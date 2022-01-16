Islamic terror pushes phantom of white supremacists from the headlines

WASHINGTON. Reality inconveniently reared its ugly head Saturday, violating the media’s January 6 narrative. Saturday, a man identified only as a British citizen held four hostages at gunpoint at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. He demanded the release of convicted Al Qaeda operative Aafia Siddiqui from a US prison. He brought terror and the terrorists that foment it back to the headlines.

While the media drones on about the continuing threat to American democracy posed by right-wing white-supremacist militias, someone comes along to remind the nation of the continuing threat to American society posed by the twisted religious ideology that mercilessly bloodied the United States on September 11, 2001.

The assailant was killed by authorities 10 hours after the dangerous hostage siege began.

Thankfully, none of the hostages were harmed.

The US government isn’t identifying the dead hostage-taker or explaining how he managed to enter the country – whether by travel visa or by crossing illegally into Texas at our porous southern border.





Aafia Siddiqui is a Ph.D. neuroscientist who studied at Brandeis University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Now divorced, she was once married to the nephew of 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed. Aafia Siddiqui is a known Al Qaeda associate.

She became a cause célèbre for groups like the Taliban and the now-defunct Islamic State, who once suggested prisoner releases in exchange for Siddiqui’s freedom.

When US authorities detained terrorist Siddiqui in Afghanistan in 2008, she carried notes discussing the construction of a dirty bomb and weaponizing the Ebola virus.

The plans include the best US locations at which to set off a weapon to maximum effect.

It was during her interview at an Afghan police compound that Siddiqui grabbed an M-4 rifle from an inattentive US military officer and fired at her American interrogators. While struggling with her captors, Siddiqui yelled,

“I am going to kill all you Americans. You are going to die by my blood.”

For her crimes, Siddiqui was sentenced to 86 years in prison currently serving her sentence in a federal facility in Fort Worth, Texas. Just thirteen miles from where Saturday’s hostage event unfolded.

Meanwhile, CNN reports that upon hearing of the events in Colleyville, Siddiqui’s attorney Marwa Elbially told the cable news network,

“She [Siddiqui] does not want any violence perpetrated against any human being, especially in her name. It obviously had nothing to do with Dr. Siddiqui or her family.”

Considering Siddiqui’s history, which scenario is more likely: That if released, Aafia Siddiqui will continue plotting to kill “all you Americans” with terrifying weapons of mass destruction, or that phantom white supremacist militias will finally materialize out of the ether to topple our fragile American democracy?

Provided you aren’t the daffy Vice President Kamala Harris or the dissembling scribblers at the New York Times, the Texas hostage event provides the alarming and painfully obvious answer.

