LifeSite broadcasting network questions the Fauci Covid protocols

ONTARIO, CA: John-Henry Westen and his LifeSite News broadcasting network hosted an online streaming event relative to what is going on in the world of the Covid-19 pandemic. Specifically, the Big Pharma cures of the Fauci protocols. Doctor Elizabeth Lee Vilet served as the hostess to interview guests. This explosive press conference presented shocking recordings of hospital executives discussing coordinated plans to restrict care for hospitalized Covid-19 patients. For example, patients cannot see family while in hospital, the denial of vital medicines, and more.

The overall thrust of this conference seemed to be both an effort to stop using the drug Remdesivir and stop venting Covid-19 patients. Patients placed on ventilators and/or given Remdesivir are dying at a rate of near 90%.





“Stop the Shot! Caught on Tape: Hospital CEOs collude to deny medical care” – LifeSite News.

Dr. Vilet’s first guest was attorney Ali Schultz, representing America’s Frontline Doctors.

Attorney Schultz recently saved her father-in-law from a Covid-19 hospitalization. Sadly, she lost her mother-in-law. Shultz held medical power of attorney for both of her inlaws. She is an advocate for outpatient treatment for Covid-19 and a big supporter of ivermectin as a treatment. Her father-in-law was admitted to an Arizona Mayo Hospital, while her mother-in-law was sent to Thunderbird Hospital in Arizona.

Attorney Schultz says:

“The Patient’s Bill of Rights protects hospitalized patients from seclusion. Just because doctors and nurses are using the word ‘isolation’ instead of ‘seclusion’ doesn’t mean they can keep patients from their loved ones. Blanket seclusion orders are illegal.”

Attorney Schultz feels both her mother and father-in-law’s treatments were sub-par because they were “non-compliers.”

She wrote numerous letters and emails to get answers on her patient’s care as their power of attorney. Schultz could not verify the most basic information saying she was lied to. More serious is that she was assaulted, handcuffed, and the list goes on. Schultz alleges her father-in-law was given an experimental drug, baricitinib, without his knowledge or approval. According to the FDA. “Baricitinib is a Janus kinase inhibitor, which blocks the activity of one or more of a specific family of enzymes, interfering with the pathway that leads to inflammation.”

She said it is an RA drug prescribed to her father-in-law at more than 200% of its recommended use.

He was part of a test of 764 previous patients secluded 24 days past CDC and Arizona State guidelines. He also was found to be suffering from a lack of nourishment and hydration.

Attorney Schultz says that as long as hospitals stay on the “Fauci” hospital protocol guidelines, they think they are immune except for willful misconduct is another matter.

She also says they think they are immune from tort liability. She produced audio of a hospital official that is damning. In Arizona, one-party consent is legal. They get paid Federal dollars from Fauci to do as they are told.

Mayo CEO:

“Your question about… Well, I am not the right person to respond to the nutrition but I do feel so compelled to make at least one comment on it, realizing I am an administrator, not a clinician… Which is just that the nutrition approach that they take where someone is admitted, having that many problems with breathing are exactly what they do, and actually you would find that to be the case in all hospitals in the valley.

That is the standard of care because of the um, aspiration risks, etcetera. Right? With those patients in those circumstances. But, I recognize that um you feel differently and you want of course, answers; So then why was this being done? You know I could appreciate no matter what having a better explanation of why that clinical path was being followed, so I get that. Um, I want you to. “

Attorney Schultz tries to speak.

Schultz:

“The, the…”

Mayo CEO:

“Oh, go ahead. What were you going to say?”

Attorney Schultz:

“The standard of care is to have the nutrition department arrive with the patient. At least within the first day or two of being there and then, yes, of course, we don’t want him to aspirate, but maybe you could get some IV hydration, something, at all, or I don’t know an assessment. I’m sorry, it’s not your fault but like this is happening in your hospital and I don’t understand how it is not the standard of care to not provide any hydration or nourishment to a patient for six days except for one bag of D-5 water (Dextrose 5%). And the nurses knew. The nurses all knew about it. I was begging them every single day. Where is their compassion? Why are they not advocating for their patients? They have a responsibility.”

Mayo CEO:

“Well, you know, um, I think I will ask the medical unit this question for you because you deserve an explanation. Of course, because I am not able to speak to it very adequately so. So let me do that, okay? I will ask them to do that.”

Attorney Schultz:

“Thank you.”

Attorney Schultz says seclusion or isolation is deadly for many of these Covid-19 patients.

Quarantine guidelines call for isolation for up to 10 days, according to the CDC. Family is not allowed to be with loved ones as they are sick and/or ready to die. Schultz says what the hospitals are doing is often illegal and constitutes unlawful imprisonment and torture. She says there are guidelines and lengthy isolation terms beyond ten days must have the approval of a court judge. Attorney Schultz accused hospitals of conspiring to come up with blanket policies they all follow without exception.

She played a second audio recording for Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vilet.

Mayo Hospital Spokeswoman:

“As far as visitation in our hospital; We are not going to allow you in our hospital, um, as long as he is here. What I do know is that there is. We meet with all of the other hospital chief medical officers from the hospitals three times per week, and there is no visitation for patients that positive and are admitted into the hospital.”

