Lady in Waiting? Joe Biden’s endemic racism toward Kamala Harris

The photo-op is designed to provide visual cues to build the image of a person, be they an entertainer or politician, in the eyes of the public. Sometimes, there is so little gravitas associated with that person as to provide little or no boost to their image whatsoever. Take Vice President Kamala Harris – please!

Whether she is speaking as the nation’s top space cadet to child actors about exploring the cosmos or to French virologists in a forced Pepé Le Pew accent, the Biden administration’s attempts to build up Harris’s public image have fallen flat – hysterically so.

Is this intentional?





Back in December of 2019, then-Senator Harris dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries before they even began.

CNBC described her campaign as “chaotic” and a “disaster.”

A source told the financial news network that Harris’s public events “were not going well.”

And it certainly didn’t help her standing among the party’s White, liberal, ruling elites when she attacked political rival, Joe Biden, as a racist for working closely with segregationist Democrats in Congress.

Soon thereafter, Harris’s financial support dried up.

White, liberal Democrats don’t like it when people of color drive the race-card narrative – especially against Jim Crow Dems. Those, like Biden, who still use the pejorative term “negro” to describe African-Americans.

This is the same Joe Biden who seemed surprised when describing then-Senator Barack Obama as “articulate and bright and clean.”

The man who told African-Americans if they didn’t vote for him in 2020, “then you ain’t Black.” The guy who told Mike Wallace of Fox News he could appeal to Southern Democrats in the primaries because his state Delaware “was a slave state.”

Once he assumed the presidency, Biden gave Harris the thankless job of border czar.

The move was clearly designed to take the heat off of the declining Biden and place it on the shoulders of his vice president and former primary rival. Harris, the person who called him out for his endemic racism. The dark-complected fall-guy.

But Biden’s choice of Harris to spearhead his border policies has had its intended effect.

The influx of illegals crossing our southern border is at unprecedented levels. And this has rendered Vice President Kamala Harris more unpopular in the eyes of the American people than her gassy, befuddled Oval Office boss.

The idea has long been floated among conservative opinion-makers that Harris was initially chosen for the vice presidency by hard-left Dems. Those that wished to replace the dementia-plagued Biden at a future date under the remove-and-replace provision of the Constitution’s 28th Amendment.

By choosing Harris as America’s top border agent, and sending her off on embarrassing domestic and foreign charm offensives, Biden has effectively torpedoed that possibility from ever happening.

Biden has masterfully undercut the future political viability of Harris in the Democratic Party.

Back in 2012, Biden told a predominantly Black audience that Republicans were “going to put you all back in chains.”

So, here’s the 64-million-dollar question: who do you think Kamala Harris would say is the person most responsible for yanking her chain?

