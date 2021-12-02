Justice Sonia Sotomayor to the unborn: you’re dead to me

WASHINGTON: Not being fully conscious makes one more than qualified to enjoy a full and storied life in law, politics, and the federal bench. But in the opinion of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the underdeveloped brain of the unborn makes them uniquely unqualified to receive the blessings bequeathed to all Americans under natural law.

That is, the right to “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

During oral arguments in the ongoing Mississippi abortion case now before the high court, Justice Sotomayor made clear she doesn’t view the unborn as entitled to the blessings of liberty.

She sees them as, well, dead,

“There is about 40% of dead people who if you touch their feet, the foot will recoil. There are spontaneous acts by dead-brained people. So, I don’t think that a response by a fetus necessarily proves that there’s a sensation of pain or that there’s consciousness.”

The high priests of the Supreme Court regularly make such imbecilic statements. Declarations that cast vast segments of the American population as nonpersons. Or just like brain dead. (Sotomayor compares fetus to brain dead person, says fetal movement doesn’t prove consciousness)

I wonder Jessica Tarlov, a Democrat contributor to Fox feels about the Justice calling her growing baby brain dead.

In the high court’s Dred Scott ruling of 1857, Chief Justice Roger B. Taney declared Blacks…

“… an inferior order and altogether unfit to associate with the white race… so far inferior, that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect; and that the negro might justly and lawfully be reduced to slavery for his benefit.”

Notice that Justice Taney doesn’t address whether the slave feels the painful sting of the overseer’s lash.

That’s because he was no more concerned by the physical and mental pain caused by slavery than Sotomayor is by the agony felt by a fetus torn apart by the abortionist’s sharp curette.

As the Dred Scott ruling did for gleeful slave-owners, 1973’s Roe v. Wade was decided with the benefit of one party in mind: women.

Much to her credit, Justice Sotomayor didn’t add Taneyesque insult to injury by declaring abortion a “benefit” to the dissected and discarded fetus – yet.

Sotomayor is revealing just how poor the pro-Roe arguments are. Inadvertently, of course — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) December 1, 2021

