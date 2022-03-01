Joe Biden and the State of the Union he will ignore

As Russian bombs continue to fall on Ukraine, the real story in America is out of sight, but not out of mind. And that story is about the inflation growing by the day. That burgeoning cost-of-living is the State of the Union today. Biden will not mention anything about this growing economic crisis in tonight’s address. However, he should. Our economy is going down rapidly, our domestic politics are at a tipping point, and our international policy is creating wars and conflict around the world.



That is the real state of the union going into Biden’s second year in office.

Two weeks ago eggs cost about $4 a dozen. Today a trip to the grocery those same eggs cost $6.

That was just for eggs. Everything else on the partially empty store shelves were more expensive too. While so many are stressing about Ukraine’s plight, in America the middle class is being slowly destroyed.



A trip to the gas station, even before the war in Ukraine drove up prices, saw gas at $3.50 a gallon for regular. Going into summer those prices will continue to rise. Do not be shocked to see $4.50 per gallon before next winter.

Consumer goods, too, are rising rapidly.

The cost of a new car continues to climb, as do refrigerators, washing machines, and furniture. Everything you need for your house is at least ten percent more expensive than a year ago when Biden began leading the country. Housing costs are rising more rapidly than almost any other commodity.



The cost of lumber alone has raised housing costs up 15 to 20 percent. All of this has its roots in Biden’s green initiatives.



A closer examination of the cost-of-living, the war in the Ukraine will be blamed by apologist for Biden’s leadership, but that war has very little to do with it. We are in an explosive inflationary cycle all because of Biden’s insistence on green dreams.

The radical environmental movement that guides the far-left, insists that fossil fuels are at the root of an unproven theory of man-made climate change.

Without going too deeply, in essence, it states that mankind is responsible for the changes in weather.





Of course they do not explain how the climate changed when mankind was not on earth. Or even that climate change is not really the cause of the extinction of the dinosaurs.



Logic is the weak point in this theory.

Which is why the environmental ’emergency ‘ of climate change shifted from global warming, to climate change.

For one, the left could no longer hide the fact that the temperature was not climbing. In fact, it has been in a cooling period over the past decade or more. A fact completely hidden by the MSM. Talk about fake news.



Nonetheless the far-left quickly adapted, with the help of their mainstream media partners, and stopped calling it global warming. Which, in their fantasy world, is still an emergency. And that emergency has led to the drastic policies of Joe Biden that has caused energy costs to soar.

The energy costs are at the root of the inflation that we are now undergoing.

And it all started on Biden’s first day when, through a series of executive orders, he took this nation from a prosperous self-reliant energy producer to a needy importer of gas and oil. And almost 20 percent of our gas and oil comes from Russia.

We are helping to pay for Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, all thanks to Joe Biden.

Along with the growing cost-of-living, Covid restrictions, which Biden refuses to lift, are creating the largest divide between citizens and our government in our history, except for the tumultuous times of our Civil War.

As the People’s Convoy of Truckers works its way across the country, Biden and his sycophants are devising ways to punish those truckers for having the audacity to question this authoritarian government.

Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, has declined to send National Guard troops to help suppress the truckers in their Constitutionally protected right to assemble to present their grievances. However, there are enough other troops that will go that his symbolic jester is meaningless to the outcome of the People’s Convoy.

What the truckers are asking for are not unjustified requests. They are simply asking for the Covid emergency rules be withdrawn. The emergency is over. We are now in a treatment phase and no longer need those Draconian measures to protect America from a virus. That is the truth and only common sense.

Yet the tyrants in Washington D.C. refuse to give up the power they amassed during this ’emergency.’

Most Americans see that it is time to resume life as usual, but Biden & company do not want to give up that power.

But it is not just the power of Covid mandates. It is what Covid emergency powers give the government. The right to push through changes in voting, making it easier to rig elections through mail-in and dropbox voting. Governmental power to push liberal policies and CRT through the schools, indoctrinating out kids, but failing to teach them basic reading, math, and writing skills.

The power to incarcerate Americans without due process for months, if not years, in order to put fear in others who might stand up against a socialist government.

It is causing a rift between the people and those that seek to govern them.



A rift that Biden will only widen through the punitive measures that are being planned for the truckers and their supporters in the coming days.

We need look no further than Ottawa, Canada to see where Biden intends to go in punishing those truckers.

Biden will revoke their commercial driver’s licenses, freeze their bank accounts, and jail as many as possible. He, the MSM, and Democrats, will label the protest as a second insurrection, and treat participants as domestic terrorists.



The plan has already played out with the protesters on January 6, 2021. Biden will show no mercy, just as Trudeau did not in Canada.

This level of tyrannical behavior has put America at a tipping point in our history where many Americans are not willing to let their freedoms slip any further.

The results of the 2022 mid-term elections will demonstrate the actual dissatisfaction among American voters. Voters who are watching the people of Ukraine stand up to Putin and his armies. You have to ask, could Americans stand up to Biden and his military sycophants? And would the full American military stand up against Americans?

Which leaves us with the international policies of Biden.

Simply put, they are a total disaster. Former defense secretary under Obama stated that Biden has been on the wrong side of every foreign policy decision over the last forty years.

His lack of leadership on the world stage has left a void that has been filled by China and Russia. And one is already at war with its neighbor, while the other is preparing to attack Taiwan. Both because of Biden’s international diplomacy; rather the lack of it.



Joe Biden will say many things at the State of the Union address; however, the true state of America today is glum and getting worse by the day.

