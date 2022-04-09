Like Rodney Dangerfield, Slow Joe Biden ‘can’t get no respect’

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is upset with former Vice President Joe Biden. A viral video made the rounds a few days ago of Obama’s visit to the Slow Joe Biden White House celebrating the former president’s singular accomplishment: the 2010 passage of dictatorial Obamacare. In the video, many Biden staffers and members of Congress mill around the former president like groupies pawing at a rock star. One of them happens to be Joe Biden.

The Commander in Chief pathetically reaches out and puts a hand on Obama’s shoulder to no effect. Obama ignores the frail, cold hand of political death and continues shaking hands and slapping backs. Like the late Rodney Dangerfield, Slow Joe Biden “can’t get no respect.”

The crowd misses the old days when a corrupt Democratic administration could get away with selling weapons to a Mexican drug cartel, resulting in hundreds of deaths south of the border. The media ignoring the murder of US border agent Brian Terry. The former president often said, with a straight face, words often repeated by the media’s talking heads, that he was a “scandal-free administration.”

Even Vice President Kamala Harris reveled while in the arms of Obama. Recalling those carefree years as California’s attorney general. A simpler time before the rigors of high office required her to become a spokesperson. One that has incredible difficulty pressing nouns against verbs.





Conservatives said that the Biden presidency was supposed to be “Obama’s third term.”

But with inflation now the highest in four decades, forcing the average American household to spend an additional $433 a month and gas prices at unprecedented levels, Obama’s third term is clearly in shambles.

According to a recent Quinnipiac poll, Biden’s approval rating stands at 40 percent. And an Emmerson College survey finds President Trump has a slight lead over Biden if he chooses to run for president in 2024.

Worse still, a Rasmussen generic poll finds Republicans are favored over Democrats by 11 points in the coming midterm elections.

Obama’s giving Biden the cold shoulder shouldn’t surprise anyone.

After all, Obama worked diligently weaponizing federal agencies like the IRS, CIA, NSA, and FBI against conservative Americans. All before attacking the populist Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and administration.

Only a fool could mess that up. But wasn’t it Obama who once said of his second banana, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f***k things up”?

The viral video is most uncomfortable to watch.

The ignored Biden aimlessly saunters through the void as Obama’s idolaters genuflect around him. Arms outstretched like Frankenstein’s monster, Biden seemingly searches for a young female’s head to sniff. And Biden looks lost. Shaking his noggin in bewilderment that the most powerful man on planet Earth, the “Big Guy” with the launch codes to send over 5,000 nuclear missiles flying, can’t seem to get noticed.

Saddest of all, his caretaker wife Jill, First Lady and “doctor,” never comes to his rescue.

And people wonder why old Joe so often seeks the seclusion of his quiet home back in Delaware.

Like the late comedian Rodney Dangerfield, the wobbling Joe Biden just “can’t get no respect.”

