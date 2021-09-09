LOS ANGELES, September 9, 2021 — President and current giblet head Joe Biden spent 30 minutes on Thursday saying absolutely nothing. In a roundabout way, conservatives should be pleased with his remarks.

Mr. Biden has no power to mandate vaccines for the private sector. So he decided to bully the only people he can…his own employees.

While lovers of freedom should be totally opposed to mandates, we should also be opposed to government workers to begin with. Let Biden threaten his own government workers. Many of them will quit.

This could lead to a reduction in government that even Ronald Reagan did not accomplish.





Even more than mandates, liberals love lawsuits.

Now many of Biden’s own employees will sue the federal government. This is fantastic. Liberals will be tearing each other apart like an Asian Murder Hornet and its prey. The control freaks at the top are attacking the bureaucrats in the middle.

The bureaucrats in the middle, who are experts at gumming up our lives, will be busy gumming up each other.

They will sue the control freaks at the top. They will be spreading chaos inward rather than outward. And maybe they will leave us alone. If Biden follows through on his threats to punish his own workers, his speech will go down as a complete success.

Let the rest of us enjoy this. Mandates for government workers. Let them get a taste of their own medicine.

The rest of us in Normal America will continue ignoring Biden and his unconstitutional unenforceable mandates.

