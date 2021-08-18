Like, share and beware social media’s support of terror against America

WASHINGTON, D.C.: It now seems to be common knowledge around the world that Taliban leaders used Facebook’s WhatsApp and Twitter to help capture Kabul. (Taliban Leaders Used Twitter and WhatsApp to Help Capture Kabul) Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, uses American social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter and goes unchecked by both the management of the platforms and our government.

It is said he has an account with over 300,000 Twitter followers.

Facebook’s WhatsApp is known to be the communications platform of the Taliban. It is said they use the service to spread propaganda, communicate with residents, and make official statements of public relations.

The Taliban now controls all 34 provinces in Afghanistan as well as the capital city of Kabul.

When they get the brainpower in place, they should also soon control all the valuable digital assets such as Twitter and Facebook accounts that were operated by the nation’s democratically elected government prior.





For the low information voters of America asking, “So what?”

The fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban sets up yet another Islamic State in the Middle East. Such Islamofascist forms of government are not much different from Nazi Germany of yesteryear. Basic human rights and the rule of law go out the window at the whim of those in control.

It has been said by reporters of the mainstream media the first thing they noticed was the absence of women on the streets as they all went into hiding for fear of being raped, tortured, or killed.

Meanwhile, in #Afghanistan. Yesterday Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, made headlines by claiming that they respect women’s rights. But today this is the reality in #Kabul: first they erased photographs of women then they’ll remove women from public sphere. pic.twitter.com/hkc4CJUKxm — Fazila Baloch🌺☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) August 18, 2021

In messages seemingly distributed to Afghan residents via the Facebook messaging group WhatsApp, the Taliban announced, “we are in charge of security for Kabul”. The messages then listed telephone numbers for different parts of the city for citizens to call if anybody sees crimes such as looting or other ‘irresponsible’ behavior on the part of armed individuals.

The irony is not lost in that these same social media platforms, Twitter and Facebook, banned a sitting United States President Donald Trump in January of this year. Facebook is also said to have taken down the accounts of over 2.2 million conservatives in the last year. (Conservatives & social media: Are free speech rights being violated?)

Whether you faced shadowbans, de-platforming, or blacklisting by Big Tech companies you were treated worse than the Taliban.

If you are a conservative in the United States of America you are more hated by the lefty liberals than they hate the Taliban.

Let that sink in. Your First Amendment right to free speech and socializing has been infringed upon by the very people the Taliban just as soon kill as look at. Like the Jewish Mark Zuckerberg and the Irish Catholic Jack Dorsey.

The irony is Mark and Jack are acting exactly like Taliban fascists. And we are letting them.

Big Tech’s involvement in the destabilization of Afghanistan’s government is largely being ignored by the media and the likes of liberal funded non-profits one would think would be coming out against the Taliban being allowed to operate on social media.

This seems treasonous!

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) came out with a statement after some criticism of not saying anything,

“We’re glad to see Facebook has banned Taliban content from the platform. Social media platforms shouldn’t allow terrorist content to spread online and other companies should follow suit and enforce this policy.”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has yet to make a statement.

Big Tech companies have not ruled out allowing the Taliban to operate existing government social media channels.

They are said to number more than two dozen across the two platforms. If they refuse to take them down, they are handing these Taliban insurgents a useful platform to spread their pro-tyranny propaganda,

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg have said they’re uncomfortable with the power to make the decisions of who can come and who should go from their social media platforms. A statement of extreme irony as they have had no problem deciding against President Trump and conservatives’ use of social media.

Many Americans think they should be kicked out of the country for their hypocrisy… maybe they can move from Silicon Valley to Kabul?

These two leaders of the Big Tech social media world wrongfully blamed President Trump for the Capitol siege of January 6th. Despite Trump being a 30-minute walk away when the Capitol melee started.

Conclusive proof it was not Trump supporters who began the trouble as Trump supporters do not leave him the President standing on the stage alone. That’s a fact, Jack!

Then what was a Capitol siege was wrongfully termed an ‘insurgency’ just to further malign President Trump and his supporters.

Zuckerberg and Dorsey have constantly had the opportunity to come out as heroes rather than villains. They could have stood up to the spread of misinformation relative to conservatives and President Trump.

Nobody is more guilty of misinformation and propaganda than Nancy Pelosi and her merry band of criminal thugs

They led two impeachment trials where President Trump was un-Constitutionally denied due process. If Zuckerberg and Dorsey had been doing their jobs, everybody connected to the first failed impeachment trial should have been de-platformed.

What Pelosi and the others did constitutes harassment and criminal activities … starting with fraud.

It seems like Zuckerberg and Dorsey are working in concert with George Soros to destabilize the peace and tranquility of the world. For that, they should be investigated!

There is no doubt if American-owned social media platforms do not pull out of Afghanistan now the debates about who and what should be on the internet will resume in Washington, D.C., and rightfully so.

Communication is one of the first key factors in who wins a war. Big Tech played a significant role in the embarrassing travesty of justice unfolding in Afghanistan and this role demands a critical investigation.

“Let me control the media and I will turn any nation into a herd of pigs.” – Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels

Whether we are talking about the origins of Covid-19, the effectiveness and death rates of the three American-made Covid-19 vaccines, the 2020 Election fraud, in times like these the Nazis among us think it is ‘dangerous’ for Americans to think for themselves and speak freely.

Meanwhile, Facebook and Twitter have gotten a free pass on hosting accounts that aid child exploitation, terrorist groups, live-streamed rapes and murders as well as other illegal activities.

Most Americans do not want to see Big Tech companies like Facebook and Twitter shut down and out of business. They simply want to see sanity and balance restored before something bad might happen.

Whenever there is workplace violence, we need to spend as much time investigating the sequence of events that led up to the crime as the crime itself.

For our society to fail to look at only the ‘after’ rather than the ‘before’ we will never resolve this scenario so it does not happen again. What we are seeing right now in American Big Tech is the ramp-up of a hypocritical situation as the ‘before’ something bad happens.

As Thomas Jefferson once said,

“When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty.”

A mentally imbalanced liberal will take these words as a threat. A critical thinking conservative will take these same words as a cautionary warning.

Liberals reading this who often want to demean and criticize guys like me show their ignorance.

Case in point; Taliban commander Muhammed Arif Mustafa just told CNN:

“It’s our belief that one day, mujahedin will have victory, and Islamic law will come not to just Afghanistan, but all over the world. We are not in a hurry. We believe it will come one day. Jihad will not end until the last day.”

For those still capable of critical thought, this is yet another example of, ‘before’.

Being stupid may not be a crime, but it can get you killed!

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler