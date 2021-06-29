Kyle Rittenhouse the latest Patriot defending himself from a MSM narrative

KENOSHA: “Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, shame on you.” This old adage came to mind this past year as we watched a minor youth take an assault rifle and defend himself which was largely captured on video on August 25th of last year. The media broke the law when they released both the name and likeness (picture) of the young man worldwide. The media has an agenda and Rittenhouse did not fit their agenda.

In general, under the First Amendment, the truthful publication of the identity of a juvenile who has been accused of a serious crime cannot be punished. See Smith v. Daily Mail Publishing Co., 443 U.S. 97, 103 (1979). –

Here is the most complete video of this incident where you, our CDN reader, can decide for yourself what happened. Be warned this video contains graphic violence and bad language. The ‘Truth About Kyle Rittenhouse’.





Video courtesy of https://fightback.law/.

MSM prosecutions are not new, and they are often wrong

RICHARD JEWELL – The Altanta Olympic Bombing

Among the very first victims of the modern media prosecution of citizens is Richard Jewell. Jewell saved many lives during the 1996 Olympics Bombing. Only to have the media and FBI, using profiling techniques, decided he was not the hero, but the bomber. Richard Jewell Saved Dozens During The 1996 Olympics Bombing — Then Was Falsely Accused Of It

“I hope and pray that no one else is ever subjected to the pain and the ordeal that I have gone through,” said Richard Jewell after the FBI publicly cleared him. “I am an innocent man.”

NICHOLAS SANDMANN

As a teen from Covington, Kentucky, Nicholas Sandmann took legal action last year after Democrat activists and journalists defamed him as racist. CNN, The Washington Post and others were sued after a bystander filmed a confrontation between him and Native American activist named Nathan Phillips.

The activist uploaded a short clip to her social media, which showed Sandmann smiling as Phillips beat a drum and sang in front of him, along with the caption:

“The amount of disrespect…. TO THIS DAY.” She also uploaded it to YouTube, along with the caption: “Is this how we make America great ‘again’?”

The video then spread on social media, boosted by apparently fake accounts, Democrat activists, and mainstream media journalists. Sandmann’s face and name was broadcasted worldwide, and the student was demonized as a racist who had mocked a Native American elder. Despite the fact that Sandmann never approached Phillips, spoke to Phillips, harassed Phillips. He simply stood there, uncomfortably thrust into the limelight.

However, Sandmann was attacked by the mainstream media and social media

I would put $1000 into a gofundme for someone to punch him right in the fucking mouth. — David Dellanave (@ddn) January 19, 2019

LOCK THE KIDS IN THE SCHOOL AND BURN THAT BITCH TO THE GROUND. — Uncle Shoes (@HouseShoes) January 19, 2019

But you gotta punch that shit off one of those bitches faces first. https://t.co/jQmtoQtPL8 — Uncle Shoes (@HouseShoes) January 21, 2019

Punch the little mfs in the face Pain is an excellent teacher https://t.co/36nvBUx2FN — Aaron Smarter (@AaronSmarter) January 19, 2019

Honest question. Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid’s? pic.twitter.com/jolQ7BZQPD — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) January 20, 2019

I know he’s like a teen or whatever but I still wanna hit him. Like super hard. Right in that bish ass lookin face. Ya know? https://t.co/sOMjeYVQPy — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) January 20, 2019

If I were in a room with the MAGA Kid, Hitler, and Toby and had three bullets, I’d shoot the MAGA Kid three times

— Chad Chamberlain (@ChadChum15) January 20, 2019

I hope all these MAGA kids in the news get cancer and the horrible parents that raised them this way get to suffer alongside them

— 🏴 Jez 🌻 Watson🌹 (@jezawatson) January 20, 2019

This is the edited video used to condemn Sandmann and the Covington Boys

Some outlets, including the Washington Post, erroneously reported that Phillips was a Vietnam War veteran.

In time, the truth was revealed and it was proven that it was Phillips who approached Sandman and his classmates, after they were harassed by another group of activists known as the Black Israelites. The activist group had been shouting insults at the schoolboy who were simply waiting for the bus to arrive. Before Phillips arrives on the scene. Following is an unedited version of the encounter, which the MSM and Social Media failed to report.

Sandmann’s settlement with the Washington Post comes after he settled a $250 million defamation lawsuit with CNN in January.

Jacob Blake, Kenosha Wisconsin

The shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, of Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 23rd, 2020 was the spark that saw a small Milwaukee community destroyed. Blake was shot four times by police officers responding to a women’s call of help. She believed Blake, the father of her children, was going to kidnap and possibly harm the children. She had previously filed assault charges against Blake.

Arriving at the scene, cops tried to subdue Blake physically, with the use of tazers and then, finally when he reached inside the vehicle, either to leave with the children or to obtain a weapon, he was shot. Upon arriving at the incident cops were aware of Blake’s past criminal complaints and upon arrival knew that there were children in the car Blake was planning on driving away in.

