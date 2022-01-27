Judge Janice Rogers Brown: A SCOTUS nominee to unite America

LOS ANGELES: With Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer set to retire, President Biden has a serious decision to make. Mr. Biden backed himself into a corner by vowing during the campaign to appoint a black woman to SCOTUS, should a justice retire during his administration. Biden did not mention that this black woman had to be qualified. Those believing that being qualified is implied have missed many of his cabinet appointments.

The inside the Beltway parlor game is offering the preposterous idea that his current Vice President Kamala Harris should be nominated to replace Justice Breyer.

Vice President has proven to be inept, maladroit, and utterly unprepared for her current job. A woman who coasts through life on her looks and charm is the antithesis of what it means to be qualified, in addition to being an insult to real feminists.

Harris is the queen of glibness and platitudes, which does not fly in confirmation hearings that demand substantive answers to serious questions. While it would be amusing to watch Harris struggle to answer basic questions free of cliches, getting justice for Judge Brett Kavanaugh is not the purpose of the upcoming SCOTUS nomination hearings. Democrats put the Barnum and Bailey Circus out of business. There is no need to resuscitate the DC version.

There are plenty of black women less vapid, and more qualified, than Harris.





The leading SCOTUS contender among the Beltway glitterati is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Judge Jackson is a longtime leftist activist who would please the Squad but alienate most of Normal America. If Biden wants to commit electoral hara-kiri before the midterms, Jackson is the logical choice. If Democrats want to be seen as sane, they should find someone normal. Breyer was a center-left mainstream Democrat nominated by Bill Clinton, a center-left mainstream Democrat.

Biden would tear America apart even further by nominating a wild-eyed leftist.

Biden could make a shocking move that could unite the whole country and show his bipartisan credentials. He could pick the most qualified black woman in America while also righting a historical injustice.

Biden should nominate Judge Janice Rogers Brown to the Supreme Court.

Judge Brown was initially nominated to an appeals court judgeship by George W. Bush. White men including Nevada Senator Harry Reid filibustered her nomination to death. Back then, Democrats thought the filibuster was righteous rather than racist. By nominating Brown, Biden would show his commitment to racial and gender equity while effectively abolishing the filibuster for her.

Judge Brown is 72, meaning that she would not be on the court for another 30 years. This should make her confirmation easier. She is the perfect compromise candidate. Even better, she understands the Constitution as written. She interprets the law rather than trying to legislate from the bench or invent new law out of thin air.

Janice Rogers Brown is a black woman who was filibustered by Democrats with a history of filibustering bills that sought to help black people. Supporting Brown would be the best way to make up for the systemic ideological bigotry non-liberal black women have faced for decades.

Unite America. Right historical wrongs. Nominate Judge Janice Rogers Brown for the United States Supreme Court.

