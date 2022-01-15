WASHINGTON, D.C.: It is interesting that when you do a Google web search for “new website to report fake news,” the World Health Organization comes up top of the list today. (How to report misinformation online) It raises the critical thinking question; At what point do fact-checkers become ministers of propaganda? When do fact-checkers become purveyors of censorship?

“Full-Fact” Fact-Checkers are information censors.

Even more interesting is the connection progressive billionaire George Soros has with setting the narrative now in this country.

For example, when it comes to policing political content and deciding what is true and disinformation, Facebook relies on third-party organizations to handle fact-checking. Eighteen out of 20 members of Facebook’s global fact-checking board have ties to George Soros, according to reports made by Remix News.

The BBC reported back in 2019 the UK-based organization “Full Fact” (https://fullfact.org). While they describe themselves as a charity where they say,





“Bad information ruins lives. We’re a team of independent fact-checkers and campaigners who find, expose and counter the harm it does.”

The fact-checkers receive extensive funding from the liberal financier, George Soros. Of course, Soros is known as a major Democratic Party donor in the United States.

Because Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been in the limelight so many times in the news and politics, we use Facebook as an example here. It has been reported that Facebook employs more than 60 partners to fact-check content posted to their social media platforms in more than 50 languages ​​worldwide.

George Soros’ name keeps coming up in this discussion due to his funding of progressive-liberal causes worldwide. (LEAKED DOCUMENTS REVEAL GEORGE SOROS IS BEHIND SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP)

Those causes often do nothing other than creating chaos and topple world governments. For example, Soros gave over $50 million towards defeating President Donald Trump and money to undermine conservative governments in Hungary and Poland.

Increasingly, the fact-checkers he funds are also located in Central Europe, with Remix News identifying at least eight out of 11 countries in that region where they reside.

These so-called fact-checker organizations have the power to censor and label content as “false” or “disinformation,” whether it is or not.

In keeping with George Soros’ influence, of course, any information about possible election fraud in November of 2020 will be labeled false as any critical debate about the Covid-19 pandemic and related vaccines. Likewise, disagreement with Anthony Fauci will be labeled either misinformation or disinformation.

With so many “fact-checkers” receiving funding from Soros, it raises serious questions about the potential to push an agenda on the world’s most important social network. The breadth of fact-checking organizations on Facebook tied to George Soros worldwide is mind-blowing and raises a red flag. (In Court Filing, Facebook Admits ‘Fact-Checks’ Are Nothing More Than Opinion)

“Good Information” means liberal narrative information

Just recently, left-winger billionaires Reid Hoffman and George Soros began a new website tackling “disinformation,” Good Information, Incorporated. When you are a journalist trying to untangle the web that George Soros weaves, you feel a little like a dog chasing its tail.

For example; On the GoodInfo.US website, it says:

“Good Information, Inc. will invest in and partner with media companies and platforms that center the communities they serve, their interests, and their media consumption habits in their reporting and their content distribution strategies.”

They then list some of the media companies they have bought into their strategy. There are about 12. So then we click on the link to “Iowa Starting Line.” “Iowa Starting Line” says they are owned by “Courier News Room,” which happens to be another entry on the Good Information, Inc. website page of listings.

There it is noted;

“Courier Newsroom is a public benefit corporation owned by Good Information Inc. and supported by a variety of funding sources, including reader contributions, sponsors, and philanthropic and corporate underwriting. (A list of Good Information Inc.’s investors, underwriters, and supporters who have contributed more than $25,000 to support our journalism is available by request).”

If they are a truthful and transparent news organization like they claim to be, why do we have to request their contributors?

A request through their website lists the following as its investors:

Reid Hoffman

Ken and Jen Duda

Incite Ventures

George Soros

Why not just put those four names out on the website?

No License for Disinformation Means Censorsing Doctors.

A group “No License for Disinformation” (NLFD), is newly formed by the Arabella Advisors’ group. These “Advisors” are a for-profit hub of liberal “dark money.”

A short search of the Internet show George Soros as one of their advisors?

The Arabella Advisors routinely establish temporary front groups to promote a specific agenda. The No License for Disinformation group fits this description perfectly.

Their primary objective is to pull medical licenses of doctors who fight back against the Covid-19 vaccine narrative of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC.

The online news website “No Q Report” ‘Big Pharma Hunts Down Dissenting Doctors’ now reports the NLFD is currently instructing individuals to report U.S. Senator Rand Paul, (R)- KY, a member of the Kentucky Medical Board, to request the revocation of his medical license. Paul is an ophthalmologist and surgeon. He donates his skills to the poor both in the third world and domestically. (Rand Paul Performs Free Eye Surgery For Uninsured Patients)

Dr. Rand Paul has been the primary investigative critic of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s for his lies and deceit

Paul questioned the Covid-19 pandemic and related mRNA gene modification drugs falsely promoted as Covid-19 vaccine cures.

An excellent countermeasure to this effort would be for average Americans and the vaccine injured to write the Kentucky Medical Board. In doing so, expose the NLFD-Soros connection and suggest they demand all directives of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC be banned from the State of Kentucky for the public good.

Kentucky Medical Board

Grievance Department

310 Whittington Parkway, Suite 1B

Louisville, KY 40222

Phone: (502) 429-7150

Fax: (502) 429-7158

File this as a grievance telling them that under no circumstances should Senator Rand Paul have his medical license revoked. Also, make them aware of the connection between letters condemning Dr. Rand Paul and the fake news George Soros NLFD organization.

“Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.” (Exodus 20:16) – GOD.

This is the ninth commandment of the Ten Commandments. It holds we are not to knowingly lie, deceive, or bring false testimony against others.

“There are six things that the LORD strongly dislikes, seven that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers.” (Proverbs 6:16–19) – Solomon, Son of David, King of Israel

Probably the best glimpse of George Soros was a 2015 program brochure leaked to the public. It provides some fascinating reading but leaves many questions unanswered. (USP-May-2015-Board-Book)

The Funder Network of Florida noted this document appears to be a money distribution source for some 170 Soros organizations around the country.

#####

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth.”

Mark appears “on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWE

74MillionRed