The three-count criminal complaint filed on July 6, 2020 in Kenosha County, Wisconsin against Blake includes:

Criminal trespass, domestic abuse a Class A misdemeanor, and if convicted faces a fine of not more than $10,000 or imprisoned not more than 9 months or both. Third Degree Sexual assault, Domestic Abuse a Class G Felony and if convicted faces a fine of not more than $25,000.00 or imprisoned not more than r 10 years, or both. Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Abuse, a Class B Misdemeanor and if convicted faces a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisoned not more than 90 days, or both.

The protests that followed had Kenosha declaring a state of emergency on August 24, 2020, after police vehicles were damaged, a dump truck set on fire, and the local courthouse vandalized. Police began telling 24-hour businesses to consider closing because of numerous calls about armed robberies and shots being fired. The Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to maintain public safety.

Protestors in Kenosha set fires and looted businesses for a second night as on August 25, the protests and fires continued throughout Kenosha, and civilians armed with guns patrolled parts of the city. It was during this time that Kyle Rittenhouse, fearing his own life was in danger from assaults (see video above) shot and killed two anarchists, seriously wounding a third. His defense lawyers argue the shootings were in self-defense.

Public protests regarding Blake’s shooting, fueled by incomplete media narratives making it appear Rittenhouse is a white supremacist there to kill, occurred in multiple other cities including New York, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and Atlantic

George Floyd vs. Ashli Babbitt

The next incident exposing the hypocrisy of the media’s hidden agenda was when we saw a white cop, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on the side of the neck of a repeat offender black man (George Floyd). He was being arrested for passing a counterfeit 20 dollar bill in Minneapolis.

However, we later see a black cop shoot an unarmed Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbitt at the Capitol protest on video however both the cop’s identity and likeness are kept secret. That cop had no charges brought against him and the shooting ruled justified almost immediately.

In direct contradiction of the media’s handling of the Chauvin/Floyd incident in which, before all the details were released, led to the burning of Minneapolis, the demonization of Chauvin, and the elevation of Floyd to a martyr.

Despite his history of felony arrests, assaults, drug use and counterfeit money use.

The real and emotional cost of the mainstream and social media’s false narrative

Based on the amount of damage done in Washington, D.C., from the “peaceful protests” of BLM and Antifa last summer to the MAGA Freedom Rally attendees of January 6 of this year, it appears all Washington, D.C., politicians and news media need eye tests for corrective lenses.

The George Floyd protests in Washington, D.C., lasted from May 29th to June 29th. Damages were in the millions.

The Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, lasted from August 23rd to August 26th. Damages were in the millions.

The protest about the 2020 election in Washington, D.C., lasted one day, January 6th. Damages were less than a million and it has now been determined Antifa and BLM members were present.

The husband of Ashli Babbitt is now suing the Capitol Police both for their unwillingness to provide information about the incident and damages.

The problem with all four of these stories related to law and order are obvious and not at all the way the media seemingly wants to guide our thinking in their agenda.

Kyle Rittenhouse was in an obvious kill-or-be-killed scenario and the two men he killed had criminal backgrounds.

Still, this is what NBC News said, “A Wisconsin court set a $2 million bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teenager accused of killing two protesters and wounding a third at demonstrations in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.”

This was not a demonstration or protest. There were three days of Kenosha burning down as rioters were looting. Jacob Blake was not on their minds.

Many people in both Wisconsin and Illinois, and beyond, Kyle is a patriot

The media doesn’t want to report the whole truth to an event they can spin into an anti-MAGA – White Supremacy narrative. That after the shooting, Kyle went to the police for help, crying, and vomiting. After all he was only 17 and that is a young age to have a body count. Nicholas Sandmann was also only 17!

Some in the media made a big deal out of Rittenhouse being out after curfew in a city and state where he did not live. Kyle Rittenhouse actually worked in Kenosha as a lifeguard and loved the city very much. He volunteered his time to help clean graffiti off the walls downtown after the first day of the riots.

The media also ran a story he bought the rifle he used with COVID-19 stimulus money.

That was the epitome of misinformation (lies by liars) for multiple reasons.

Kyle was too young to hold an Illinois FOID card so he could not legally buy any gun. The gun was borrowed from a friend. Teenage students holding part-time jobs did not receive COVID-19 stimulus money.

Another thing the media conveniently leaves out of their reporting is how all three men Rittenhouse shot had criminal records. This could explain why they would attend a protest they expected to turn into a riot (Yahoo! FREE STUFF!). Another riot where more innocent people and property get hurt/destroyed. This was, again, not a peaceful protest.

Media’s Strike One!

Joseph Rosenbaum (36) engaged Rittenhouse and tried to take his rifle from him. Rittenhouse fired four shots, hitting Rosenbaum in the groin, back, and left hand. Then Rittenhouse remained near the wounded Rosenbaum while another man began administering first aid. Rittenhouse then made a phone call and was heard saying “I just killed somebody,” fleeing as more rioters began to chase him.

Rosenbaum had a criminal record by a grand jury with 11 counts of child molestation and inappropriate sexual activity with children, including anal rape. His victims were five boys ranging in age from nine to 11 years old. He was out on bond for reasons unknown.

