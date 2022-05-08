Joe Biden and liberal democrats are cheaters, liars and scalawags

Joe Biden acting as President of the United States recently took a shot at more than half of the nation’s voters. At one press conference outside on the driveway of the White House, Biden saying:

“This ain’t your father’s Republican party. Not a joke. All you got do is look what they has been played on, played on, played… this morning. About the tape that was released… Anyway. You know, but this… All, all, kidding, kidding aside this is the MAGA party now. It’s you know, you got the Senator from Texas and others these guys are a different breed of cat. They’re not like what I served with for so many years and the people who know better are afraid to act correctly because they know there will be primaries. I had, I won’t mention any names, I promised them I never would and I wont but up to six come to me and say, “Joe I want to be with you on such-and-such but I can’t, I’ll be primaried. I’ll lose my race. I’ll lose my race. So folks, this is going to start to change.

At another press conference inside the White House, Biden saying:

“What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that has existed in American history.”

His comments came after the leaked abortion draft position document on abortion written in February by the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS). Once again, it is time to correct our elder statesmen and use our own brains and imaginations as we do so.

The Supreme Court’s leaked decision on Roe v. Wade Supreme Court has nothing to do with a woman’s right to choose. Or even abortion law. Abortion is not addressed in the Consitution. The role of the Supreme Court is to question laws as to Constitutional viability. That is their job. Even Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg said that Roe v. Wade was not a Constitutional issue and the Supreme was wrong in positioning it as such.





From Newsweek, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Warning About Roe v. Wade Came True:

“While it may seem unlikely, Ginsburg, the pioneering advocate for women’s rights who died in September 2020 at age 87, was a frequent critic of Roe v. Wade, especially its framing and the speed it was pushed through.

In a much-quoted lecture she gave at New York University in 1992, Ginsburg noted how Roe was an example of how “Doctrinal limbs too swiftly shaped…may prove unstable.”

Mary Hartnett, Georgetown University law professor and co-writer of the Ginsburg biography My Own Words, said Ginsburg believed – “It would have been better to approach it under the equal protection clause.” Thus, the justice thought that Roe v. Wade would be less vulnerable to attempts to have it disbarred.

“Roe isn’t really about the woman’s choice, is it?” Ginsburg told the University of Chicago Law School in May 2013. “It’s about the doctor’s freedom to practice…it wasn’t woman-centered, it was physician-centered.”

The 1973 SCOTUS decision paralleled the feel-good statement that a developing fetus is just a “bunch of cells.”

Ultrasounds and other scientific measures prove the “bunch of cells” theory is not true. The developing child feels pain and that abortion, particularly after the first trimester, is the brutal taking of a life.

Sometimes Biden says the quiet parts out loud. Most recently, Biden spoke about abortion: “The idea that we’re gonna make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make the judgment to choose to abort a child based on a decision by the Supreme Court, I think goes way overboard.”

As we age towards our mortality, we become reflective.

Sorry for the sins of their past younger life, and wish they could take those sins back or have a do-over.

They live selflessly for others rather than selfishly for themselves.

President Ronald Reagan, in a presidential debate with John Anderson on September 21, 1980, said

“I’ve noticed that everyone for abortion has already been born.”

Reagan, like Trump, had a higher intellect than most politicians of D.C., but he used humor with satire and irony to get his point across and make people think at the same time.

Like Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Ronald Reagan held office in his twilight years. A time when most men and women of faith become reflective and repentant. They know the end is near.

For many Americans, abortion is murder.

Former President George W. Bush once stated his opposition to abortion “except in instances of rape, incest or threat to the mother’s life.” As we would see in a state-wide vote, most Americans feel this way.

Another aspect of abortion Joe Biden and the mainstream media never talk about is the after-effects of abortion. Many women who have undergone the procedure have suffered mentally and emotionally. Some have suffered physically as well in that they cannot become pregnant again after the abortion.

Another issue related to Joe Biden and his words is this in the way of a historical reality check:

Sixty years ago, Joe Biden would have been investigated as a communist or communist sympathizer during the Joe McCarthy years.

Seventy-five years ago, Joe Biden would have been excommunicated from the Catholic Church for his public support of on-demand abortion when the church was more interested in following the Word of God over the financial contributions in the offering plate.

Two hundred years ago, Joe Biden would have been kicked out of the Democrat Party for his extreme un-American positions and views that seem tantamount to treason (i.e., the open southern border and giving financial support to illegal aliens).

Two hundred fifty years ago, Joe Biden would have been charged with treason by our forefathers for his disrespect for the Constitution and Bible-based laws of the land and seemingly following an enemy agenda without explanation.

For Joe Biden to portray Christian, conservative, patriotic Americans as radical, extreme, or out of touch with reality is a hypocritical lie. He, and his new party, demonstrate all of these things!

Another young man with an off-the-chart intellect is Elon Musk. Elon recently portrayed himself in a graphic where he offered he has not changed by going further right.

Instead, he provided life as he sees it in that the left has gone further left, making it look like he and others like him have moved right. His political spectrum graphic is a truism, and anybody who attempts to label it as misinformation has then self-identified as a liar.

The Republican Party is getting itself back to being “your father’s Republican Party” as the Democrat Party has become unrecognizable to our here-and-gone blue-leaning family members.

Liberals pretending to enforce laws through lawsuits and investigations have put Donald Trump through hell as president and since leaving office. Even as they turn a blind eye to the Biden family crime, those doing this to the Trump family are guilty of harassment and stalking. They need prosecution themselves.

Donald Trump is atoning for his sinful life, while Joe Biden has yet to have a “Come to Jesus moment.”

Watching and following these two men has been a spiritual moment and lesson for people of religious faith.

One gets the impression Donald Trump hates failure and defeat. My guess would be his prior failed marriages and not spending more time with his older children when they were young is now coming back to haunt him. So many successful business professionals often have their personal lives in chaos. Donald Trump has raised children with his multiple wives, such as exemplary American citizens and contributors to society. He may not have always been a great husband, but he has been a great father.

The bottom line, Trump needs to forgive himself for past transgressions, and Americans need to pray for Joe Biden that he has an epiphany whereby he sees right from wrong.

As an interesting aside:

Those who deep dive into Christianity learn that one sign of demonic possession is hypocrisy. Hypocrisy is when you tell people to act one way and then act contrary to what you advocate. The 2021 and 2022 Met Galas are perfect examples of masked serfs serving the elites.

MAGA or America First patriotic Americans must stand up and say to Joe Biden, “The problem is not us. It’s you!” Beginning with voting for a red wave in the 2022 Midterms and President Trump in 2024.

