Keep on Freedom Trucking

WASHINGTON. Authorities around the world are terrified just now. In Washington, D.C., a protective barricade encircles the White House, manifesting lingering fears following the January 6 “insurrection.” And the New York Times says freedom demonstrators in Canada threaten that nation’s “standing for humanism and serenity.”

In Australia, police shamelessly brutalize the elderly to enforce state power.

The power of these governments is threatened, they say, by selfish citizens angry over a necessary loss of personal freedom resulting from Covid mandates.

This is as the coronavirus mutates into a less lethal form.





As millions worldwide take to the streets to regain their pre-Covid liberties, government fears have intensified into white-knuckle terror. And for that, you can thank Canada’s truck-driving protestors, known as the Freedom Convoy.

Recently, the truckers drove their honking big rigs to the nation’s capital in Ottawa and clogged the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Canada, with Detroit, Michigan. In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fled to an undisclosed location, claiming he feared for his safety.

Nothing gets ruling elites running for the hills like having to rub shoulders with the peasantry, especially when the peasants have the power to shut down a nation’s supply chain, threatening the materialist needs of elites.

Some of the talking heads of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation even suggested the Freedom Convoy is part of a Russian conspiracy to undermine Canada’s prime minister for his tough stance in support of Ukrainian independence against a possible invasion by Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

It seems Russia collusion is alive and well north of the 49th parallel.

Here in the U.S., the Freedom Convoy gives our politicians that sinking feeling. American truckers plan an anti-vax “Convoy to DC 2022” protest. But the group’s Facebook page was taken down by the authoritarian algorithms of the social network.

“We have removed this group for repeatedly violating our policies around QAnon,” said the statement from Facebook. They say QAnon is a “violence-inducing conspiracy network.”

Twitter naturally followed suit, banning the Freedom Truckers from its platform. So there truly exists a conspiracy network. And that network comes in the form of government-weaponized, authoritarian Big Tech.

Meanwhile, in Canada, authorities arrested David Zegarac, 42, suspected of using his vehicle to run over four Freedom Truckers in Winnipeg. According to the New York Post, Zegarac has “deep roots in Canada’s Antifa punk scene” and says, “Antifa supporters who know him are going into damage control.”

Meanwhile, Antifa and BLM’s Facebook pages remain up and active.

Power centers worldwide know Freedom Truckers, no matter where they hail from, threaten to overthrow draconian and arbitrary mandates.

The capricious and heavy-handed actions governments disingenuously impose under the rubric of “democracy.”

A strain of democracy where power comes from the top down. A democracy that applies to the masses but not the governing elites. After all, how many times must we see our maskless rulers enjoying “super-spreader” nights on the town while the peasants they despise and denounce as Nazis and Russian pawns languish in their homes? The peasants were required to mask their tiny tots before dropping them off at school.

Here in the U.S., truckers transport 70 percent of all goods in this country. That is a far more persuasive weapon than bludgeons in mindless, run-of-the-mill BLM and Antifa rioters clenched fists. Those whose violence and mayhem Soros-backed district attorneys support by their refusal to prosecute.

In Canada, authorities roust truckers and confiscate their fuel reserves. Furthermore, Big Tech crowd-funding sites seize financial contributions earmarked for the long-haul protestors.

These and other over-the-top authoritarian moves inspired The Babylon Bee’s satire website to write a story whose humorous headline reveals a profound truth.

“Socialists condemn workers of the world for uniting.”

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWE

74MillionRed