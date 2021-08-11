The killing of Elli French: Chicago cops give evil the cold shoulder

WASHINGTON. Last Saturday evening, two of Chicago’s uniformed sentinels found themselves on the wrong end of a felon’s weapon. Both were shot. One of the officers, Ella French, later died of her wounds.

A throng of uniformed and plainclothes cops formed a vigil at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the surviving officer remains in critical condition.

When Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot eventually came to the hospital to show her support, many officers turned their backs.

According to the Chicago Tribune:





“A source with knowledge of the incident said Lightfoot was scolded while at the hospital by the father of the second officer who got shot. Lightfoot stood there and listened, according to the source. Afterward, Lightfoot tried to approach a few dozen cops who walked away from her and kept their backs turned, the source said. The mayor then walked away…”

Station WMAQ-TV, the local NBC affiliate, says the father of the wounded officer damned Lightfoot for having “blood on her hands.”

The chickens, as they say, are coming home to roost for America’s Democrats. Faux President Joe Biden is beset by a border catastrophe of his own making, which threatens to worsen the Covid-19 crisis at home.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a mainstream media demigod, and Emmy Award winner, resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. (Cuomo’s political timeline: From Emmy Award to scandals to resignation)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation. MSNBC screen capture.

And then there’s Chicago Mayor Lightfoot.

The Democrat who announced she will only talk to reporters of color. The 2019 mayoral candidate who the Chicago Tribune said “touted her rate of firing officers” as Chicago’s Police Board president. Now, she’s rapidly losing support from the men and women whose Sisyphean task is to fight crime in a city whose murder rate is up 33 percent from that of 2019.

It shouldn’t surprise you to hear that the Chicago PD views St. Jude as their heavenly intercessor – the patron saint of lost causes.

Mayor Lightfoot’s officers aren’t alone.

In cities coast-to-coast, from Washington DC to Seattle, Democrats have given up. That is, they’ve given up on you. This explains their sudden fascination with, and dedication to, that dust-covered 19th-century relic – Marxian socialism.

A profound moral failing masquerading as an empty political doctrine. A suicide pact allowing its arrogant authors their moment in the sun. That is before everything implodes like a Democrat-run city. One whose streets run red with the commingled blood of innocent citizens and police officers alike. Human sacrifices to an evil’s willful blindness.

In his 1942 preface to John Milton’s “Paradise Lost,” theologian C.S. Lewis wrote that in the moral universe of Judeo-Christian thought,

“good can exist without evil” but “not evil without good… If no good (that is, no being) at all remained to be perverted, Satan would cease to exist.”

By gathering at a hospital in support of their fallen colleagues, Chicago’s forlorn police officers signaled their profound capacity for good. By turning their backs on Mayor Lori Lightfoot, they also signaled a thoughtful refusal to recognize the essence of evil in one of its more corrupt, breathing, Democrat embodiments.

