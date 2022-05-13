Liberal attacks on Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn our Constitution

Adolf Hitler attacked a segment of his people, resulting in the Holocaust. Josef Stalin attacked a segment of his people, and the result was the worst mass murder until that time. Only China’s Mao Zedong topped Stalin’s slaughter. And what did all of these mass murders have in common? Before they began their reign of terror, they first needed to control all branches of government. Today Joseph Biden is following in their footsteps as he encourages the intimidation of the Supreme Court. The first step toward overturning our Constitution.

As crowds surround the houses of the conservative members of the Supreme Court, the Biden administration remains silent.

Despite laws prohibiting any interference with the business of the Supreme Court or Justices. Biden, by lack of action, is encouraging lawlessness. And this intimidation is intended to usurp the court’s power as a co-equal branch of government. Our Constitution outlines that all three branches of our government, Executive, Legislative, and Judicial, have equal powers.

But Joe Biden doesn’t think so. He uses Executive orders as his only legislation, taking that power away from Congress. The Democrats who control Congress willingly give up their power to him. Which leaves the Judicial branch. However, Biden is now openly attacking that branch by tacitly allowing a mob to intimidate conservative SCOTUS members at their houses.

To what extent this disruption of the court will affect the ruling in Row v Wade, which was the impetus of the rioters, is still to be determined. (Chief Justice Roberts responds to leaked Supreme Court draft opinion)





Nonetheless, what they are doing is a clear-cut violation of the law. And Joseph Biden refuses to stop them. If this were Trump, articles of impeachment would already be in progress.

It violates Biden’s Constitutional duty not to protect the court.

His DOJ and FBI should be heavily involved in investigating the ongoing crimes, and arrests should be in progress. The Federal Protective Agency should have officers stationed around each Justice’s home. Federal Marshals should be pushing rioters back and arresting them.

Remember January 6? By January 7, many of those who illegally entered the Capitol was on no-fly lists. The FBI was already rounding them up. An extensive investigation that is still ongoing in the halls of Congress has begun. And an investigation into a possible conspiracy had already started. Again, showing the speed the DOJ and FBI can use if they want to.

But so far, crickets on the conspiracy of the SCOTUS rioters, or even one arrest, even though they are openly violating both federal and state laws.

The leak of Justice Alito’s opinion was part of a conspiracy

Evidenced by the speed the protesting crowds formed from DC across liberal cities. As political activists, Ruth Sent Us doxed SCOTUS, publishing the home addresses of the conservative members. And yet, no investigation or arrests. (see above comments re: January 6)

This is an outrage against our Constitution and everything this nation stands for. Over the last five years, this has been the most blatant attack on America by Democrats. Yet, there is nothing they can say or do to justify this criminal behavior. And while they call January 6 an insurrection by domestic terrorists, the actual Democrat domestic terrorist insurrection is happening before our very eyes.

Using state-sponsored violence, Democrats are attempting to control the judicial branch of the government of the United States.

Biden is behind an anti-constitutional attempt to usurp one of the three co-equal branches of the government. (See above re: Biden’s silence.) Threats to the Justices, with Biden’s support, is an insurrection. An armed insurrection as the administration controls the military.

This is no innocent protest because the minute a court officer changes their mind, the law is violated. And once the law is violated, they are not protesters but criminals.

Protesters, on January 6, with First Amendment protections in hand, legally went to the Capitol. Those protesting Supreme Court Justices on their private property are in open violation of the law. Neither the Constitution nor the First Amendment, in particular, protect lawlessness.

The goal of insurrectionists goes way beyond changing the minds of SCOTUS; they mean to control the minds of SCOTUS.

They know that packing the court is too time-consuming and fear that November will shut down any further attempts. However, if this intimidation works, the Supreme Court no longer exists as an independent co-equal branch of government. As a result, our Constitution unravels, and our Republic falters.

History proves that when one radical group controls the government, mass murders follow.

And that is exactly what Ole Joe Biden is trying to unleash, total government control. And, most importantly, before the elections in November. Biden’s Biden’ssilence and lack of action is the final warning shot at liberty and freedom in the United States. From here, it can only go downhill.

Of all the scatter-brained things Biden has done, this rises to impeachable levels.

When Republicans take over in January 2023, I hope they remember this violation of his oath of office. By the way, unless Kamala acts in accordance to her oath, it could become a double impeachment.

Make no mistake; this is the most egregious act of this administration so far. If they get away with it, watch out, because more, even worse, is bound to follow.

On November 8, 2022, vote to end this open insurrection against the Constitution.

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, and a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

