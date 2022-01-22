Liberal lies and Democrat obfuscation create January 6 conspiracy theories

WASHINGTON — Liberal lies and Democrat obfuscation routinely collude in order to hatch new January 6 conspiracy theories. Or to perpetuate the same old theories and liberal lies American leftists have falsely promoted, 24/7, for over a year. Need an example of how liberal lies might work?

Now nearly a year old, one outstanding video is gaining new viewers even as the fake January 6 Insurrection Hearings progress on Capitol Hill. The video is purportedly offered via Wooz News.

The Wooz News YouTube channel offers this description.

“Mass media critic and self-proclaimed motivator of the masses, Wooz brings his sassy, smart, and satirical point of view to a range of current and relevant issues in his very own comedy show. The weekly topical series hosted, written, and edited by Wooz, provides wry commentary on contemporary issues of the day, political dishonesty, online viral video clips, society, celebrities, and other parts of popular culture and stereotypes.

From the ingenious to the absurd and tasteless, messenger of political mockery, Wooz, sheds light on the true hilarity of our political system in this evidence-based comedy series.”





Banned from YouTube, Wooz News currently runs on BitChute. The video referenced here implies that US military veteran patriot Ashli Babbitt was not really shot at all. Instead, this incident is a complete and utter false flag fabrication concocted by unnamed figures in our Federal government. Their intent, some claim, was to trigger an armed revolution, thereby allowing the government to declare Martial Law and commence gun confiscation across the United States. In other words, another string of liberal lies may have been used to gaslight Americans on a massive scale.

Here’s the Wooz News take on the incident.

“EVERYTHING WRONG WITH THE CAPITOL SHOOTING IN 21 MINUTES OR LESS” – Wooz News

“The simulated riot[s] in DC was a powder-keg long in the making. The evidence for preplanning and setting up a situation for disaster is overwhelming. In this episode, we’re going to show you how a little stage direction and fake blood became an instrumental role in furthering the division of the nation. Strap yourselves in- it’s going to be a bumpy ride… down the Babbitt hole.”

At least one Facebook group resorted to calling Babbitt out as a traitor to disrespect her. Another offers a memorial page to honor her. And in the news not reported by the “major media,” the Epoch Times — in an article headlined “Aaron Babbitt Is on a Mission to Get Justice for Wife Ashli: ‘She Will Be Remembered'” — found her grieving widower husband still works to make sense of what happened on January 6.

A John Earl Sullivan (26), a.k.a. Jayden X, is a crowdfunded video journalist and civil rights, activist.

While it is difficult to trace exactly who the folks of Wooz News are, the above video itself bears the watermark of Jayden X. He proved a little easier to track down.

On January 6th of 2021, Jayden X donned a bulletproof vest and embedded himself in those protesting the election fraud of 2020 at the Capitol. He captured a surprisingly good hour-and-a-half frontline documentary of the day’s violent and chaotic events that raise more questions than provide answers. Sullivan carried a high-end cellphone mounted on an image-stabilizing gimbal.

The FBI would later come to Sullivan’s home about one week later to collect copies of his videos of that day. They arrested him and seized all of his assets claiming he was a provocateur and actively participated in the riot. His video itself proves his claim he is a video journalist who was simply capturing the day’s events on video. His own brother, James Sullivan, turned him in to authorities by his own brother, James Sullivan. Not surprisingly, John and James have been estranged for many years. Washington D.C. channel WUSA9 confirmed the actions of James in a piece entitled, “This man turned in his own brother for his involvement in the Capitol insurrection.”

Sullivan’s parents stand by their son.

As a video journalist, John Sullivan did indeed operate his own YouTube Channel, “Insurgence USA,” at the time. YouTube has since de-platformed that channel. John, with his lawyer, has gone to court attempting to recover more than $90,000 he received from his video. The government had seized all that money.

