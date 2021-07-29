January 6 Commission hearing becomes a festival of tears

WASHINGTON. As American intellectual giant Taylor Swift once said, “If somebody hurts you, it’s okay to cry a river, just remember to build a bridge and get over it.” For the more serious, a psychological study finds…

“… observers are more willing to provide emotional support and tend to express less negative affect toward a crying than a non-crying individual… whereas in the popular media crying is often associated with weakness and a lack of competence, recent evidence suggest that criers are also seen as notably warmer, and more reliable and honest.”

This explains why the disingenuous congressional commission investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill uprising has generated enough tears to fill the Potomac Tidal Basin.

Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, for one, struggled against the tsunami pressing against his eyeballs, but managed to screw up enough courage to blubber,

“We still don’t know exactly what happened. Why? Because many in my [Republican] party have treated this as just another partisan fight. It’s toxic and it’s a disservice to the officers and their families. To the staff and the employees on the Capitol complex, to the American people who deserve the truth. And to those generations before us who went to war to defend self-governance, because self-governance is at stake. And it’s why I agreed to serve on this committee.”

Kinzinger is the kind of Republican the Deep State triumvirate – Democrats, the intelligence community, and the media – love encourage and promote. Conservatives don’t like to acknowledge the obvious, but Washington’s GOP contingent i a lot like Kinzinger: fearful, compliant, and willing to perform like trained chihuahuas for no more than an insolent pat on the head.





Another such GOP nut is Rep. Liz Cheney. In her opening statement, Cheney said,

“We must get to the objective truth. We must overcome the many efforts we are already seeing to cover up and obscure the facts. If Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain cancer on our constitutional republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our Democratic system.”

To Cheney’s credit, she saved her tears for Capitol Hill Police witnesses who testified, tearfully of course, recalling the fear that overwhelmed them when viewing unarmed and mostly peaceful protestors through their gunsights.

As a tearful Capitol Hill Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell testified, he was “more afraid working at the Capitol than during my entire Army deployment to Iraq.”

But no tears flowed among Capitol Hill lawmakers and the gun toting officers who protect them when it came to Ashli Babbitt. She’s the unarmed Jan. 6 protestor shot in the throat by a still unidentified Capitol Hill officer. Babbitt served 12 years in the United States Air Force, with tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Ashli Babbitt’s attorney, Roberts, has more questions than answers (exclusive photos and interview)

Babbitt was in Washington on January 6 to protest the massive voter fraud that Congress certified to put Joe Biden in the White House.

Recently, Babbitt’s mother, Michelle Witthoeft, attended President Donald Trump’s election integrity rally in Phoenix, Arizona. She received a standing ovation when introduced to the crowd.

Paul Gosar just introduced Ashli Babbitt's mom at TPUSA.#RepublicaDominicana

pic.twitter.com/WRM07wj3D4 — Jan 6th Truth (@goLoko77) July 24, 2021

Try as you might, you’d be hard-pressed to find a record of Witthoeft’s remarks using a simple Google search. But a cursory hunt on Twitter yielded a short video clip and a report from an obscure online journal called the Newz World Today, which reported Witthoeft as saying:

“My daughter died for this cause… They [the Jan.6 demonstrators] were protesting our American birthright to go and redress their government because everybody in this country knows that this is a stolen election. So, I’m here to be my daughter’s voice because it has been silenced.”

But the report failed to mention if the aggrieved Michelle Witthoeft cried.

