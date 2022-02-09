Kyle Kemper outs brother Justin Trudeau as a Lying Globalist

OTTAWA: Several video interviews are out on the Internet now of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s half-brother Kyle Kemper. Kemper is calling him out over both the Covid-19 pandemic and the trucker’s protest in Ottawa. What he has to say is very damning to both the prime minister and the Globalists losing control of the Covid-19 narrative.

Kyle Kemper is the son of Margaret Trudeau and Fried Kemper. Kemper sees his half-brother as a pawn of the New World Order who takes his marching orders from Bilderberg and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Watching Kemper’s take on his brother’s refusal to meet with the truckers and public of Canada reminds one of two Mark Twain quotes on lying:

“If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.”

“You want to be very careful about lying; otherwise you are nearly sure to get caught.”

In an interview on the GB News show, Uncancelled British broadcast journalist Daniel Wootton helps to pull back the curtain of the conspiracy further:





Trudeau returned to Parliament from his hidey-hole.

Returning to Parliament to further belittle and bash the truckers of the vaccine mandates several days ago, his brother (apparently) felt motivated to come forward to expose his brother for what he is.

Wootton opens the interview asking Kyle Kemper about his relationship with his half-brother Justin Trudeau.

Kemper responds,

“I feel like over the last, I don’t know, decade, we’ve drifted apart like you know, philosophically and politically our really, about, fundamental views on liberty and freedom. And you know and with this Covid scam, whatever we want to call it… Um, you know it’s been two years of fear, fear, fear, uh from my brother, and the media, and you know the global, the global corporatocracy. Uh, this disconnecting people, creating uncertainty, doubt, mental health challenges, uh, division amongst everybody, you know, tensions have been so high and…

Wootton interrupts to ask,

“So why, why is your brother doing this? Why does he seemingly want to divide Canada? Have you been able to work it out?”

Kemper answers,

“Well, I mean, I have my own kind of philosophies on it, but it seems to be uh, um, that’s the script. That is he is representing the pharmaceutical agenda and a world economic forum, a Bill and Malinda Gates kind of agenda that is decidedly un-Canadian, and it wasn’t ever voted on. Canadians never voted for vaccine mandates. And uh, you know, we’ve been disconnected, and this trucker convoy, most importantly, has created a sense, an opportunity, for unity and for people to come together.

And make no mistake, what Ottawa, what’s going on in Ottawa isn’t hateful and… Swastikas are NOT flying on street corners. That was one photo, never in the crowd, that was cherry-picked and then retweeted by the mainstream pharmaceutical media that just pushed this narrative to try to slander the entire movement. But the reality on the streets… I’ve been talking to these truckers, I’ve been talking to the people, they’re cleaning up the streets, crime is down, they’re sharing, there is community, there’s dancing, there’s high vibration music, and they just want our freedom back. They want the ‘true north strong and free’ (Lord Tennyson’s description of Canada) is what Canada is known as.”

Wootton says,

“I think there is a real irony on a couple of levels, Kyle, and I want to put both of them to you because the first is obviously your brother, Trudeau, big supporter of the BLM movement, and we know that they were responsible for all sorts of acts of violence in North America over the past couple of years. Uh, secondly, uh how do you stack up your, your, brother’s view on racism given his past with ‘black face’?”

Kemper responds,

“Right, I mean, he, he’s done, you know, done some things I’m sure he regrets and don’t accurately necessarily represent him as a person. But, it’s really kind of telling that those who speak and like cast hate onto other groups are themselves representing like hate and division. And by like trying to like dismiss or denigrate, you know, like a VAST segment of Canadians who don’t believe the lies anymore, they’re done with the fear. They’ve woken up. They see this is all a house of cards of lies. They have serious questions from the safety of this (vaccines) around our children’s future, around; ‘What is Canada going to become?’ And this has become a clarion call for Canadians to stand up and say, ‘You know we are demanding our freedoms back.’ And let’s have a discussion.

You know one of the challenges I think Justin and the entire pharmaceutical corporatocracy has is YOU CAN NOT DEBATE, YOU CAN NOT GET INTO A DEBATE IN THIS BECAUSE YOUR SCIENCE DOESN’T STAND UP TO DEBATE! TRUTH STANDS UP TO DEBATE. Lies (to the narrative) need to be censored. And you need to use fact-checkers, and misinformation quotes an army of blue checkmarks to propagate a narrative.”

After the “fuel ban,” it is now illegal to bring gas cans to the Freedom Convoy, the peaceful protests happening in Canada.

After the “fuel ban” it is now illegal to bring gas cans to the Freedom Convoy Peaceful Protest — here is what the streets of Ottawa looked like tonight.

God bless these people 🙏🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/kswVn4vtVS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 9, 2022

During the interview, Kemper offers thoughts on his half-brother Justin Trudeau:

“I want to start by saying Justin is the leader of the liberal party, and everything that is coming out of his mouth right now is written. All of his tweets are being produced by a team. All of his statements, he is…

He is the face and the lead spokesperson of the Canadian government, but the policies and initiatives that are driving it and are driving this narrative that he continues to push, that in my opinion is anti-freedom and anti-Canadian, is coming down from the higher-ups, from groups like the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, and Bilderberg. They recognise they need to have these strong agents within governments, and one thing we have seen within governments all around the world are weak leaders who are able to act as spokespeople.”

Kemper goes on,

“He is not speaking from his heart. I don’t honestly believe… it’s not candid; there is no actual discussion. He is not allowed to actually engage with the Freedom Convoy and with these people because there is a lot to unpack here, and there are a lot of serious questions.

The truth is easily debated, but lies can’t be debated. So you don’t even enter the debate when you’re dealing with lies.

Also, when you look at the history of people like Jeffrey Epstein and what their role was, to trap people and blackmail people, and you think about a life of opulence and opportunity, you make mistakes, and you get coerced into doing something bad.”

Near the conclusion of this video, Kyle Kemper implies some world leaders who are increasingly looking weak may have been compromised by Jeffrey Epstein by being videoed having sex with underage girls while married holding responsible positions. The implication is they are now being blackmailed to follow an unjust draconian narrative of an essentially fake Covid-19 global pandemic.

Many might believe this possibility given how many times Tony Fauci has flip-flopped on the narrative to the point he has made us all feel like we are in grade school gym class switching from jumping jacks over to sit-ups and back to jumping jacks again.

Also, if you follow the historical narrative of old Dr. Tony Fauci alone, you do not hear him proclaiming something like,

“I would expect this Canadian trucker convoy to turn into a super spreader Covid event.”

As the globalist’s narrative rapidly falls apart worldwide and Kentucky Senator Dr. Rand Paul has old Tony on the ropes fighting for his political life, Tony is saying less and less.

Don’t let them gaslight you. Democrats have spent two years championing lockdowns and mandates. In the name of ‘science,’ liberal politicians kept schools closed for months, shut down playgrounds, and completely altered the childhood of an entire generation of children. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 9, 2022

