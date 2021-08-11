SIOUX FALLS, SD: With day one of Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium going down in history, something both interesting and telling did happen. The man behind the curtain (George Soros) exposed himself and his disdain for Lindell messing with his scheme.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and her election officials refuse to answer questions on the November 2020 election raised by some 1,000 Colorado citizens. Thus far some 25,000 non-resident votes have been discovered.

Now there has been a Soros-funded attempt to stage a raid on the office of County Election Clerk Tina Peters as she was en route to the Cyber Symposium vie Lindell’s private jet. Anything to stop the free and fair election, no?

The raid on Peters office was “well-timed” to her departure to meet Lindell in South Dakota.

Griswold’s state officials did not allow the deputy standing in for Tina Peters to observe during the raid. Something clearly illegal. To make matters worse, an employee of Dominion Voting Systems, whose equipment is under investigation in multiple states, reportedly accompanied the Griswold’s Gestapo officials conducting the raid.





Dominion and Griswold are both said to be bought and paid for by George Soros. This raid clearly is an example of evidence tampering in what should be a criminal investigation. If only the FBI and DOJ were still on the job.

Election Clerk Peters has been investigating reports of election irregularities in Mesa County.

She claims she has been continually harassed by Secretary of State Griswold, who is a product of George Soros’ ‘Secretaries of State Project’ as is Katy Hobbs, the Secretary of State for Arizona, who has also been fighting the election fraud investigations there.

The raid on Smith’s office delayed Lindell’s introduction of Tina Peters, cyber expert Sean Smith, and Republican activist Sheronna Bishop but Lindell, always true to form, took the time to make Soros lemons into Lindell lemonade.

Lindell had his guests explained what had happened while they were en route to the symposium and angrily called out those involved.

Mainstream media mysteriously jumped on the raid early to spin the story of her office being under criminal investigation for a voting systems breach that gave passwords to ‘a Qanon figure’. Humorously Secretary of State Griswold was the only person authorized to hold the passwords.

Soros Democrat shills are not known for their intelligence.

One of the first to break the truth of this story was radio talk show host Boone Cutler. He posted on Twitter what he found as ‘a a massive scandal’.

“Framing one of your subordinates because they are investigating you is big. Doing it with a major press release hand in hand with the mainstream media hints that it is even bigger. The SOS (secretary of state) being explicitly Soros funded means it is even bigger than that.

This story unravels a ton of connections. Post about it wherever you can,” Cutler posted.

Griswold being found out made a statement,

“Colorado has the best election system in the nation, with built-in security redundancies. As Secretary of State, my number one priority is to ensure all election security protocols are followed and to safeguard Coloradans’ right to vote.”

At the time of this printing, Clark Griswold has not yet responded to our request as to how Jena Griswold may be related to him.

