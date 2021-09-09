Joe Biden rolling out new COVID mandates in 5pm presser

WASHINGTON: CDN inadvertently connected a couple of dots this past week. They accidentally appeared through deep-dive research related to another story. The connection came as quite a shock for even those of us in the news business.

First, there is the Pew Research Centerpiece of last September in an article they published online:

Second, there was an article of Covid-19 related vaccine rates from May when vaccinations seemed to be moving to a flattened curve. The article reported a decline in those seeking vaccinations and showed America sitting at a rate of 40.2%.

Finally, there is this news from Vox just recently:





What these three articles offer, in sum, is America has reached a plateau of those who said they would get Covid-19 vaccinated.

It is expected that Biden will double down on his announcement demanding Federal workers and contractors be vaccinated. Even though it puts him in jeopardy of being guilty of medical tyranny, violating both law and the Constitution of our nation.

A FOX News article Biden’s six-prong COVID-19 plan includes vaccine and mask mandates: preview of Thursday speech outlines that Biden is now willing to cross into the realm of mandatory vaccines. However, it is similarly unclear who the president will be asking to impose vaccine mandates. Currently, most vaccine mandates are coming from employers rather than governments.

According to the Washington Post

The most far-reaching is a new regulation to be written by the Labor Department that will requires all businesses with more than 100 employees either to mandate vaccinations for all their workers, or require them to take weekly coronavirus tests. The White House estimates that the policy will impact about 80 million workers, or two-thirds of the country’s workforce. Businesses that ignore the policy, once it’s in place, could trigger penalties of up to $14,000 per violation, according to a senior Biden administration official, who briefed reporters on the plan ahead of the president’s speech under the condition that his name would not be used. Businesses also will be required to give workers paid time off to get vaccinated, according to the new rules. “This plan will ensure that we are using every available tool to combat COVID-19 and save even more lives in the months ahead, while also keeping schools open and safe, and protecting our economy from lockdowns and damage,” according to a copy of the memo.

Biden is likely to expand on those details and more in an address set for 5 p.m. Thursday.

Potentially indicating where Biden will go on vaccine mandates, the president will sign an executive order Thursday requiring federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, Fox News confirmed per a source familiar with the plans.

2.1 million federal employees plus millions of contractors that do business with the government will be affected.

But so will all businesses that ignore the policy. Penalties of up to $14,000 per violation are anticiapted

These new mandates follow a policy announced by the Pentagon in August making vaccinations mandatory for the military. The new mandate will be an extension of previous mandates the Defense Department, Department of Veterans Affairs, the Indian Health Service, and the National Institutes of Health are already in the process of implementing.

Those mandates cover about 2.5 million people.

1. Such a mandate is clearly unconstitutional.

2. Such a mandate violates a patient’s health freedom.

3. Such a mandate violates a patient’s right to privacy under HIPPA.

4. The supposed genome modifying experimental drugs parading as vaccines are clearly dangerous to many. Most vaccine administrations of the past have stopped when 50 deaths had been reached. These vaccines offer somewhere between 15,000-40,000 dead now depending on which source you believe.

5. The 4 American drug companies who make them refuse to discuss the purpose of nano-particles of metals and Eastern Hemisphere parasites in them.

6. Due to a lack of experimental test trials, the long-term health effects remain unknown.

7. Such a mandate has to honor both medical and religious exemptions and that has not been addressed.

8. Some people, for various existent health issues such as neuropathy, arthritis, or other inflammatory conditions may not want to take the chance with the vaccine.

9. Biden is said to be planning on using OSHA to enforce this new mandate which is clearly beyond the realm of OSHA.

10. There is a possibility those unwilling to be vaccinated may be allowed to remain employed with periodic testing.

It is time for an emergency injunction against the Biden Administration for a multitude of very good reasons.

Because our military is involved, and Ivermectin and other drugs offer such a good rate of recovery with Covid-19, Biden’s mandate should be viewed as a threat to our national security. Both Congress and the Military should take the necessary steps to remove him from office.

In a previous article, Dr. Young stated his greatest concern with the 4 American-made Covid-19 vaccines as:

“…most dangerous is the theory that I have proposed based upon the evidence of testing is the nefarious potential activities of what are these ingredients going to be used for, and how do they interact with 2.4 gigahertz or even higher where they resonate with the body’s frequency of 41.3 gigahertz as it pertains to some of the symptoms of people experiencing, uh, one of those being the loss of balance, dizziness, light-headed, fever, cough, these are all radiation or chemical poisoning hyper symptomologies. And so, what really concerns me is a patent that was just issued that, the Chinese also have a patent, on this as it relates to being able to track us, remotely.”

Our military, and American citizens in general, have a right to go off-grid ‘in these uncertain times we are living’, as the old standard Covid-19 panic hype tag line goes.

Make no mistake about it, Biden’s mandate constitutes an act of war against the American people! It puts our nation at risk.

It is time for civil disobedience and civil discord and for those threatened by these mandatory vaccine mandates of the Biden Administration to organize a national vaxout.

There are too many unknowns with these experimental vaccines and we cannot afford to risk our most valued treasure as Americans, our military might, and their related contractors.

Joe Biden should have been disqualified as a presidential candidate the moment his big paydays from China came out

But our Republican “protectors” once again failed, as they did with Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama to hold democrats accountable. The Biden family has nothing in the realm of intelligence or abilities that would warrant the kind of money China has paid that family.

And for a foreign entity, like China, to buy political influence in American politicians is illegal. It is treason. (Biden Center Received $54M From China After Launch of Presidential Bid)

The Joint Chiefs, if they are on America’s side, should be screaming bloody murder right about now and refusing the order. Our military contractors should also be telling Biden, in unison, ‘You are going to have to start looking for other contractors now because our employees and their right to free medical choice comes before your temporary moment in American history!‘

Our Congress, CIA, and FBI should be investigating the links between Big Pharma, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and China. Tony Fauci is now a proven liar with proven ties to one of our enemies, Red China and Russia.

As a reminder back in December on vaccine and mask mandates Joe Biden said this, “I don’t think it should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory. Just like I don’t think masks should be mandatory nationwide.”

