Joe Biden: The Frankenstein media’s mindless monster of mayhem

WASHINGTON. Last June, GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas sent faux President Joe Biden a letter expressing concern at his “current cognitive state… all Presidents should follow the precedent set by former President Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities.”

Only fourteen of Jackson’s fellow Republicans added their signatures to the letter. This is not surprising since many of them certified Biden’s fraudulent selection as the nation’s 46th president.

You may recall that back in 2018, The Atlantic magazine’s James Hamblin suggested …

“Trump’s grandiosity and impulsivity have made him a constant subject of speculation among those concerned with his mental health.”

And when Trump insisted he lost the 2020 presidential election due to massive election fraud, Tanya Lewis of Scientific American said the storming of Capitol Hill that followed on Jan. 6 …





“… came as little surprise to many, particularly those who have been studying the president’s mental fitness and the psychology of his most ardent follower since he took office.”

When Trump and his supporters weren’t branded traitors to America by Democrats and the media at large, they were declared mentally unbalanced.

But since the fall of Afghanistan and President Biden’s confused and contradictory statements – later dismissed and corrected by his own administration’s spokesmen – Rep. Jackson’s query of two months ago seems more than a little justified.

And let’s not forget the dissemblers of the press.

Taliban-like, they waged a four-year holy war against the competent and irascible Trump, who gave as good as he got.

Within the strictures of Twitter’s character limits, he bested the long-winded smears of “the failing New York Times” and “fake-news CNN.”

But COVID-19 proved Trump’s undoing. Not from his administration’s response to the health crisis, but by the Democrat’s use of the emergency as a pretext to change election laws and enable widespread ballot fraud.

It began with US intelligence spying on Trump’s first presidential campaign, which propelled the media to make false accusations he was a Russian asset. Then they claimed he was racist for suggesting the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab. Finally, Big Tech censorship sought to conceal Hunter and Joe Biden corrupt business dealings abroad. All led to the fiasco in Afghanistan – putting 15,000 Americans in the blood-drenched grip of the Taliban.

The media’s Trump derangement syndrome propelled a senile Biden into power.

Now, these same Dr. Frankensteins fain outrage and distain for the moaning and flailing creature that stomped mindlessly from their laboratory and into the White House.

They hardly fit the role of irate, torch-wielding villagers. Perhaps the term village idiots are more apropos.

Whatever disasters unfold in the days, weeks, months, and years to come, never forget the media is the beast from which it all sprang.

“I have love in me the likes of which you can scarcely imagine and rage the likes of which you would not believe,” says the unholy creature in Mary Shelly’s “Frankenstein,” “If I cannot satisfy the one, I will indulge the other.”

But never expect the media to admit the fumbling Joe Biden is the malignant embodiment of their mindless and monstrous rage. That’s because a requirement of contrition is simple decency.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe