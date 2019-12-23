Joseph Mifsud, currently ‘missing’ Deep State operative, may be dead

WASHINGTON — The man likely at the center of the Deep State plot to smear President Donald Trump as a Russian agent and remove him from office – a plot that recently culminated in the impeachment vote by House Democrats – may be dead. That man is former Maltese diplomat and university professor Joseph Mifsud.

Where in the world is Joseph Mifsud?

According to the Italian newspaper il Giornale, authorities in the city of Agrigento – where Mifsud faced trial for the alleged misuse of university funds – reported the following.

“… there has been no trace of Mifsud since Oct. 31, 2017. And now, suspicions are winding through the corridors of the Agrigento court that Mifsud may be dead. A hypothesis that sources believe is ‘80%’ true.”

You may remember Mifsud as the man who, over drinks at a London bar, informed Trump foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos that the Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton. Dirt they obtained after hacking her emails.





Papadopoulos repeated what Mifsud told him to Australian diplomat Alexander Downer at – where else? – a London speakeasy. Downer prompltly informed his friends in American intelligence.

In her Majesty’s Secret Service

In a televised interview with Britain’s Sky News, Ambassador Downer said:

“I have no idea why he [Papadopoulos] was blabbering this, but if you say that sort of thing to somebody who is part of the Five Eyes intelligence community, I mean, I would regard myself as a warrior for the western alliance, but if it is drawn to my attention that the Russians might be hacking into the campaigns of major candidates in western elections and then using that information to try to influence the outcome of those elections, that would really worry me.”

Five Eyes intelligence community?

Back in 1946, the United States formally extended its WWII cooperation with Britain and her Commonwealth partners on matters of intelligence. The UKUSA Signals Intelligence Agreement members include the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The agreement on shared intelligence grew to become more comprehensive over the past several decades.

Getting back to Papadopoulos, former CIA Director John Brennan passed Downer’s information to his friends at the FBI. This served to validate other information they had received from paid informant and “former” British MI6 spy, Christopher Steele.

The man of Steele

Steele’s anti-Trump dossier charged another member of the Trump foreign policy team, Carter Page, with having ties to Moscow. Ties the document claimed help sway the 2016 presidential election in Trump’s favor.

The Steele dossier, according to the recent report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, formed the core of the FBI’s “evidence” in requesting warrants to launch operation Crossfire Hurricane – the agency’s spying operation against the 2016 Trump campaign. A dossier that at the time of its submission to the FISA court was considered dubious even by members of the FBI.

The Steele dossier revealed for what it is by DOJ IG Horowitz

According to Horowitz:

“Steele’s [FBI] handling agent told us that when Steele provided him with the first election reports [Steele dossier] in July 2016 and described his engagement with Fusion GPS [working in service to the Democratic National Committee and Clinton presidential campaign], it was obvious to him that the request for research was politically motivated. The supervisory intelligence analyst who supervised the analytical efforts for the Crossfire Hurricane team… explained that he also was aware of the potential for political influences on the Steele reporting.”

But carefully note how central foreign intelligence operatives continued to advance the absurd, baseless and unsubstantiated charge that Trump and members of his team served as traitorous spies for Moscow?





Have you also noticed the extraordinary lengths to which President Obama’s weaponized Deep State misrepresented the Steele dossier – an opposition research document produced by a foreign spy and paid for by the DNC and Clinton campaigns – to the secret FISA court? This “evidence” predicated the launching of an unprecedented domestic spy operation against an American presidential campaign.

All roads lead to Joseph Mifsud

We know British Commonwealth citizens like Australian Ambassador Alexander Downer and Her Majesty’s spy Christopher Steele are members of the Five Eyes intelligence community. Which organization works hand-in-glove with America’s Deep State.

But what about the missing Joseph Mifsud?

Oddly, neither Special Counsel Robert Mueller nor DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz will or can say on whose behalf Mifsud worked. But Mueller claimed Mifsud met with “high-level Russian government officials” shortly before his momentous meeting over drinks with George Papadopoulos. And by Christopher Steele’s own admission, sources for his discredited dossier reside in Russia’s Kremlin.

A conspiracy theory more plausible than Trump/Russia collusion

Russiagate, I believe, started as an Obama/Clinton/British operation to conjure up an “October surprise” smear campaign ahead of election day 2016. After Trump’s surprise victory, however, the Steele Dossier Affair quickly morphed into a campaign. Its intent: to help Democrats remove the greatest threat to the long-held US/Europe Deep State relationship… the outsider Donald Trump.

Trump made no bones about his skepticism concerning America’s continued participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO). Six months before the 2016 election, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Trump if he thought “the United States needs to rethink US involvement in NATO.”

Trump answered with the following statement.

“Yes, because it’s costing us too much money. And frankly they have to put up more money… We’re paying disproportionately. It’s too much. And frankly it’s a different world than it was when we originally conceived of the idea.”

And last January, the New York Times claimed Trump administration officials said the president had additional privately-held thoughts on the matter.

“… [Trump] privately said he wanted to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Current and former officials who support the alliance said they feared Mr. Trump could return to his threat as allied military spending continued to lag behind the goals the president had set.”

A hydra-headed smear campaign begins

The smear campaign linking Trump to Russia was likely a desperate strategy conceived by British intelligence to prevent Trump’s election. The intelligence community feared he would end Europe’s free military defense ride at America’s expense. That free ride, of course, indirectly helps subsidize Europe’s generous socialist entitlement programs. British intelligence performed this operation in coordination with President Obama’s Deep State and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Opposition research firm Fusion GPS served as the middleman for the operation. That organization contracted the services of Trump dossier author and British spy Christopher Steele. Steele, we should remember, also served as a paid Confidential Human Source (CHS) for the FBI.

On top of this, Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, who arranged the infamous meeting at Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and members of his father’s campaign, claimed – like Joseph Mifsud – that Russia had dirt on Clinton.

More on the Trump Tower meeting

Veselnitskaya also maintained links to Fusion GPS.

According to Lee Smith of Real Clear Investigations, Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson “testified [to Congress] that he had dinner with Veselnitskaya the night before the [Trump Tower] meeting and the night after.”

The Trump Tower meeting, the mainstream media reported again and again, provided undeniable proof Trump was a pawn of Russia. We now know that meeting was a setup.

Fusion GPS, we later learned, was paid $12.4 million for its services by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

Which brings us back to the allegedly missing Joseph Mifsud

The missing piece to this sordid puzzle, of course, is the role played by mystery man Joseph Mifsud. It’s far more likely he worked for British intelligence than for Russia. But he might also have worked for the Clinton campaign through its sleezy go-between and British spy handler, Fusion GPS.

Plausibly, this Clinton connection to the missing former Maltese diplomat and Deep State operative, as with so many others loose but suspicious threads, may go a long way toward explaining why Italian authorities believe Joseph Mifsud is 80% dead.

****************************************************************************************

Top Image: Former Maltese diplomat Joseph Mifsud. BBC screen capture.