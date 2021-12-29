Laughing at Joe Biden is “insurrection,” says mainstream media

WASHINGTON. Does anyone else find it funny, not to mention a little ironic, that one of the most unpopular politicians in America, Vice President Kamala Harris, has become the Democratic Party’s pitchman for “free and fair elections?”

Surely not secure and surely not verifiable – as in verifying the identities of those unseen souls dropping votes in the US mail.

After all, Harris holds office thanks to massive mail-in voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. In fact, she and her boss’s approval ratings are currently very low, due in part to the seething resentment of those whose votes this fraud discounted.

Meanwhile, faux President Biden’s unpopularity has coalesced into a single phrase and its cleaner adjunct: “F*** Joe Biden” or “Let’s go, Brandon.”





The Atlantic magazine’s Ron Brownstein suggested to CNN that the chant sweeping the nation is “ungracious, it’s juvenile, it’s reprehensible… I think it is fundamentally about insurrection.”

Oh yes, insurrection.

When mostly peaceful protestors stormed Capitol Hill last January 6, some of the demonstrators dressed irreverently in animal skins and headdresses.

As Vanessa Friedman of the New York Times observed,

“When you leave the totems of your usual identity behind you free yourself from the laws that govern that identity and assume those of another character — a frontiersman, a hunter, a warrior, even a superhero — that can then be twisted through a dark mirror into the outfits of the insurrection.”

It would be difficult not to break out laughing, ala VP Harris, for anyone to suggest that it’s treasonous insurrection for Americans not to take Biden and his ridiculous administration seriously.

You see, the boisterous disturbance on Capitol Hill was more of a laugh riot than a violent rampage.

The inexcusable sin committed last inauguration day was that the costumed revelers didn’t take the bogus results of the 2020 presidential election any more seriously than those chanting, “Let’s go Brandon.”

The mainstream media are outraged by a chant ridiculing a target worthy of mockery because no figure in American politics is more representative of THEM than the feeble-minded man they backed for president in 2020.

And ridicule of Biden, expressed by costumed merrymakers on Capitol Hill last January, and again by chanting fans at sporting events across America, is scorn aimed at corruption, pomposity, self-importance, and dementia masquerading as finely aged wisdom.

America’s thunderous mirth – loud enough to drown out VP Harris’s horselaugh – marks the beginning of a joyful uprising.

A jubilant insurrection. And for those who believe a fraudulent presidential election turned the world upside down, an end-of-the-world costume party.