Because Rittenhouse was trying to evade Rosenbaum by jogging away, he clearly has a self-defense argument. This was captured on video. Others would argue Rittenhouse had every right to pull the trigger when Rosenbaum tried to disarm him as felons are not allowed to possess a firearm. He did a public service to a very bad person attempting to assault yet another minor.

Media’s Kenosha Strike Two!

As Rittenhouse continues to try to evade capture by the rioters another player confronts him. On video Anthony Huber (26) is seen striking (a down on the ground) Rittenhouse with a skateboard used as a weapon. Huber hits Rittenhouse in the shoulder and head to which Rittenhouse responds with a single shot from the AR-15 hitting Huber in the chest and killing him instantly.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Huber had a long history of domestic violence going back to 2012. He had some “no contact” orders by the court. Additionally, Huber is under court order to not be in possession of any weapons. This is a common order to convicted felons since he had been found with weapons during previous altercations with the law. In this instance, Rittenhouse can argue Huber’s skateboard was being used as a weapon.

“I don’t really care where, or when, or how, he got his rifle. The truth is if he didn’t have it, he would probably be dead. And if he was dead as a result of these rioters, that probably would not have made the news, because it doesn’t align with the agenda of the mainstream media.” – Sarah Corriher – Gab Podcaster, ‘Kyle Rittenhouse is a Hero’

Media’s Strike Three

Gaige Paul Grosskreutz (27) approached a prone Rittenhouse holding a handgun pointed at him. Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz in the arm, severing most of his bicep. Grosskreutz was the only one of the three not fatally shot. He and his family are now suing the City of Kenosha for the damages he had inflicted on him by Rittenhouse during the riot.

Grosskreutz traveled 40 miles south to Kenosha from his home in West Allis to participate in the protest of the Kenosha Police shooting of Blake unwilling to surrender to police. He, apparently, did so as a member of a Milwaukee-based social justice group called the People’s Revolution Movement.

Grosskreutz has had a forfeiture case for not showing obedience to officers, as well as one for loud noises. Grosskreutz has a criminal misdemeanor conviction (2016) for having a firearm while intoxicated. However, for whatever odd reason, Grosskreutz is not a convicted felon and was in possession of his handgun legally that night having a concealed carry permit. So it appears correct to say Grosskreutz has had run-ins with the law but is not a convicted felon.

Following the shooting Grosskreutz allegedly told a friend he wished he had killed Rittenhouse.

Well this literally shows INTENT TO KILL, so Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense lawyer just got an early Christmas present. https://t.co/vce7ceMdq9 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 27, 2020

Rittenhouse’s friend, Black, later reported after the shooting, “The dude’s sweating like a pig. He’s just freaking out. His face is white.”

Kenosha Sheriff David Beth told reporters that police did not stop Rittenhouse from leaving the scene that night of August 25th. The sheriff saying tunnel vision can occur in high-stress environments.

Less than 2 days after the incident, without an investigation, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley charged Rittenhouse with 6 crimes.

First Degree Reckless Homicide

First Degree Reckless Endangerment

First Degree Intentional Homicide

Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide

First Degree Reckless Endangerment

Misdemeanor Possession of a Weapon by a Minor

Thus far, no charges were filed by Graveley against those attacking Rittenhouse.

Make no mistake, Kyle Rittenhouse defended himself against three criminal aggressors in a peaceful protest turned full blown riot. A peaceful protest for an armed man Jacob Blake (29) who refused police orders to surrender and was subsequently shot resisting arrest.

What about Blake who started all of these peaceful Kenosha riots?

The police arrived at the home of a woman who had a restraining order against him after she called them. Blake was outside holding a knife. He refused to drop the knife as ordered. He was shot in the back multiple times by Kenosha Police as he tried to get into his car to either escape or reach for a second weapon.

His shooting was ruled justified. Blake is alive but paralyzed from his wounds. His charges speak for themselves,

All the proof you need that Rittenhouse is a hero and did the right thing is in the video

The National Guard was finally called out to quash the rioters on August 24th by Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers. Unfortunately, they were not shored up with both an early curfew hour and shoot-to-kill orders for rioters as they should have been. Kyle Rittenhouse probably did more to end the Kenosha riots than the Wisconsin National Guard. Criminals have to have consequences or they become repeat offenders.

Originally Rittenhouse had retained both attorneys John M. Pierce, a California lawyer, and Lin Wood, of Georgia. Wood is a Trump supporter who came to prominence as a defamation lawyer who won multiple high-profile cases such as that of Richard Jewell, who was falsely accused of setting off a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Jewell’s wrongful charges and conviction by the media led to a 2019 movie.

Rittenhouse has now retained Corey Chirafisi, a defense attorney based in Madison, to serve as co-counsel with attorney Mark Richards. A trial date of November 1 has been set by Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder.

Isaiah 5:20, “Woe to those who call evil, good, and good, evil.”

We need less “woke” and more “woe” in this world today.

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development) who prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.”

Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab