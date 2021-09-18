Lately, everything Milley and Biden, is coming up China

WASHINGTON. 2020 turned out to be quite the year. Blue-State governors used the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to issue edicts restricting their citizen’s movements, shuttered businesses, and expanded fraud-prone, mail-in voting. That precipitated a wave of voter fraud that established an illegitimate president in the White House. And the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, made telephone calls to his counterpart in China.

Assuring him the US military and nuclear arsenal were under his control and not President Donald Trump. (“Peril” has Americans asking if Gen. Mark Milley, the enemy within?)

The mainstream media quickly assured Americans that Gen. Milley was a hero. He promptly began employing extraordinary means to safeguard our so-called “republic” from an unstable Trump. Even if those means violated his soldier’s sworn oath to defend the United States Constitution – an insult to the code of military conduct.

It proved China to be the object of his devotion and not the nation represented by the shiny brass “US” pinned to his coat’s right lapel.





Gen. Milley was just assuring his Chinese friends not to worry.

That the rigged outcome to the 2020 presidential election would proceed without a hiccup. Despite the riot which erupted in the halls of the US Capitol Building. That is why he called his Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, two days after the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising. (Speaker Pelosi called military chief about ‘unhinged’ Trump’s access to nuclear launch codes)

It’s anybody’s guess what Milley said on that call. Perhaps it was,

“The fix is in. Stop worrying. Even Trump’s weak-minded conservative vice president sided with the Democrat coup plotters in the name of politeness and political tranquility. Your boy Joe will sit in the White House, I can assure you. And besides, we’re the guys with the guns.”

As if to further assure China of America’s smooth transition from a Republic to a Deep-State junta, 25,000 National Guard troops stood armed at Biden’s inauguration, ready to emulate China’s handiwork at Tiananmen Square – if the need arose.

But with the coup now complete, the regime’s problem becomes maintaining its grip on power.

And that requires control over the population.

For that, you can thank COVID-19 – a greater gift to America from China than Joe and Hunter Biden. This disease sprung emergency executive mandates with no need for legislative or voter consent—restrictions on movement and assemblies. Unvaccinated Americans are denied the right to travel, refused medical treatment by some doctors, had their employment threatened. They have been branded enemies of the people by the faux president of the United States.

Well into our second year of coronavirus restrictions, there seems to be no end in sight. And a lack of ballot integrity through mail-in voting continues.

As mentioned above, 2020 turned out to be quite a year. Whether it was a Sino-virus leading to un-American and totalitarian measures, a re-imagined electoral system, a stollen presidency, or the treasonous actions of Gen. Mark Milley, everything fell in place for China.

That’s appropriate in that the Chinese astrological designation for 2020 was “the year of the rat.”

