Journalist Lara Logan reveals an uncomfortable, ancient evil in Ukraine

WASHINGTON. During an interview with the One America News (OAN) network, journalist Lara Logan said something that started the tongues of the mainstream media wagging. According to Logan, media depictions of Ukraine’s armed forces fighting invading Russian troops aren’t all that honest. And that’s especially true when it comes to Ukraine’s Azov Battalion.

As Logan told OAN,

“You see dishonesty when it comes to the Azov Battalion, which is funded by the US and NATO. I mean, you can find pictures of them online holding up the NATO flag and the swastika. And at the same time, their own emblem contains the Black Sun of the occult, which was a Nazi SS emblem. And it also contains the sideways, you know, lightning insignia of the SS. I mean, this is on throughout the Ukrainian military. You can see that Black Sun of the occult on their body armor.”

As the United States and her NATO allies move closer to war with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration and legacy media attempt to paint the events in Europe as black hats vs. white hats. And top among the black hats in this scenario, of course, is Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.

But occasionally – very occasionally – we get momentary glimpses of the complex and extremely eerie aspects of our dark world.





As none other than Newsweek noted,

“An official with the US-led NATO alliance has told Newsweek that the coalition did not notice what appeared to be a symbol associated with Nazism on the uniform of a Ukrainian soldier featured in a since-deleted photo of NATO’s official Twitter account.”

The symbol, as mentioned above, is the occultic image known as the Black Sun. In the heart of Germany, overlooking the Alme valley, Wewelsburg Castle has a commanding position on a wooded hilltop. In 1934, Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler seized the fortress as the headquarters for his dreaded Schutzstaffel or SS.

But the 14th-century structure was much more than a headquarters for the Nazi’s black-uniformed “Protection Squadron.” It was Himmler’s occultic Camelot. And Himmler’s renovations of the structure cost 1,341 prisoners their lives.

Himmler was an acolyte of occultist Karl Maria Wiligut. A man who rejected Judeo-Christian tradition in favor of ancient German paganism. In the north tower of Wewelsburg Castle, where only the highest members of the SS met the Black Sun symbol is inlaid on the floor to form what Wiligut and Reichsfuhrer-SS Himmler saw as the Axis Mundi or center of the world.

This naturally sends minds in the modern secular world reeling. According to the hard-left website Daily Kos,

“Logan points out that the [US government] lying was not just about domestic matters. Our leaders also lied about Ukraine’s embrace of the occult… She explains that Ukraine’s current perfidy was rooted in events 80 years ago. And that it’s America’s fault. In doing so, she echoes one of Putin’s rationales for invading a sovereign nation.”

And a member of the self-described “liberal team of writers” at HillReporter.com, Tara Dublin, dismisses Logan’s observations as “spewing Russian propaganda on the Fox airwaves and other places where people don’t really check facts.”

Well, if Lara Logan is a “tool of Vladimir Putin” – as so many free thinkers are defined these days – then so are the folks at Human Rights Watch.

According to a 2016 Human Rights Watch report on Ukrainian militias,

“Credible allegations emerged of torture and other egregious abuses by Ukraine’s so-called volunteer battalions Aidar and Azov. By spring of 2015, most volunteer battalions have been formally integrated into the official chains of command in the Ministry of Defense or National Guard of Ukraine.”

A Ukrainian civilian recalled the time his Azov captors attached electrical wires to his stomach and flipped the switch,

“I was convulsing so heavily that they had to chain me to a wooden ladder, but it broke from my convulsions… After I lost consciousness several times, they pulled down my pants and applied the wires to my genitals.”

But when Azov thugs threatened to kill the man’s 6-year-old son in front of him…

“I told them I’ll confess to anything, do anything they want.”

In their book “Secret Places, Hidden Sanctuaries,” authors Stephen Klimczuk and Gerald Warner say of the power behind the Black Sun symbol embedded in Heinrich Himmler’s castle,

“There, with the help of ancient Nordic pagan mythology and the extravagant theories of twentieth-century esoteric philosophers and downright cranks, Himmler manufactured a pseudo-religion designed to take the place of Christian morality, to give his SS units an alternative ‘spirituality’ that would steel them to commit mass murder under the banner of Germanic mysticism at once old and new.”

With that in mind, it seems Lara Logan’s assessment of Ukraine’s occultic “perfidy” as being “rooted in events 80 years ago” is spot on and more than a little terrifying.

It’s reminiscent of what Saint Paul wrote the Christian church in the ancient city of Ephesus,

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

And Ukraine gives us flashing glimpses into that invisible reality. That is, if we dare to look honestly into the abyss.

