Learning lessons from Canada as the People’s Convoy heads to DC

As America’s very own People’s Convoy begins piecing together its trucker’s march on Washington D.C., there are lessons from Canada that we must learn. The most important is the viciousness of liberals against those who oppose them. In Canada, Trudeau is freezing the bank accounts of every trucker who participated in the Freedom Convoy, not just those arrested. But also those who left the protest on their own and those who donated to them.

It isn’t simply to reopen Ottawa’s streets instead of stopping any opposition to his rule. In Canada, they still bow to lords, princes, and royalty. Trudeau believes himself royalty, whose word is the law.



By crushing any resistance to his rule, Trudeau is making those hard-working, independent-minded truckers dependent on the government to survive. To make those opposed to his power grovel at the feet of his government to exist.



Those truckers who participated in the Freedom Convoy cannot earn a living. Trudeau has confiscated their trucks, suspended their driver’s licenses, frozen their bank accounts, provided them no access to their hard-earned money, threatened to take their children, and even euthanize their dogs. This level of punishment for speaking out against the Trudeau government will continue for months to come. Just like the FBI has done with Americans after January 6.

Canada took one step beyond America, punishing those who wanted Covid mandates stopped.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that the federal government had already frozen bank accounts, promising that “more accounts will be frozen.” The Canadian government clamped down on cryptocurrencies, sanctioning dozens of wallets tied to the weeks-long nationwide protests. It isn’t only the protesters Trudeau is going after, but those who support them too.



The prince of Ottawa believes that these harsh punishments will deter challenges to his dictatorial powers.

He sees just how far Australia has pushed its people and is encouraged to follow suit. Like the royalty, he thinks he is, or like any two-bit dictator in some banana republic, there can be no questioning him.





In the U.S.A., Biden believes he is royalty.

Or maybe a two-bit banana republic dictator. And he will not tolerate any disobedience to his rule, even though we rid ourselves of royalty in 1776 and have a Constitution prohibiting this type of behavior.



Those who defied his imperial rule on January 6 are still sitting in solitary confinement. He declared PTA moms are defending their children from the horrors of boys in girls’ bathrooms and the illogical CRT curriculum to be ‘domestic terrorists.’

Then ordered his secret police, the FBI, to go after anyone who spoke out against his orders.

Just like Biden, Trudeau isn’t thinking ahead, as is the habit of the far-left. Without truckers, store shelves empty quickly.

However, he thinks that enough truckers will be frightened into submitting to his tyranny and continue the supply train without those who he has just made dependents of the state through his Draconian punishment. Biden, like Trudeau, is not reading the people of America or Canada correctly. Truckers are not like far-left sheep. They are independent thinkers who pride themselves on that independent spirit. The messages of Rush Limbaugh grew louder and louder as it was the truckers who first began to listen.

If Trudeau pushes his punishment of those from the Freedom Convoy, look for a national slow down from Canadian truckers in solidarity with their fellow drivers. And empty store shelves will follow. The people will prepare for this, we hope. And solid proof that you cannot govern without the consent of those governed. It is why truckers paralyzed Ottawa; they did not consent to the vaccine mandates that made it so difficult to earn a living.



These were not wild-eyed rebels trying to overthrow the government, rather hard-working family people simply trying to support their families.

Yet Trudeau treated them like traitors who were causing an insurrection.

Like Biden will declare with anyone who does not conform to his dictatorial powers. This year, nurses and first responders who were the heroes are person-non-grata. Their ability to earn an income was snatched away by a tyrannical government.

Canadian truckers are inspiring American truckers to follow the spirit of independence that runs deep within truckers worldwide. Why would they choose a life on the road without a ‘boss’ watching over their every move?

The lesson to be learned from the Canadian Freedom Convoy is what those joining in the People’s Convoy to Washington D.C. can expect. Because Biden is ahead of Trudeau in how to punish his opposition, and every punishment Trudeau is employing, Biden will follow. Plus more.



In February of 2021, the Biden administration proposed forcing financial institutions to report any flows in and out of business and personal accounts of more than $60

This proposal will also “apply to crypto-asset exchanges and custodians.” So while the Biden proposal was abandoned, it is only a temporary setback.

It shows how deeply the Biden administration attempts to control every aspect of our lives.

The way Biden would gain access to those bank records of everyone who earned over $600 a year was through the IRS. So do not think that they will not use the IRS to go after those truckers heading to D.C.



Because of the extremely close relationship between the Democrats and big tech, they will also know who helped and supported those truckers. But, who will receive the same treatment that protesters from the January 6th protest received?

Pelosi is already building her black barricade around the shining white People’s House up on that hill. Her actions to protect it from the people? A George Carlin oxymoron, if there ever was one.



The time has come for every Freedom-loving American to speak up to the power trying to crush freedom. Whether in the U.S. or Canada. It is time to fight against tyranny using our God-given freedom of speech. We can no longer remain silent on the injustice perpetrated against our liberties.



As Fox News Contributor Jackie Deangelis stated, “rights are not taken overnight; it is a slow erosion. First, they silence you and then use fear to control you…. and that is when the government takes total control.”



The Reverend Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. spoke Biblical truth to power in Washington D.C. when he spoke about the sin of remaining silent.

“There comes a time when silence is betrayal. Our lives begin to end when we become silent about things that matter. In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends…For evil to succeed, all it needs is for good men to do nothing.”

We are facing evil. Evil is trying to steal our freedom, slowly but surely. Now it is time for Americans to stand up against evil. The evil is trying to destroy the freedom that has been the keystone of all Americans.



And it will cause us pain. But America is worth fighting for. And the lesson learned from protesters at the Capitol on January 6as well as the Canadian truckers, are that freedom isn’t free.

#######

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab and get Joe at Gettr

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn