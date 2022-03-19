Lara Logan drops truth bombs on the Russian-Ukraine Conflict (Video)

WASHINGTON: News journalist Lara Logan recent interview with Ed Henry and Karyn Turk is making news. Lara Logan is a South African-born television/radio journalist and war correspondent. She was a correspondent for CBS News from 2002 to 2018. In 2019, she joined the Sinclair Broadcast Group, a conservative media new company. In January 2020, she joined Fox Nation, a subscription streaming service run by Fox News.

Many people know Logan as the journalist who was raped and almost killed in Cairo in 2011 while working for CBS News. She thought the crowd she was in seemed “pro-American,” but then the mob of men turned on her in a brutal attack.

In the video, Logan is interviewed by the news show Real America’s Voice, America’s Voice AM show cohosts Ed Henry and Karyn Turk.





Logan is on fire during the final 12 minutes of this video.

Ed Henry talks about a story in the Daily Mail that explains Vladimir Putin is running out of ammunition. Logan says she does not buy it for a second.

“I really think there is so much misinformation. We have never really seen anything like it. I mean I have been covering wars now for 35 years and I have never seen people with their nails done in the Ukrainian flag, right? I mean we are being corralled into this box where we either have to hate Vladimir Putin and believe everything evil that is said about him and love Ukraine… And there is no in-between.

And that reminds me a lot of you’re either a white supremacist or you go with the Democrat narrative.

Vladimir Putin knew exactly what he was doing when he went into Ukraine with an imperfect Russian military.”

Multiple defense specialists and intelligence specialists from the defense intelligence agency who study the Russian military say the Russians are having difficulty in mounting complex air operations. The reason is their pilots have far fewer training flight hours than they need.

However, Russia has been strategic in the offense. They didn’t’ go straight to Kyiv. They went to all those bioweapons laboratories that are scattered all over the country. Some of them were built by the USSR. Under the Defense Threat Reduction Program, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the bio labs were to be turned into public health labs. Did that happen? We don’t really know, nor do we have a trustworthy source to find out.

The history of Ukraine is full of dishonesty.

Logan reports that

“You see dishonesty when it comes to the Azov Battalion which is funded by the U.S. and N.A.T.O. I mean you can find pictures of them online holding up the N.A.T.O. flag and the Swastika at the same time. Their own emblem contains the black sign of the occult which was a Nazi SS emblem. And it also contains the sideways lightning insignia of the SS. I mean this is throughout the Ukraine military you can see that black sign of the occult on their body armor, even on the female soldiers who are paraded in front of the world as such an example of Ukraine’s independence and spirit and nobility. Even they are wearing the black sign of the occult.

The Ukraine Azov Battalion is said to be a special operations unit of right-wing extremist, neo-Nazi, formerly paramilitary unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, based in Mariupol, in the Azov Sea coastal region.”

Logan says

“The White House wants you to believe; Well this doesn’t matter it’s just a small number of troops. It’s not true! The Azov Battalion has been murdering its way through eastern Ukraine. We don’t want to admit this. This is why Crimea voted for independence. This is why Crimea wanted to be with Russia (in 2014). Because we in the media, in the western media in the west won’t acknowledge the reality of what’s gone on. Western Ukraine backed the Nazis! It was their headquarters for the Nazi SS.”

“The CIA under Allen Dulles actually gave immunity from prosecution to the Nazis of Ukraine from the Nuremberg Trials. So there is a long history with the United States and our Intelligence Agencies funding and arming Nazis in Ukraine. They are not like neo-Nazi groups that sprung up. There are the actual Nazis from the Second World War.”

Logan was referencing declassified CIA files which revealed that US intelligence officials went to great lengths to protect a Ukrainian fascist leader and suspected Nazi collaborator from prosecution after World War II. They then set him up in a New York office to wage a covert war against the Soviet Union, according to a 2010 report to Congress.

Logan continues,

“Where if you go back to the Nuremberg Trials said they were planning for a thousand-year ride. And so you have to really wonder as you look at this when you know the CIA sponsored the counter-revolution in Ukraine in 2013 and 14, that they selected Ukraine’s leaders. Go to Victoria Nuland’s elite phone conversation where she and the U.S. ambassador are deciding who can lead Ukraine… I mean, there is as much interference here as you can possibly imagine.

Before you even get to Hunter Biden, Nancy Pelosi, John Kerry, and Mitt Romney and all their children who are employed and earned MILLIONS from Ukrainian gas companies.”

Ed Henry breaks in saying,

“You are reporting to a real credibility crisis for our leaders. I want to let Karyn Turk jump in here as well.

