Lt. Colonel Scheller trapped in Wonderland by a fool cat and ugly queen.

TEXAS: Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller was deployed six times to Afghanistan. He served honorably and performed his sworn duty to God and Country. As much as his commitment to his fellow countrymen was executed well, as any man who served will tell you, is that he made his Mama and Daddy proud. (Soldiers of Valor: Generals Billy Mitchell, MacArthur, Lt. Col. Stuart Schellerº

His seventeen years of service were not for making money or building an industrial or political empire. Instead, they were a true dedication to service. Not the kind that the typical political hack talks about with some claptrap bromide like: “I just want to serve my country by running for the House or Senate (then serving my new-found lobbyist friends and getting rich).”

Many generals and admirals have fattened Bartlett’s book of quotations over the years with memorable quotes: “I have not yet begun to fight!” John Paul Jones; “There is no substitute for victory.” Douglas MacArthur; “People who are anxious to bring on war don’t know what they are bargaining for; they don’t see all the horrors that must accompany such an event.” Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

But as memorable and valuable a thought as can be brought up from the not-too-distant past is from President (and General) Dwight D, Eisenhower;





“Beware of the military-industrial complex.”

Colonel Scheller indeed served. He spent a great deal of his time getting shot at for politicians, including those supporters of kneeling for The Star-Spangled-Banner. Those who refuse to defend him now. Following the orders of those above him, Scheller moved up in the ranks. With nary a dark mark on his record. But because he dared to see his duty as that of asking for an accounting of one of the biggest blunders since Little Big Horn, he is hustled off to the jailhouse without an answer to him or to the people he served–we the people. (Behold: Five Worst Battlefield Defeats in U.S. History | The National Interest)

And any of his asking for accountability was within the excellent order and discipline of the UCMJ. Only if he had been insubordinate would it be a violation of the UCMJ. Any political attorney posing, in uniform, as a lawyer at JAG who says different should open a law office with Adam Schiff.

The current charges against him (in naval jargon) are bilgewater bull***!

Now, in a military jail, he still serves and honors his Mama and Daddy, uniform, and country. (The Pentagon purge begins: US Marine Lt. Col. Scheller thrown in the brig)

His wife and sons pray for him. Scheller also has the support of those who know his righteousness in this case. As well as those who know what he was willing to do for those remaining in Afghanistan.

Further to the point, he had only asked what happened in the horrible exit that will be recorded as one of the most chillingly irresponsible if not downright stupid moves in the history of any war. One does not have to be a John Keegan to understand even the basics of specific military rules and strategies. Any retreat, even a general area-abandonment, requires preparations for guarding and protecting, including men, materials, and noncombatant friendlies. Amazon.com: A History of Warfare eBook: Keegan, John: Books

Only a fool would have attempted the plan implemented.

But just as in Alice in Wonderland, the White House, the Pentagon, and the City of Washington live in a childish madhouse where nothing makes sense, and nothing comes without spending lives and money.

“We’re all mad here.” ― Cheshire Cat.

Only a demented buffoon (hmmm?) could have prepared such a disastrous plan as developed in the Americans “pulling out” of Afghanistan. (Biden’s Afghanistan debacle – America’s fundamental transformation continues)

Lt Colonel Scheller is no fool. Nor does he label anyone above him a fool. However, as an officer and a gentleman, he was obligated to question superiors after the debacle.

One of the charges against Colonel Scheller is for “conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.”

A game played when I was a small boy was when someone called you a name, your immediate reply would be: “I’m rubber, you’re glue. Everything you say bounces off me and sticks to you.”

How appropriate–a child’s silliness– for the current White House and Pentagon. When they charge Lt. Colonel Scheller with conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, they condemn themselves—exonerating Lt. Col Scheller.

His Mama and Daddy will be prouder than ever!

Semper Fi, Colonel Scheller.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. In addition, he writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

