all began when parents found out what their children saw in school without their knowledge or approval. In some instances, the children are told not to tell their parents about the classwork. Unfortunately, these lessons often run contradictory to those of religious faith trying to raise their children.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis did something about this problem in his state by signing HB 1467.

Predictably progressives looking to indoctrinate America’s youth immediately went on the attack. But the narrative they promote is more liberal lies. It is void of the truth they don’t want you to know.

The lie was they tagged the Florida House Bill 1467 the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” What is most humorous is that the bill does not contain the word gay. Nor is it about sexuality. Instead, it is about transparency. As a part of the “Year of the Parent,” HB 1467 preserves parental rights regarding what their children learn.





Additionally, the bill sets 12-year term limits for school board members.

In his comments at the bill signing, DeSantis said,

“In Florida, our parents have every right to be involved in their child’s education. We are not going to let politicians deny parents the right to know what is being taught in our schools. I’m proud to sign this legislation that ensures curriculum transparency.”

“While teachers, school administrators, and school board members have a tremendous amount of authority over what and how our kids are taught in school, at the end of the day, parents — not schools — are responsible for raising children,” Senate President Wilton Simpson said. “Florida parents are seeking greater involvement in many aspects of our education system, and this legislation speaks to that effort. The books our kids are reading in schools need to have proper vetting. Parents have a right, and a responsibility, to be involved in that process. Not all books are appropriate for every grade level. This legislation makes sure that we have a transparent and consistent process for public participation in the review of books and other materials used in school lessons and the school library.

“We depend on our K-12 schools to teach facts and age-appropriate subject material. We expect them to be transparent about the contents of the curriculum in our classrooms and to value parent feedback,” said House Speaker Chris Sprowls. “This legislation will improve accountability, curriculum transparency, and trust, and it will ensure that Florida continues its tradition of maintaining the highest expectations for our education system. The addition of term limits helps to weaken any political motives and shifts the focus of school boards back to the best interests of our children, as it should be. Thank you, Rep. Sam Garrison and Chair Chris Latvala, for your hard work on this good legislation.”

“Governor DeSantis has shown time and time again that he is not afraid to fight for the rights of parents and understands the importance that they have a seat at the table when it comes to their child’s education,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “I’m grateful for the Governor’s guidance and the voices of many parents, who have come forward and demanded that parents be seen as a partner in their child’s education.”

The bill requires Florida school districts to have public meetings when choosing school materials. Districts must also provide access to materials for parents’ review before implementing them. The bill requires the Florida Department of Education (DOE) to publish a list of materials removed or discontinued by school boards due to an objection. Furthermore, boards must disseminate the list to school districts for their consideration.

School district library media center materials and assigned school or grade-level reading lists must also be reviewed by a district employee. Furthermore, that employee must hold a valid educational media specialist certificate and require DOE to develop an online training program for librarians and media specialists. Finally, the superintendent of schools in each district must certify to the DOE Commissioner that all school librarians and media center specialists have taken this training.

An Orange County Florida parent Alicia Farrant said,

“Recently I discovered one of the most disturbing, pornographic books (Gender Queer) in my child’s high school in Orange County. After some research, I learned that an alarming percentage of high school and middle school library books contain similar material. It is appalling that the removal of pornographic and sexually explicit books has even been cause for debate. I am thankful for a Governor that has the courage to lead with integrity and to partner with parents as we strive to raise the standard of excellence in our education system. Our students deserve to have high quality, academically rich books at their fingertips, and under no circumstance should they have access to graphic, pornographic material at school.”

The Walt Disney Company came out against HB 1467.

The company was beset with controversy from within as its left-leaning workers staged a walkout to protest management’s reluctance to denounce the measure as its conservative employees urged higher-ups to stay neutral on hot-button political issues.

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

Statement from The Walt Disney Company on signing of Florida legislation: pic.twitter.com/UVI7Ko3aKS — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 28, 2022

Not to be outdone by this show of force for pedophilia were both California Governor Gavin Gavin Newsom and the 3 Academy Awards hostesses.

Disney, the door is open to bring those jobs back to California – the state that actually represents the values of your workers. https://t.co/kbCi7Zgs90 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 13, 2022

Proving that none of these Hollywood liberals has read the bill, they promote that it is anti-gay. More liberal lies and proof the total stupidity of some people.

What most people do not know is the impetus of this legislation.

Several years ago, in a conversation between a Tallahassee mother and her 13-year-old teen, the teen said they ‘might be non-binary’ and wanted to change their name ahead of the school year. The mother of the teen, January Littlejohn, and her husband said “No,” but allowed the 13-year-old to use a ‘nickname’ at middle school.

Littlejohn also emailed the teen’s math teacher to stress her opposition to the child changing their name.

Shortly thereafter on a day when Littlejohn picked her teen up from school, she was struck by an offhand comment the 13-year-old made to her. The teen said, “it was funny,” when school staffers asked what gender restroom they preferred to use in response to their new name.

That conversation proved to be a tipping point for the Littlejohns

So the Littlejohns sued Leon County Schools in 2021 in a Federal lawsuit claiming that school officials helped their child transition to a different gender without informing them. The lawsuit, by the Child & Parental Rights Campaign, s “to respond to a radical new ideology overtaking families.”

America’s children will prove to be the third rail of the subway for anybody who tries to power up over their parents. It is an excellent way to get yourself killed by messing with them; body, mind, or soul. If you try to indoctrinate or groom somebodies child, be prepared for the consequences to follow.

When it comes to liberal outrage, follow the money.

Tucker Carlson’s March 29 monologue explains why the transgender movement is embraced by liberals, despite the overall group’s small minority. (Transgenderism on the Rise in America: What’s a Catholic to Do?). It is about funding the Human Rights Commission, a financial arm of the Democrat cabal. (Tucker Carlson: Democrats and the media are lying about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill)

“For decades and decades, the Human Rights Campaign has been, by far, the most powerful gay rights lobby in Washington. You may have just heard of them recently, but they’ve been around for over 40 years, and for most of that time, HRC’s central goal, and they said it many times, was winning the right of gay people to get legally married.

Then, in the summer of 2015, they finally succeeded. They reached their goal. The Supreme Court issued a decision in a case called Obergefell vs. Hodges, and overnight, all 50 states were required by law to recognize same-sex marriage. So, for the Human Rights Campaign, this should have been a moment of unbridled celebration, a dream come true, but it wasn’t. It was a crisis, and if you don’t understand why it was a crisis, you don’t live in Washington surrounded by non-profits.

So, by this point, the Human Rights Campaign had evolved from a tiny little lobby into a prominent arm of the Democratic Party. I had a huge annual budget and an enormous headquarters building right 17th Street downtown. So, the Human Rights Campaign may have outlived its reason for existing. On the other hand, it couldn’t just disappear. There was a party to help, but there was a fundraising problem. Why would you give money to a group whose purpose has become obsolete? That was the dilemma, and they’re not the first.”

#######

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing. H used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler

LinkedIn

Truth ap @CommDigiNews