Liberals and conservatives opposite response to Supreme Court draft

SAN DIEGO By now, Supreme Court Justice Alito’s leaked opinion draft is common knowledge. Politico published an opinion that had been written in February. It looks like a majority opinion by Chief Justice Alito written with the affirmation of at least four other conservative justices.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled…The inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions…It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives…Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”

While initially there was a lot of back and forth on news shows as to whether or not this document was authentic, Chief Justice Roberts has now settled that question:

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed…The work of the Court will not be affected in any way…I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.”

Leaked documents from the Supreme Court are both rare and unusual.

In the wake of this news, we see hysteria from the left and euphoria from the right.

Joy Behar of The View said, “Next they’ll go after gay marriage and maybe even the Brown v. Board of Education.”

Monica Hesse of The Washington Post called Alito’s opinion “Barbarous and cruel.”

Meanwhile, there are opposite reactions from the right such as the words of Senator Josh Hawley in an opinion piece for Fox News wrote:





“Today, the American people know that a majority of the Court believes—correctly—that Roe and Casey deserve to go. Those five brave Justices cannot back down now. We are, after all, a nation of laws and not of mobs.”

A balanced expectation is in order.

First, while I seldom agree with Chief Justice Roberts, he’s right to remind us that this is only a draft from February.

When the final decision is made, the decision may be different. That is the bottom line.

Right now, we don’t know anything!

We must also remember: Overturning Roe V Wade does not mean that abortion will become illegal in every state.

It simply means this matter will go back to the states and most states will continue to keep it legal. However, that might change in a few, such as Arkansas and Texas.

I offer this reminder with some hesitation. Conservative pundits, concerned that the Democrats will use this leaked document to galvanize their base, are reassuring liberals of this very fact. It’s almost as if they are saying, “Don’t worry, you can still have your abortion.”

Personally, I believe abortion should be illegal everywhere.

Abortion is not protected via the Constitution!

The Constitution says the opposite. The Constitution is about protecting human rights and the most basic of these rights is the right to remain alive without someone killing you.

Just look at some of the phrases in the Preamble:

“Establish Justice,”

Abortion is not justice, it is the ending of a life.

“Insure domestic tranquility”

Lives destroyed by abortion do not lead to tranquility for the child, the mother or the community.

“Provide for the common defense”

That means defending against those who would harm us. I’d say one example of such defense is protecting people from those who want to kill them.

It is not just the mother’s body; there’s also another body inside the womb.

And even if we wanted to resurrect tired arguments about abortion being ok in the first trimester, this issue has gone light years beyond with late term abortions that cannot truly be called anything but infanticide.In some states such as New York, you can get an abortion far beyond when the baby is viable, killing children that could be delivered and live outside the womb.

Some believe in a mother’s right to have a child killed after it has already been delivered.

For example, in places such as California, many are concerned about the phrase “perinatal” in Assembly Bill 2223 and believe this is intended to camouflage a mother’s right to end the life of her newborn weeks after birth. While the Newsom administration denies this, let us remember that Virginia not long ago came close to passing a bill which fully admitted the infanticide and hid nothing.

In reference to late term abortions where there may be abnormalities Virginia Governor Northam described the situation as the fetus being “unviable” and went on to say,

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Are you breathing a sigh of relief? While deciding whether or not to put the BORN baby to death, the baby will at least be kept comfortable.

Whew! Thanks at least for that, Governor!

Greater thanks that this bill never passed. But even the proposal of such a bill speaks volumes about the intentions of many on the left and gives us a right to at least be suspicious of newer laws in the making.

And so, my fellow conservatives are a little too consoling to reassure their liberal friends that the overturning of Roe V Wade will not really put an end to this practice.

The practice should be overturned. That should be the conservative message without apology. Be that as it may, in the interest of being factual, yes it is true; nobody who wants an abortion in this country is going to be prevented from getting one. There will always be someplace they can go.

We are hearing from leftist politicians that this would end abortion because they are using this as a political ploy to rally their base.

That’s rather obvious.

Also obvious…

Alito’s draft opinion was deliberately leaked by someone bothered by the preliminary decision or bothered that it might become the official decision.

They are using this to gain momentum in November and keep the Republicans from taking back Congress. They are also hoping to use this as an excuse for Democrats to pack the Court. Nothing in the Constitution limits the amount of justices to 9. So pack it with liberals until you get the decision you want! It’s not about ruling on something constitutional. It’s about politics and power.

Now, many have taken solace in the fact that this leaker is probably a lawyer or law clerk who will get disbarred or prevented from ever being licensed.

That isn’t the issue.

Yes, of course they’ll get disbarred if they are discovered and they will be discovered because this person or persons undoubtedly want to be discovered.

But they aren’t worried about staying in the law profession.

They’re instead auditioning for the role of hero, a permanent gig on CNN or MSNBC.

One final thought:

Everyone knows that the unborn fetus is a life, even our president. While President Biden clearly doesn’t know much, he does know this! In his efforts to reassure his base that abortion will not end, Biden promised the day would not come when people can no longer “abort a child.”

Yes, he used the word “child” rather than “fetus.” Of course the word “fetus” means “baby” anyway. We have always known what we were talking about; it’s just that we were talking Orwellian.

But neither Orwellian nor political discourse can cover up what the debate is truly all about.

This is Bob Siegel, pointing to how even Joe Biden has accidentally made the obvious obvious.

A graduate of Denver Seminary and San Jose State University, Bob Siegel is a radio talk show host and popular guest speaker at churches and college campuses across the country, using a variety of media including, seminars, formal debates, outdoor open forums, and one man drama presentations.

In addition to his own weekly radio show (KCBQ 1170, San Diego) In addition to CDN, Bob is a regular contributor for San Diego Rostra. Bob does a good deal of playwriting as well (14 plays & 5 collaborations), including the award-winning, Eternal Reach.

Bob has also published books of both fiction and non-fiction including; I’d Like to Believe In Jesus, But.., and a fantasy novel, The Dangerous Christmas Ornament.