Turk says,

“Yeah, I want to bring up the fact here the President Zelensky is Jewish and I don’t know how this factors in but there are some very interesting points here to what you are saying and looking at this… You know you could say it’s political theatrics… You know you made a very good point at the beginning that you think Putin is in control. And I actually want to play something that Jen Psaki said because it seems that the White House is actually echoing that sediment. Watch this.”

Psaki said at a press conference, “We have basically crushed the Russian economy.”

“I’m not going to get into red lines from here,” she added. “What I would tell you is that when I said we have not let anything go unanswered, what I mean is we have amped up a range of military and security assistance – a historic amount – to Ukraine, including a range of defensive weapons. We’ve expedited the delivery.”

“Even in the last 10 days, we’ve delivered about $240 million of that. Also, we have provided a range of humanitarian assistance, and we have basically crushed the Russian economy, where the stock market is not even open. So it’s inaccurate to suggest it’s gone unanswered – we have taken all the steps and rallied the world.”

Logan said,

“What troubles me about the moment that we’re in is that we have such a selected and narrow reading of history. You know, President Zelensky may be Jewish but he is not the only one in this who suffered during the Second World War. His ancestors suffered, right? I mean look at Putin; How many relatives did he lose in the siege of St. Petersburg? People don’t know their history. They don’t know what made Vladimir Putin and I’m not going to defend him, I’m not defending him. I don’t need to defend Vladimir Putin. My job, as a journalist, is to try to understand; What is the truth here? I don’t like being lied to and we’re being lied to on an epic scale.

When you are told your only choice is you have to be 100% with Zelensky, who’s a puppet, who you can find on the Internet in black stilettos and leather pants you know… with shirtless, doing his spoof Dancing With the Stars kind of entertainment video… That is a mock of a Ukrainian group that does this kind of Satanic occult type of music video. And I mean, Zelensky was selected like so many of our leaders. And honestly with Big Tech and with election fraud these days, we don’t how many leaders all around the world have been selected for us and weren’t actually voted in. But what we do know is there are increasing problems with technology and the digitization of our world. Because look at what’s happening with Covid, look at what has happened globally… We are fighting the same battles all over the world. To pretend that this war is about Russia and Ukraine is just a bare-faced lie.

Putin has been warning for 15 years that he is not going to stand by while the globalists take over the world, build bio-weapons facilities, and whatever else they are doing in Ukraine… Ukrainian oligarchs… Ukraine has been the center of money laundering for, you know, many of the leaders in this country for how long? Billions of U.S. dollars have been laundered through Ukraine and we say nothing about it. These are our tax dollars.

I mean, before the impeachment trial had you ever heard of anyone in the United States… I mean us bringing in foreign governments to the White House for anti-corruption training. I mean, does nobody question these things?! Why do we not question it?

We have an idiot like Lt. Col. Vindman, who goes to the impeachment trial and sits there as a Lieutenant Colonel, he didn’t even make Colonel and he is telling the President of the United States what his policy should be? You have a traitor in the form of Maria Yovanovitch (Canadian-American diplomat) who was Obama’s ambassador, who is telling Ukrainian government officials, ‘Don’t listen to the will of the American people. Don’t listen to the election results. We are the true leaders of America.’

And then people object when the woman isn’t even fired? She is given a cushy job for life at Georgetown University at the expense of the U.S. taxpayer. And we are told the President of the United States (Trump) cannot say to his foreign counterparts that we want, you know, you to look into something? But Joe Biden, he can withhold as much aid as he wants to. I mean there is so much hypocrisy and dishonesty here and Ukraine is at the center of it all. Go back to Russia collusion. Go to Alexander Chalupa. Go to Eric Ciaramella, who wasn’t really a whistleblower, and all those corrupt people in the Deep State and you know what? The Deep State isn’t a theory. It isn’t a conspiracy theory it is an actual Deep State.”

For reference Alexandra (Ali) Chalupa is a Ukrainian-American who was co-chair of the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC’s) Ethnic Council. Eric Ciaramella was a supposed whistleblower who jumpstarted President Donald Trump’s first impeachment hearing process. (Schiff, protector of Dems big Russia secret, whistleblower Eric Ciaramella)

Logan concludes,

“We got the SES, the Senior Executive Service. Because when that bureaucracy was ushered into law in the United States of America that is when we got a bunch of unelected bureaucrats pulling the strings behind the scenes and these are the people who keep lying to us!”

Lara Logan as a journalist war correspondent who has risked her life to bring us the news of war many times is a woman to be believed. Were she to meet any of her fake fact-checkers who might come out against her accusing her of Russin misinformation face-to-face for a debate, she would send them home crying. That is just how intellectual she is on world matters of today as they relate to the history of bygone years.

