UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA: Honest reporting on ways to combat Covid is impossible to find in US Main Stream Media. However, Covid infections in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, home to the Taj Mahal, have been brought under control. How? Through the widespread use of Ivermectin for both prophylactic and therapeutic treatment of Covid 19. Yet here in America, even with a prescription, you cannot fill an Ivermectin prescription at any national pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.

Uttar Pradesh has 241 million people, two-thirds of the entire US population. This is an astounding confirmation of the efficacy and effectiveness of Ivermectin. On a wide scale, with a large population living in crowded conditions. It is a turning point in the worldwide struggle against the Covid 19 pandemic.

Last week there were no Covid deaths in Uttar Pradesh. None.

Yet we need to turn to reports from the source, the Hindustan Times, Indian Express, The Dialogue,





As the Hindustan Times reported on September 10:

“There are no active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in 33 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the state government informed on Friday. About 67 districts have not reported a single new case of the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the government said, noting the steady improvement of the Covid-19 situation in the state.”

“Overall the state has a total of 199 active cases. While the positivity rate came down to less than 0.01 percent. The recovery rate, meanwhile, has improved to 98.7 percent. As per the state’s health bulletin, Uttar Pradesh reported only 11 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.”

All officials involved say it is the result of the widespread use of Ivermectin protocols. Both as prophylactic or at the earliest stages of the infection.

According to the Indian Express:

“Uttar Pradesh was the first state in the country to introduce large-scale prophylactic and therapeutic use of Ivermectin. In May-June 2020, a team at Agra, led by Dr Anshul Pareek, administered Ivermectin to all RRT team members in the district on an experimental basis. It was observed that none of them developed Covid-19 despite being in daily contact with patients who had tested positive for the virus,” Uttar Pradesh State Surveillance Officer Viksenndu Agrawal says

“He added that based on the findings from Agra, the state government sanctioned the use of Ivermectin as a prophylactic for all the contacts of Covid patients and later cleared the administration of therapeutic doses for the treatment of such patients.”

“Claiming that timely introduction of Ivermectin since the first wave has helped the state maintain a relatively low positivity rate despite its high population density, he said, “Despite being the state with the largest population base and a high population density, we have maintained a relatively low positivity rate and cases per million of population.”

He said that apart from aggressive contact tracing and surveillance, the lower positivity and fatality rates may be attributed to the large-scale use of Ivermectin.

As The Dialogue reported a year ago in August of 2020:

“The Uttar Pradesh Health Department issued a notification Wednesday night urging the “general public” to have ivermectin (12 mg) tablets as it is “helpful in offering protection from covid-19 pandemic”.”

“The government notification reads, “Doctors are advising to take ivermectin 12 mg to contain the impact of pandemic. This medicine is quite effective in protecting from covid-19. Therefore, we appeal each and every citizen to have this tablet.”

“The notification then goes on to explain the dosage. For positive patients isolated at home (one tablet per day for three days and for primary and secondary contacts (one tablet each on the first and 7th day).”

A game-changer in the war on Covid

As the Indian Express explained in May of 2021:

“The Uttar Pradesh government has claimed that it was the first state to have introduced a large-scale “prophylactic and therapeutic” use of Ivermectin and added that the drug helped the state to maintain a lower fatality and positivity rate as compared to other states.”

“Citing the results from Agra in the month of May and June last year, following which the use of Ivermectin, a medicine to treat parasitic ailments, along with Doxycycline was introduced as a protocol across the state for both prophylactic as well as treatment purposes.”

“The state Health Department introduced Ivermectin as prophylaxis for close contacts of Covid patients, health workers as well as for the treatment of the patients themselves through a government order on August 6, 2020, after a committee headed by the Director-General, Medical and Health Services, gave it the go-ahead.”

The Indian Express further explains:

“Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh also attributed the state’s relative success in keeping the Covid numbers down to the timely nod to the use of Ivermectin as a prophylactic. He added that government doctor Anshul Pareek had approached him last year citing use of the medicine abroad.”

“We reported the first Covid-19 cluster in the country after five members of a family, who had returned from Italy, tested positive. Soon, the virus spread, with a large number of police personnel getting affected. Doctor Pareek approached me with a request to introduce Ivermectin on an experimental basis. I was told there are no risks involved with the use of the drug,”

“He said the district administration had formed small groups of personnel from the same police station as well staffers at his office. “We introduced it (Ivermectin) for three days. 12 mg as advised in the national guidelines at the time. Followed by tests on the fourth or fifth day. We introduced it in the jail as well and the results helped us reduce positivity to a great extent. Following which Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan formed a committee to access its usage and it was finally introduced in the state’s Covid management protocol in 2020 itself.”

India Today reiterates the success of Ivermectin in Uttar Pradesh:

“On August 31st, 2021, India Today reported the astonishing news in Uttar Pradesh:

“As many as 23 districts in Uttar Pradesh have now become free from Covid-19. The recovery rate has climbed up to 98.6 percent. Proving the success of the ‘UP’s Covid Control Model’ in eradicating the lethal virus, a government official said.”

“The districts that have become Covid free are Amethi, Baghpat, Banda, Basti, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Etah, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Mahoba, Mau, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur, and Unnao.”

“None of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh have reported fresh cases in double-digits lately. Moreover, 62 districts have reported no cases in the last 24 hours. The 13 other districts have reported new cases in just single digits.

“The active caseload in Uttar Pradesh is down to 269. While the percentage of active cases against the total confirmed cases is 0 percent.”

Uttar Pradesh compared to Karela and Indian states that don’t use Ivermectin

India Today went on:

“The active caseload, which was at a high of 3,10,783 in April, has reduced by over 99 percent. States like Kerala and Maharashtra have an active caseload of 2,12,595 and 52,844 respectively.”

“Fresh Covid-19 cases in the state have remained below 100 for 50 consecutive days.”

“Of the 1,87,638 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 21 tested positive. In the same period, another 17 patients recovered from the infection. Adding to the recovery of over 16,86,182 people so far. The positivity rate has slumped to 0.006 percent, the lowest in the country. Kerala has a test positivity rate of 19.67 percent.”

The suppression of Ivermectin has resulted in Mass Murder in America

For the last 18 months, American authorities and media have been downplaying therapeutics like HCQ and Ivermectin. Individual physicians have successfully treated tens of thousands of Americans with the Ivermectin protocol. Usually consisting of a cocktail of Ivermectin, Doxycycline or Azithromycin, HCQ, Methyl Prednisone, and Zinc.

The results out of India are a vindication of what many have known since the start of the Covid 19 pandemic. Prophylactic therapies are safe and effective. Cheap and readily available. Millions dying due to ignoring of these common-sense protocols.

Finally, a genuine way out of the pandemic

When the full story of the Pandemic is told, it will be an ugly tale of greed leading to unnecessary deaths. All while a simple drug was readily available. A drug that would have prevented millions from getting sick. While curing millions more if they caught the virus.

The silver lining is that finally, we see a proven way out of the epidemic and back to normalcy.

The widespread use of Ivermectin protocols as prophylactic and therapeutic treatment of Covid will spell the end of the pandemic. The return to life. Then there will be plenty of time to assess the blame, betrayals, and war crimes that were inflicted on the entire planet.

Now it will be difficult even for Big Tech to shut down the miraculous results of Ivermectin. Though Big Tech, Fauci, Biden, and the DC Swamp Elites will do their best. Promise.