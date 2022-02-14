WASHINGTON. Special Counsel John Durham, charged with investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion criminal conspiracy, is a showman. Until recently, he’s been virtually invisible. Durham’s absence even inspired President Donald Trump to ask last May, “Where’s Durham – whatever happened to the Durham Report?”

Then last September – voilà! – Durham’s empaneled grand jury indicted attorney Michael Sussmann for, what else, lying to the FBI.

That particular piece of legal flypaper catches a lot of flies—usually very innocent ones, like Gen. Michael Flynn. But Sussmann, it turns out, is a very different kind of fly.

A week before the 2016 presidential election, Sussmann approached the FBI general counsel’s office claiming to be a concerned citizen determined to stop an espionage agent from seizing the most important office in the land – the US presidency.

Sussman is a cybersecurity attorney and former partner at the Democratic Party-connected law firm Perkins Coie. Sussman says he “stumbled upon” information proving computer servers at Trump Tower contained a communication channel with Russia’s Alfa Bank. A financial institution with ties to the Kremlin and Russian boogieman Vladimir Putin.





What is of interest to Special Counsel Durham is that Sussmann told the FBI he did not represent a client when making the allegations against Trump. He was a solid citizen, Sussmann insisted.

Last Friday, Durham dropped a bombshell in a court filing, in which he claims Sussmann…

“… stated to the General Counsel of the FBI that he was not acting on behalf of any client in conveying particular allegations concerning a Presidential candidate, when in truth, and in fact, and as the defendant well knew, he was acting on behalf of specific clients, namely, Tech Executive-1 and the Clinton Campaign.”

While conservative media are mainly focusing on Hillary Clinton’s alleged criminal connection to the Russia hoax, of more interest is the mysterious “Tech Executive-1.”

CNN later identified him as Rodney Joffe, founder of the first commercial Internet hosting company and an expert in malware detection.

According to Durham’s Friday filing, Joffe “enlisted the assistance of researchers at a US-based university who were receiving and analyzing large amounts of Internet data in connection with a pending federal government cybersecurity research contract.” Joffe is also said to have “tasked these researchers to mine Internet data to establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’ tying then-candidate Trump to Russia. In doing so… [Joffe] indicated that he was seeking to please certain ‘VIPs,'” says Durham.

And what does Durham exactly mean by data mining to establish an inference? First, Durham claims the university researchers breached the computer servers at “Donald Trump’s Central Park West apartment building [Trump Tower], and the Executive Office of the President of the United States.”

Implying these university researchers planted false evidence linking Trump to the Kremlin-connected bank.

And how did they pull this off? Easy. The company Joffe worked for “had come to access and maintain dedicated servers” at the executive mansion “as part of a sensitive arrangement.”

No one has yet identified the Big Tech company in question.

Whoever it was “exploited this arrangement by mining… traffic and other data to gather derogatory information about Donald Trump.”

You should have noticed that a lot of the Trump-Russia collusion criminal conspiracy involves the weaponization of protective cybersecurity for nefarious purposes. And no one man is more closely associated with weaponizing government than former President Barack Obama.

Eight months before the 2016 presidential election, Obama spoke at a cybersecurity summit hosted by Stanford University. He praised the Internet’s “extraordinary benefits to our daily lives” but warned of its risks.

“When companies get hacked, Americans’ personal information, including their financial information, get stolen. Identity theft can ruin your credit rating and turn your life upside down.”

And that is precisely what the Obama/Clinton cyber warriors did to Trump.

Durham suggests they breached Trump’s computer servers in his New York home and, later, at the White House. He further implies the hackers installed a cyber link between Trump’s servers and a Russian bank tied to the Kremlin. Durham further alleges Democratic attorney Michael Sussmann, then working for the Hillary Clinton campaign, lied about his paymaster when handing this manufactured “evidence” of a Trump/Putin link to the FBI.

The same FBI would also take the manufactured “evidence” contained in the Christopher Steele dossier to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court,

Receiving warrants to spy on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (FISA Court exposes Obama’s abuse of NSA to spy on Americans)

Don’t you find it a strange coincidence that this is the same year the Obama White House announced its Cybersecurity National Action Plan? A scheme requiring the US government to “partner with leading technology firms like Google and Facebook.”

And who would form the brain of this new alliance?

“The President’s budget takes additional steps to expand the cybersecurity workforce by enhancing student loan forgiveness programs for the cybersecurity experts joining the Federal workforce….”

That’s very interesting. That recalls a pertinent bit of information in Durham’s Friday court filing, in which he says, Joffe…

“… enlisted the assistance of researchers at a US-based university… in connection with a pending federal government cybersecurity research contract.”

Does it not appear Obama prepared for his White House departure by recruiting an army of government hackers to help Hillary Clinton undermine the incoming Trump administration? He even used student loan forgiveness to grow this cyber army from hell as an enticing carrot.

As financial cable channel CNBC noted of this army back in 2016,

“People who work at Apple, Alphabet [Google], Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon.com sent a total of $3 million to the Democratic presidential nominee [Hillary Clinton] ahead of the 2016 election on Tuesday, compared with just over $50,000 to her Republican challenger.”

And the website Opensecrets says employees for these same Big Tech companies “shelled out a combined $12.3 million to Biden’s [2020] campaign….”

Obama’s cyber army wasn’t taking any chances.

And what was Trump’s response to Durham’s Friday filing?

“What Hillary Clinton and the Radical Left Democrats did with respect to spying on a President of the United States, even while in office, is a far bigger crime than Watergate. It will be interesting to see how it was covered by the media and what Mitch McConnell and the RINOs will be doing about it. This is an insult to the Republican Party, but a far greater insult to our Nation.”

Since Biden’s questionable election as president, Big Tech has grown overly confident of its power. As a result, it is the spearpoint of the censorship movement in America, with encouragement from Capitol Hill Democrats, the White House, and the legacy media itself.

Thanks to Durham, we know Big Tech is a phenomenal espionage machine to rival the intelligence services of Vladimir Putin’s Russia or President Xi Jinping’s China. And thanks to the NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, we know Big Tech’s tentacles reach inside every American’s digital device – including those in the White House.

So, what will the Justice Department do regarding Democrat Big Tech’s planting false evidence of Trump’s colluding with Russia?

With history as our guide, nothing.

Consider that the same corrupt FBI that exonerated Hillary Clinton of all wrongdoing in her illegal handling of top-secret State Department emails is the same FBI that launched a counterintelligence espionage caper against Trump on evidence that was nothing but flimsy political dirt.

The scales of justice obviously tilt one way.

And, as Trump pointed out himself, lazy, kneejerk GOP voters keep sending RINOs like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. Liz Cheney back to Washington.

“We the People” are the true jury in the above-entitled action. And our votes are the only means to render any semblance of justice.

The question is… will we?