James Sullivan has accused his brother John Sullivan of being a member of both ANTIFA and BLM. John denies his brother’s accusations. He claims no proof exists to show he was ever associated with either of these organizations. But a biographical entry on John appearing in the reliably left-wing Wikipedia throws some shade on both sides of this story.

The video from Wooz News does not note who narrates it. But both the script and the voiceover narration in John Sullivan’s video demonstrate the production values of someone who knows a good deal about real police criminal investigative work and the details about Hollywood style stunts and video editing as well. This obvious professionalism contributes to making this video disturbing to watch.

You come away from the video with two key questions. Namely, “What in the hell is going on in this country? And “Why haven’t major news outlets grilled any of the players involved to expose the truth?”

Some narrative taken from the video proves this point:

“Now we see this very small pool of blood. See how there’s just a small passive bloodstain? It leaves no trail or indication of a direction. There is no spine, satellite, or elongation tail. There is no castoff. There is no atrial spray or expirated spatter. Which makes the use of a blood squib in her backpack and around her neck the most plausible explanation. Which could be why, during this whole ordeal, they never untie the flag (wrapped around her body).”

A “blood squib” refers to a fake blood packet typically used in Hollywood special effects scenes to imply serious injury. You can readily look up YouTube videos on how to make your own.

Many of us will begin watching this video saying, “Yes, I know the one death that day of the Capitol Election Certification Protest Air Force veteran was Ashli Babbitt.” Then, just 20 minutes after watching this Wooz News-Jayden X video we might find ourselves saying, “Wow! Now I am not so sure! What did I just see?” More liberal lies, perhaps?

More on Ashli Babbitt and January 6 conspiracy theories

A veteran of the US Air Force, Babbitt served three tours of duty. Some Washington, D.C., insiders claim what she did on January 6 was part of a clandestine operation. This type of “false flag mission” goes under the name of “sheep dipping” in intelligence circles. In such an operation, a designated member of the military falsely identifies as “officially discharged from service” as a part of their cover. In truth, this individual remains in the service. Thus, he or she still eligible for rank promotions and military benefits. Such individuals sometimes get new identities as part of the operation either before or after it occurs.

Some claim the CIA recruits more such individuals from the Air Force than any other Branch due to their higher standards in education. But members of the other branches of service would be quick to argue that probably (with laughter). The slang impression for those in the know are now calling Ashli “Babbitt the Rabbit.” They prefer to think of her still alive and living somewhere under a new identity.

Liberal lies, ID-ing the perp. And more…

Government officials only recently identified Lt. Michael Byrd as the police officer alleged to have shot Babbitt.

If this video offers the truth, and many believe it does, this could explain why the Capitol Police put Lt. Byrd on administrative leave after the shooting. This could also explain why they later cleared Byrd of potential charges related to the shooting. It could also help explain why they justified their actions without allowing interviews or filing a report on it, as if he never shot anybody. Unlike Alec Baldwin, Byrd apparently shot a blank and he was in on it.

Another very interesting aspect to the Wooz News video narration involves the introduction of an instructional handout titled, “Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program (HSEEP).” That manual describes the cast of characters involved in the type of ruse described above. The playbill describes “Players, Controllers, Simulators, Evaluators, Actors, Observers, Media Personnel, and Support Staff.” Note that while the video shows these pages and terms in a 2014 copy of this program pamphlet, the newer 2020 one does not. If this was their playbook, and it appears it may have been, the actors will not be up for any Academy Awards, as this critic doing the video narration just picked the entire production apart!

Conclusions. For now…

If Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi does not address this video as a very important contribution to her investigation, we can’t simply accuse her of being just stupid or partisan. Instead, we might view her as part of this alleged conspiracy. Not one of many January 6 conspiracy theories. AN ACTUAL CONSPIRACY!

She knew what happened on January 6, 2021 was going to happen. Worse, she may even prove guilty of orchestrating the entire charade. That would a real Congressional hearing as opposed to the sham hearing currently underway.

Truth or fiction? The ultimate January 6 conspiracy theory? In today’s Washington, D.C., it’s increasingly hard to tell.

By design.