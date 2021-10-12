Lady Liberty’s welcome mat does not apply to illegal immigrants

TEXAS: In 1883, poet Emma Lazarus wrote the Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World poem, welcoming European immigrants to America. To this day, Lazarus’ poem is on the base of the statue located on Liberty Island in New York. The Big Apple of liberal graft and corruption. Where everything Lady Liberty stands for – freedom – is lost.

“Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”

What we need now is an updated statue of a giant bigot. Which won’t be hard to find. Bigots are a vast majority here we are told constantly by the Wokies on our teeming shoreline filthy with oil smears.

The new words?

Keep your wretched refuge. We have enough of that in Congress.

And your huddled masses will never breathe free because they will always need to wear masks—at least over here where everything is free.





Why do you think our politicians are the leaders of the “free” world? So, you can wear a mask. Get it?

Anyway, keep your huddled masses. We already got 140% voting now.

Tired? Take a nap. And stop walking so much.

Or better yet stay where you are. Unless, of course, you are willing to marry your brother, like old whatshername (Gimme-a-hand Homer, whatever) from Somalia.

There are enough losers here already. We have a massive number of courts with thousands of judges who are living proof of the second division flotsam of the world’s fleshpot.

There are thousands of what we call schools of law, when they really mean is schools of losers.

Most of them should be doing some post-graduate work in a prison—federal or state, depending.

But, instead, most get jobs in Washington as lobbyists or just basic freeloading bureaucrats.

Poor? Get the dope cartel to feed you. They have more money than we have.

Or ask Nancy. She is not only government rich, but she also has plenty of ice cream for your birthday parties.

She can mail you a check, you don’t need to come over the Rio Grande to get it.

Or an even better place to go is where they have plenty of land and not so many people—Australia. You’ll love it there.

BORN FREE, AS FREE AS THE WIND BLOWS, BORN FREE TO FOLLOW YOUR—COYOTE!

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. In addition, he writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

