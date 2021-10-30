Joe Biden and AG Merrick Garland wage an assault on parents over CRT

WASHINGTON: Who controls American public schools? Who has the right to comment on and vote to change the local public-school curriculum? Who has the right to censor and arrest parents for expressing their views? These burning questions are spurring parents across America to become more involved in their children’s education. And as a result, Biden and Garland are labeling them domestic terrorists, setting them up for imprisonment, if not worse.

Since schools implemented remote learning in 2020 (due to the restrictions imposed because of the “pandemic”), parents could view their children’s teachers, teaching style, and materials more closely than ever before. Teachers embraced work from home – no more physical kids to control. Now it is just their minds.

However, they should have been careful what they asked for.

Most parents had no idea what the public school curriculum included. As a result, many parents began expressing outrage over “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) and materials legitimately classified as child pornography as part of the “gender re-education” and “health” lessons starting in kindergarten.





They were understandably concerned. (Dalton parents enraged over ‘masturbation’ videos for first graders)

A movement toward parental rights began spreading across the USA.

Parents began gathering in groups to address their local school board members. These parents use social media to inform peers of meetings, and their concerns as more parents from many districts began to question the decisions of their local school boards, local school principals, and teachers. It is important to remember all these people are employees of their respective counties and states. Taxpayers pay their salaries.

Parents and taxpayers have a right to know and a right under the US Constitution to express their views on the materials chosen, purchased, and disseminated in their public schools and public libraries.

American Federation of Teacher’s Union Responses

Recently the President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), Randi Weingarten, and the National Education Association (NEA) President Becky Pringle announced their organization leaders and membership supported teaching and implementing “Critical Race Theory” (CRT).

The union (NEA), representing three million public school employees, approved funding for three separate items:

Increasing the implementation” of “critical race theory” in K-12 curricula

Promoting critical race theory in local school districts

Attacking opponents of critical race theory, including parent organizations and conservative research centers.

Promising to develop a study to critique “empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, CIS heteropatriarchy, capitalism, ableism, [and] anthropocentrism,” the NEA is assaulting our children’s minds.

The National School Boards Association (NSBA) strongly endorses CRT.

They seek to censor and criminalize those who have different viewpoints or express concern or question their decisions. They have sought reprisals on citizens (parents) who disagree with them. It went directly to the US Attorney General, Merrick Garland, and the current president of the United States, Joe Biden.

“In a public letter issued to the Biden administration on Sept. 29, NSBA officials declared that opponents of Critical Race Theory and mask mandates represent “an immediate threat” that includes “threats of violence and acts of intimidation,” and “the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.” – Politician’s Retort.

Terry McAuliffe, the former Democratic governor of Virginia who is running to lead the state again, publicly stated his point of view on parental participation in their children’s education and curriculum.

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” he said during a debate against Republican Glenn Youngkin in Alexandria.

This statement and attitude rallied more parents and legislators to act.

Here are a few examples of State groups pushing back:

35 Idaho legislators signed a letter requesting the Idaho School Boards Association to withdraw from the National School Boards Association.

Oklahoma lawmakers have called on the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, whose top executive has ties to the National School Boards Association, to denounce the NSBA’s effort.

In Colorado, a group calling itself MAD opposes CRT and remote-learning, and what it reports are partisan leanings in the curriculum. They will endorse only like-minded school board candidates.

Protect Ohio Children Coalition keeps an interactive “indoctrination map” showing districts teaching critical race theory, comprehensive sexuality education, and social-emotional learning (SEL). It also directs parents to the FreedomWorks training academy, stating as one of its goals “replacing radical school board officials through the election process.”

In Wisconsin, the Oconomowoc Citizens Represented is a diverse group of parents, students, and concerned citizens. They monitor the CRT, SEL curriculum, and materials used by teachers in the schools their children attend.

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s “Abuse of Power”

In September 2021, when schools opened again for the academic year, parents from across America began attending their school board meetings to demand transparency and accountability for the lessons implemented under the “new curriculum.”

On Sept. 29, National School Boards Association (NSBA) CEO Chip Slaven sent a letter to the Department of Justice and the White House— without consulting fellow officials in the organization. In the letter, Slaven claims:

“America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat” and suggested that “[a]s these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

There was no specific evidence of any “acts or threats of violence” cited.

Slaven also asked the Biden administration to “examine appropriate enforceable actions” under a raft of legislation — including the post-9/11 Patriot Act.”

