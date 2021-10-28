Saul Alinsky wrote a treatise on the “Rules for Radicals.” Included within was an outline to trade safety for tyranny. Moving forward to 2020, Alinsky’s final plan to create a socialist state began as an unknown new strain of influenza. The flu. Within a year, Covid started to morph into a pathway to socialism by creating fear. Fear that would make American’s give up everything from daily safety to the very Constitution and Bill of Rights that makes America what she is. Some are fighting back, from chants to Let’s Go, Brandon.

The thing is, this leap has been known for years, yet no one paid attention. So it is how communism will take over America.

As Alinsky wrote, Democrats are causing uncontrolled fear of the Covid-19 “pandemic” to rise to levels unimaginable.

Americans willing began trading our fear of this flu for an unrealized safety and pushing us over the ledge into tyranny like none seen since the takeover of Russia by the communist in 1917.

They insist that there can be no deviation in health care for this one instance and that the “government ” is the only authority capable of curing you of what ails you.





Of Alinsky’s twelve rules, number nine outlines how to carry out the socialist takeover of America:

RULE 9: “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.”

“Imagination and ego can dream up many more consequences than any activist. (Perception is reality. Large organizations always prepare a worst-case scenario, something that may be furthest from the activists’ minds. The upshot is that the organization will expend enormous time and energy, creating in its own collective mind the direst of conclusions. The possibilities can easily poison the mind and result in demoralization.”

In essence, Alinsky says, place in people’s minds the direst of consequences for not following their mandates. Once enough people are fooled, ruling elites will trample our freedoms as guaranteed in the Constitution.

And this is what is happening today. Democrats demand that every American, man, woman, child, be vaccinated without exception. Without informed consent and even if taking the vaccine is contra-indicated.

Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said: “There is a plan to get unvaccinated workers ‘Education And Counseling’.” The unvaccinated will be held in camps for the protection of the vaccinated. If this sounds ominous, it is. But, it is no different than Stalin, Mao, Ho, and Pot’s ‘reeducation camps’ from which few, if any, ever returned.

Call it camp. Then call it “reeducation.” CDC Director Walensky: ‘There Is A Plan’ To Get Unvaccinated Workers ‘Education And Counseling’ https://t.co/Cn1k4xCdaw — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 25, 2021

If that is not tyranny, there can be none.

But that isn’t the end of the “pandemic emergency measures.”

A voting member of a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee admitted that whether or not Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe for five to eleven-year-old children won’t be known until after the shots are administered.

“We’re never gonna learn about how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it,” said Dr. Eric Rubin. “That’s just the way it goes.”

“The data show that the vaccine works and is pretty safe … and yet we’re worried about a side effect that we can’t measure yet, but it’s probably real,” Rubin said.

“What sways me here is that it’s a very, sort of, personal choice. If I had a child who was a transplant recipient, I would really want to be able to use a vaccine like this. And there are certainly kids who probably should be vaccinated,” he explained. “The question of how broadly we use it, though, I think is a substantial one. I know it’s not our question … but I do think that it’s a relatively close call.”

The CDC, FDA is acting no different than “The Angel of Death.”

Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi who experimented on live children in German concentration camps, used a similar defense to defend his monstrous behavior. One has to ask if Rubin ever took the Hippocratic oath, “First To do no harm.”

Rubin is no less a tyrannical monster than was Mengele.

Yet, even more, dire consequences are evolving out of the fear created by Covid.

Soon there will be mandatory vaccine passes to travel on airliners, followed by trains, busses, and finally by private vehicles. Anyone driving a car can be stopped by police or “other government officials” to ensure that you are traveling with the “proper papers.” Not having a vaccine license will become a crime. Police and the military will stop and check your status. Leading to fines, even imprisonment.

Some will even be prosecuted for defying orders to comply.

This is not the stuff of some Hollywood writer’s mind or science fiction novelist; it is happening before our very eyes.

Politics is, “they” say, downstream from culture. And the culture is turning against the progressive Democrats’ move toward socialism and tyranny. Celebrities like Dave Chappel, Niki Minaj, Martha Stewart, Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Jenny McCarthy, Robert DeNiro, Alicia Silverstone, and more. (A Guide to 17 Anti-Vaccination Celebrities- Rolling Stone)

And those who dare mention these facts are banned from social media, and worse.

The rap song “Let’s Go, Brandon” has been banned from Twitter and Instagram for “providing misleading covid information.” But it is available on Rumble. And if this is not a clear and present message that Biden best put a hard stop to Democrats’ desire for power over the freedom of American’s, I do not know what is.

Because even the Democrats hold on to what they have seen as a monolithic block, Black Americans can smell the stench of socialism.

What happens without Patriot resistance?

If anyone deviates from the “party” line, they will be punished in some way. Unfortunately, however, the punishments are getting worse by the day. The threat of reeducation for vaccine non-believers is only the latest. As outlined and protected by our Constitution, the penalties to those who wish to remain free will continue to escalate until finally people band together and say enough is enough.

It’s happening in Italy, Australia, and France today. It is boiling up in America.

This is how tyranny begins, and freedom dies. The socialists in America know they cannot outgun those who cherish their freedom, so they scare us into submission. And so far, it is working at least until enough patriots wake up and face the threat head-on.

In 2022, the election results will tell the tale, will we continue living in liberty and freedom, or are we doomed to a life of tyranny from the minority on the left.

Let’s Go, Brandon. And keep your hands off our Constitution.