Attorney Schultz showed a criminal report filed against a hospital for elder abuse and collusion from national to state levels.

Another guest Dr. Vilet included was Dr. Bryan Ardis, a podcast host.

Dr. Ardis is often a victim of fake fact-checkers as he is a former Texas Chiropractor. Some view chiropractors as less than medical doctors in credentials, but many see them as more honest than medical doctors. As Chiropractors do not prescribe drugs, Big Pharma is not an influence on their care. Nonetheless, becoming a doctor of chiropractic requires a demanding course of study.

In his research, Dr. Ardis put some puzzle pieces together when he discovered that the drug Remdisivir was the only drug Dr. Anthony Fauci had pre-approved for Covid-19 treatment as early as April of 2020. He further found Fauci shrugged off drugs of time-proven drugs of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine without explanation. In a previous article of CDN, we learned Fauci has stock in Remdisivir.

Dr. Ardis found hospitals receive a lot of money plus bonus money if they use Remdisivir.

Dr. Ardis says you can print this document and show it to anybody who doubts him.

Anecdotal evidence from the author:

“A 78 year older biker buddy of mine was in the hospital for Covid-19 in June. He received Remdesivir. When he got out, he told me his nurse told him the first dose he got cost $7,200. His second and third doses were $3,600 each!”

Gilead Sciences make Remdesivir. Fact-checkers claim that Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates do not profit from the use of Remdesivir, but Fauci was quick to endorse the experimental drug for Covid-19 in April of 2020. In November of 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) split with America’s FDA over its use as a Covid-19 treatment.

The reason hundreds of thousands of Americans died in hospitals over the last two years was not from Covid-19, contrary to the mockingbird media narrative.

Dr. Ardis states that many deaths resulted from organ failure from the “Fauci protocols” for Covid-19 treatment. Protocols imposed on the nation by the federal government and Dr. Anthony Fauci, specifically. They allege that the deaths were caused by the drug Remdesivir.

The joke of the fake fact-checkers that work so hard to discredit Dr. Ardis is he cites numerous studies–including one funded by Fauci’s office itself – that showed the drug was causing large numbers of deaths.

Acute kidney and liver failure were listed in the study Fauci cited, where he claimed the controversial drug was safe and effective. However, another study showed more than 50 percent of patients receiving the drug were dying.

The funny thing about these nameless, feckless fake fact-checkers attack the messenger without addressing their message. That is when you know they are paid shills of Fauci and/or Big Pharma. There is an old expression the math never lies. Here is some math from Dr. Ardis from a ReAwaken America conference he did last month.

Ardis claims that:

“America had the worst death rate in the world because they used Remdesivir. Proven to kill 54% of patients in studies.”

Dr. Bryan Ardis with the most stunning TRUTH about Covid, Fauci & Remdesivir.

AMERICA HAD THE WORST DEATH RATE IN THE WORLD, BECAUSE THEY USED REMDESIVIR.

PROVEN TO KILL 54% OF PATIENTS IN PAST STUDIES.

PART 1 pic.twitter.com/MRAv7AKola — Gary (@GaryJac34303792) September 8, 2021

A woman, Maryann (no last name given) from Texas, tells of losing her father.

Due to his Covid-19 treatments at a hospital in Montanna, this Maryann lost her father to Covid. Like Dr. Ardis, Maryann is an advocate for staying away from hospitals until the truth comes out about how the hospitals have been manipulated by Dr. Fauci and the NIH relative to the protocols they now follow.

She was an advocate for her father getting Ivermectin as a treatment; however, it was not approved due to the Fauci protocols. Unlike most of America, Maryann was allowed to see her father for five minutes behind a glass partition as he was about to perish. Her father had been in a coma for two weeks before passing.

He was on a ventilator which is widely considered a way to kill people now. Less than 10% of patients recover after being placed on ventilators.

Another guest was attorney Thomas Renz.

Renz has said hospitals are hiding behind NIH policies, and they are defending themselves, saying, “Everybody else is doing the same thing.” Renz is part of Truth for Health. He promises wrongful death suits are being prepared now. He encourages people to visit the Truth For Health website for good information, such as preparing legal documents to enforce your quality of care in hospitals should you come down with Covid-19.

Another guest was Lauren Martel, a South Carolina attorney. Attorney Martel alleges she has evidence that hospitals deny patients treatments. Including withholding medications that are proven to cure Covid-19. She also suggested you get a “medical power of attorney” before you get sick.

Her final guest was Dr. Peter McCullough MD, MPH, FACC, FCCP, FAHA, FNKF, FNLA, FCRSA, who is also nationally known as a spokesperson on treating Covid-19.

Dr. McCullough is a Texas cardiologist. We have previously reported on Dr. McCullough in CDN. (Covid-19 Vaccine fallout: Lawsuits to country bans, people have concerns) His former employer Baylor Scott & White Health, sued McCullough, alleging he illegitimately affiliated with Baylor when promoting controversial views about Covid-19.

Dr. McCullough has also come under fire for promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19.

Note: CommDigiNews provides information, not medical advice. Please seek medical advice from your doctor or other healthcare professionals.