Merrick Garland turning parents into terrorists with the stroke of a pen

The Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garland, decided to send a memorandum and a letter in response to the teachers’ union’s letter.

Garland announced on Oct. 4 that the FBI would take the lead on probing what he called “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.” Garland created a “school board task force.”

“It remains unclear whether the White House pressured the Department of Justice to create the school board task force. Garland testified before the House Judiciary Committee that he did not speak to the White House about his memo creating the school board task force. But he did say it is likely that White House and Justice Department officials discussed the association’s letter raising concerns about school board meetings.”

It is significant to note that Garland’s daughter is married to Xan Tanner, whose business is the development of CRT materials.

“Garland’s son-in-law is Xan Tanner, co-founder, board member, and president (2012-2020) of Panorama Education. Panorama Education sells surveys to school districts across the country that focus on the local “social and emotional climate.” These surveys are then used as justification for the new curriculum from other providers that some parents call critical race theory and find objectionable.”

Panorama Education company contracts with over 23,000 US Public schools to the Garland family benefit.

“Tanner’s company has a large footprint with contracts in 50+ of the nation’s 100 largest school districts. The company describes its business as supporting “13 million students in 23,000 schools and 1,500 districts across 50 states.”

Federal Government and local school boards are joining together to attack parents.

For over a month, parents have been the ones who have been intimidated, targeted, and faced with threats of violence. School boards hired law enforcement and/or security personnel were present intimidating parents voicing their questions and concerns at their local school board meetings.

Parents’ time to speak is cut short. Furthermore, they have kept out of open, public school board meetings. There are threats of FBI investigations if you speak out. In several high-profile cases, they have been thrown down to the floor and arrested.

Students asserting their rights to opt-out of CRT lessons and mask mandates face school suspension.

Republican Legislators Respond to Biden – AG overreach

In a letter dated Oct. 7, 2021, Republican Senators wrote Attorney General Garland a strongly worded letter which stating:

“Parents who are angry at school board members, and even verbally attack them on a personal level, are not necessarily making true threats and is not the job of law enforcement – and cannot be the job of law enforcement, especially the FBI – to make sure parents are nice to their elected officials. They are certainly not domestic terrorists who require the use of tools such as the PATRIOT Act and the expertise of the National Security Division.”

The Senators concluding:

“It is not appropriate to use the awesome powers of the Federal government—including the PATRIOT Act, a statute designed to thwart international terrorism—to quash those who question local school boards. By even suggesting that possibility, important speech by American citizens will be chilled in school board meetings across this country. Your job now is to make clear to all stakeholders and the American people that such action is decidedly not the role of the Federal government nor the role of any other government in the United States—in fact, it can never be.”

Signed: Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)

In the last ten days, the United States Congress convened both a House Judiciary and Senate Judiciary Committee to question Attorney General Merrick Garland on this important issue and other issues of concern.

During both hearings, Attorney General Garland backtracked and said to Rep. Jim Jordan upon questioning the following answer:

“When Jordan asked whether Garland or anyone at the Justice Department discussed his Oct. 4 memo with anyone at the White House, the attorney general answered: “I did not. I don’t know whether anyone discussed the memo. I am sure that the communication from the National Association of School Boards was discussed between the White House and the Justice Department, and that’s perfectly appropriate.”

During the same hearing, Garland insisted that the department would not investigate parents who take issue with school board policies.

“The Justice Department supports and defends the First Amendment right of parents to complain as vociferously as they wish about the education of their children, about the curriculum taught in the schools,” he said.

“I can’t imagine any circumstance in which the Patriot Act would be used in the circumstances of parents complaining about their children,” Garland added. “Nor can I imagine a circumstance where they would be labeled as domestic terrorism.”

Documentation of CRT Agenda and tactics

If you were in doubt about the pervasiveness of “Critical Race Theory,” collectivist (Communist) ideology, and radical gender theories being forced on American public-school children through curriculum, materials, events, activities, and teacher education/professional development; you can read the thousands of pages obtained by Judicial Watch during their investigation and/or watch a summation of their discovery by attorney Tom Fitton on YouTube with the documents linked:

There is a concerted attack on parents who disagree with the CRT, SEL, and teacher union’s agendas and on American children of all races, creeds, and economic and cultural backgrounds. It is an attack we cannot ignore.

