Justice Thomas asks the Supreme Court to Review Section 230

WASHINGTON: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas issued a statement Monday about the denial of certiorari in the Jane Doe v. Facebook case. In his statement, Justice Thomas called for the highest court in the land to “address the proper scope of immunity under Section 230 in an appropriate case” available to Big Tech.

“It is hard to see why the protection Section 230(c)(1) grants publishers against being held strictly liable for third parties’ content should protect Facebook from liability for its own acts and omissions. Here, the Texas Supreme Court afforded publisher immunity even though Facebook allegedly ‘knows its system facilitates human traffickers in identifying and cultivating victims,’ but has nonetheless ‘failed to take any reasonable steps to mitigate the use of Facebook by human traffickers’ because doing so would cost the company users—and the advertising revenue those users generate,” Justice Thomas said.

Calls to “repeal Section 230” have become a rallying cry for conservatives.

The left-leaning bias of Big Tech calls for petitioners that Section 230 “has strayed far from its origins and text.” Furthermore, Big Tech needs to be reined in. It is biased against the conservative right favoring positions of the left. Censorship of opinions of the right has been the main focus as they violate people’s First Amendment Constitutional right to free speech.

The law refers to a section in the Communications Decency Act of 1996

The act is shielding Internet companies acting from liability resulting from what users post. However, they have taken this and overplayed their hand in Government granted immunity. Much like the Covid-19 vaccine drug makers did with the FDA and Tony Fauci. Under the current version of Section 230, platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter are not “publishers” and are not responsible for defamation or similar claims based on user-created content that violate the law.





However, Facebook, Twitter, et al. has no issue in de-platforming a conservative publication, yet Facebook cannot block posters that are hunter blinds for sex traffickers. Likewise, Twitter cannot block gay porn.

From The epidemic on free speech is the number one story of 2021:

“Yet, you may find it interesting that Twitter publishes easy access to gay porn accounts whose contents are extremely graphic. Including fully erect male genitalia and sexually disturbing acts. Far more disturbing than the President encouraging Americans to stand for their rights of redress.”

Somehow, supporting President Trump is indecent. Yet, pictures of men doing things you can’t unsee are on the platform.

The case to come before the SCOTUS involved an adult male sexual predator who used Facebook to lure a 15-year-old girl to a meeting.

The predator repeatedly raped and beat the minor before sex trafficking her. The girl, known in legal filings as “Jane Doe,” escaped and sued Facebook in Texas state court, claiming that Facebook violated the Lone Star State’s anti-sex-trafficking statute and committed various common law offenses.

Doe’s statutory sex-trafficking claim was permitted, but the Texas Supreme Court dismissed Doe’s common law claims, ruling that they were barred by Section Section 230 of that 1996 Communications Decency Act.

Justice Thomas agreed that SCOTUS’s refusal to consider the case was correct but only because of this procedural issue of Section 230. However, Justice Thomas was quick to clarify he believes it is time to reconsider the protection granted by Section 230.

How Section 230 is working against Americans recently came to light on YouTube.

A news politics morning show named “Rising,” produced by The Hill, was suspended by YouTube last Thursday for allegedly violating the platform’s rules around election misinformation. YouTube citing two infractions:

First, the outlet posted the full video of former President Donald Trump’s recent speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on its page. His speech, of course, was chock full of the steadfast claim of proven election fraud in November of 2020.

Second, “Rising” played a one-minute long clip of Trump’s commentary on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which included the claim that none of it would have happened in his second term were it not for a “rigged election.”

The infraction that got the show suspended for seven days from its platform was seemingly neither of those but rather a third strike from something of Laura Ingraham off of Fox.

YouTube created the very mess it claims its new policies will clean up.

For example; It is a good thing to post videos about the Michigan governor’s attempted kidnapping by alleged right-wing lunatics who backed Donald Trump. Similarly, it is a good thing to post videos about the January 6th insurrection of the Donald Trump backers. But God help you if you try to post any video that portrays the FBI as being behind these two events or inciting these events to make that office guilty of entrapment. (The mysterious Ray Epps: Is he the proof that January 6ry 6 was a Democrat False Flag?)

God help you if you try to defy House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a video calling her out as the hypocritical liar she is.

Despite her anti-American comments such as that on January 6, “peaceful protestors” were “armed insurrectionists.”

(That little “mostly peaceful protesters” is a tongue-in-cheek reference conservatives now like to use. The liberal MSM used it to describe the protesters of George Floyd’s death from BLM and Antifa as they burned and looted multiple cities around America without prosecutions.)

It is important to note that people were beaten, raped, and murdered by “these mostly peaceful protesters.”

“That it is not an appropriate way to mourn and honor the loss of somebody you supposedly respect for their loss of like due to skin color.”

George Soros planted District Attorneys, making sure nobody is prosecuted.

Another way that Big Tech is protecting an agenda and narrative is with Covid-19 and its related vaccines.

Anything that goes against the FDA and Tony Fauci is misinformation. With the Pfizer data dump proving confirmed vaccine side effects by VAERS), platforms like YouTube now find themselves at crossroads. The FDA and Tony Fauci are proven guilty of both misinformation and a cover-up. (The CHD obtains Pfizer / FDA vaccine data, and its not good.)

YouTube is censoring President Donald Trump from making his case about election fraud on conservative news sources, which further denies him due process under the Constitution and his First Amendment right to free speech.

However, they will allow that same Donald Trump to air his claims of election fraud on liberal news outlets so long as the talking heads bash and disrespect Trump as a crazy man with the end mockingbird quote, “no basis for claims of election fraud.”

“The Big Lie is The BIG LIE,” – Mike Lindell

The MSM are the liars perpetuating the false narrative this was a clean and fair election. Instead, there was systematic election fraud in six key states, including Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia. (Wisconsin Election Fraud exposed by former Supreme Court judge, Math genius Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai exposes Arizona Election Fraud. The proof of the 2020 Election fraud is easy to see in the numbers.)

Furthermore, since the voting stopped in those states and television screens did flip from Trump swapping the election to Biden in real-time, many wonder if Joe Biden was elected president of the United States of America.

Another factor nobody is talking about is YouTube is guilty by its stockholders.

Many of us have Big Tech stocks in our portfolios. Not because we picked them personally but because portfolio managers chose them as good aggressive performers over time. The problem is if the majority of the world starts to shift from YouTube to other competing streaming video platforms, market share is lost. YouTube for favoring a minority of liberal Democrats over a majority of conservative Republicans.

In their zeal to push a false narrative such as Biden winning the election despite contrary evidence, the platform alienates itself from those who voted for Trump. Thus causing them to seek uncensored sources for political information. And Truth Social media, which is coming online.

It is not rocket science. It is marketing and common sense.

You market to the masses (conservatives) and independents, not the asses (liberals). America has always been a country where the majority rules. If you steal an election, that doesn’t mean you are the majority. It means you have a majority in your mind only.

