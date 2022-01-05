January 6th and the frightened asshats of Congress

WASHINGTON. When a Republican-controlled Congress investigated President Obama’s Internal Revenue Service for targeting Tea Party and conservative groups, nothing came of it. A Republican-controlled Congress investigated President Obama’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for selling weapons to Mexico’s deadly Sinaloa drug cartel, nothing came of that either.

President Obama’s Deep-State spy agencies launched a counterintelligence operation against Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign – which later morphed into the Russia-collusion hoax – nothing came of that. But President Trump was impeached… twice.

When conservatives grumbled about the utter ineffectiveness of Washington’s GOP contingent, the excuse given went something like this:

“We serve on investigative bodies in Congress. We are not prosecutors, although we have subpoena power. But if someone lies to us, all we can do is refer the matter to the Justice Department and hope it does what we can’t – prosecute.”

Outgoing Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has flipped the script on .. everything.

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is proving just how ineffectual Washington Republicans truly are. The Democrat-run House committee is judge, jury, and prosecutor.





The only Republicans on the committee are Pelosi’s hand-picked never-Trump ineffectual Republicans: Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

And Pelosi’s committee demands all those it believes contributed to the “insurrection” appear before them and explain what role, however vague, they may have played in the storming of Capitol Hill one year ago today.

An event Democrats and the media portray as “the darkest in all of American history.”

Of course, it’s part of a pattern to criminalize political opposition and end legitimate protests against ever-increasing authoritarian Washington.

The same Democrats and media that compared Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters to the revolutionary zealots of the Boston Tea Party, found themselves breathless when the same citizens, who saw their cities and businesses burned to the ground, express their outrage over a fraudulent presidential election by storming through the halls of Congress.

What really irks Washington’s lawmakers, whose gravitas the media holds in the highest esteem, is that trespassers dressed in disrespectful and absurd costumes sent the cowardly asshats of Congress diving under their desks and running into closets. (Lindsey Graham told police to ‘use’ their guns against Jan. 6 rioters: ‘Take back the Senate!’ – Graham told Capitol police on Jan. 6: ‘We give you guns for a reason’)

Ridicule, you see, is a far more potent weapon in the eyes of cowardly and ridiculous politicians than firearms.

Congressional outrage over January 6 proves how imperious members of Congress have become.

Like 18th century French aristocrats in their powdered wigs and silk duds, these nimrods forget that the hill on which our Capitol Dome sits belongs to “We the People.”

They serve at the pleasure of the very folks who stormed the rarified citadel of our indifferent political class. A profound fact many of the nation’s lawmakers will discover in the coming 2022 midterm elections. At least those who haven’t already resigned.

Pelosi’s January 6 committee is a petulant act of revenge against Americans for finally waking up to the reality of Washington’s bipartisan scam.

A scam that comes in the form of an unholy alliance between the establishment fixers within the two major political parties. Allies who spy on all Americans, drive up the nation’s debt, encourage illegal immigration. All to stumble the nation into pointless wars that destroy thousands of American lives for no discernable reason.

Pelosi’s revenge is leveled against those who voted for the populist, America-First, economic nationalism espoused by Donald Trump in 2016. And will in 2024 if she does not stop them.

But the good news is the January 6 committee also represents Pelosi’s swansong as a relevant member of Capitol Hill’s aristocratic ruling class.

Best of all, never-Trump committee members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger will see defeat in the coming Republican primaries.

“I’m worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections, that voting as we know it in this country will be gone,” said Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. (Rep. Eric Swalwell caught in Chinese Honeypot Spy scandal)

With any luck the Democrat representative that slept with a female communist Chinese agent is right. And a new cadre of populist Republicans in Congress will end the kind of mail-in, unverified voting. The same voting placing a deteriorating and feebleminded idiot in the White House in 2020.

Then, the costumed revelers of January 6th will joyfully watch as Brandon, well, goes.