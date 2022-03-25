Jackson SCOTUS Hearing: Wokeism vs the truth and nothing but the truth

WASHINGTON. US Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson became tongue-tied on a simple question during her Senate confirmation hearing – and not a trick question, mind you – posed by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

“Can you provide a definition for the word woman?” asked Sen. Blackburn.

Justice Jackson thought a moment and replied,

“No, I can’t… Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.”

There’s a lot to unpack in her puzzling and disingenuous answer. And yes, I can say “her” although I’m not a biologist. That’s because I have a full grasp of reality, which Aristotle called “the first philosophy.”

According to the “Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy,” Aristotle says contradiction is the enemy of truth,





“Aristotle says that without the principle of non-contradiction we could not know anything that we do know. Presumably, we could not demarcate the subject matter of any of the special sciences, for example, biology or mathematics, and we would not be able to distinguish between what something is, for example a human being or a rabbit, and what it is like, for example pale or white.”

Recognizing reality is so important to the law it’s codified. For instance, the term “United States” is defined in 18 US Code as the territory that…

“… includes all places and waters, continental or insular, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, except the Canal Zone.”

28 US Code even defines the institution whose current vacancy Justice Jackson would like to fill,

“The Supreme Court of the United States shall consist of a Chief Justice of the United States and eight associate justices, any six of whom shall constitute a quorum.”

But that is not to say the institution of the US Supreme Court hasn’t itself engaged in contradictory behavior.

The high court’s infamous Dred Scott ruling of 1857 declared all Black Americans non-persons without standing before any court in the land. It took a civil war and 620,000 dead Americans to expunge the lie of slavery from the law of the land.

But the court redeemed itself in its 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education landmark ruling that eradicated the “separate but equal” doctrine of the segregationist Southern states.

But questions involving the biology separating men from women is basic and is, using a term familiar to climate alarmists, a matter of settled science.

Males possess a Y and X chromosome in their cells, while women possess two X chromosomes. And then, there’s the difference in genitalia. That reality won’t go away by deferring to a biologist or, for that matter, US Code.

But Justice Jackson’s refusal to acknowledge a fundamental truth in deference to the passing fancies of transitory wokeism speaks to her lack of judicial temperament and, more importantly, her utter lack of common sense.

That, and that alone, makes Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson unworthy to sit on the highest court in the land.

