Is Vice President Kamala Harris flirting with Trump populism?

WASHINGTON. It seems Vice President Kamala Harris smells blood in the swamp water. Following her boss’s humiliating failure to get one Democratic senator to vote for his Build Back Biden boondoggle, is she stepping toward Trump populism?

When a reporter asked what they thought was a prearranged question to a prearranged answer, Harris flipped the script.

Biden-approved, sycophant reporter: “Are the unvaccinated responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?”

VP Harris: “I don’t think this is a moment to talk about fault… It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make.”

Given an opportunity to attack middle Americans skeptical of Big Brother’s authoritarian COVID measures, Harris comes down in defense of the folks on Main Street. Against the Washington/Mainstream Media Axis,. Throwing her boss and his press lackeys under the bus.

A disgruntled former Kamala Harris staffer told the Washington Post she was “constantly sort of propping up a bully.”

Harris, the California mean girl, is tired of carrying these entitled and incompetent East Coast hangers-on. Like, well, the senile Joe Biden.





It was just a few weeks ago that White House staffers began a whisper campaign in the press. They described Harris’s office as “dysfunctional.” And that leading staff was heading to the exits least their career paths lead to oblivion.

And with an approval rating of 28 percent, is it any wonder Harris appears to break with the doddering septuagenarian in the Oval Office?

Seeing an opportunity to practice a little populism in the face of Biden’s unpopular, Northeastern elitism, Kamala Harris swings for the fences.

And that is the most interesting aspect of the growing fissure separating Harris from the old man who, like his dying party, is set in his authoritarian ways.

Clearly, Kamala Harris wants a political future. And the future is not socialism. It’s Trumpian populism.

And what’s the Democratic Party’s answer to the current paradigm shift from Left vs. Right politics to the new Freedom vs. Authoritarian template? It was to head up into the dark and dank Democratic Party attic, open the old dusty trunk in the corner, and pull Bernie Sanders’ Venezuelan democratic socialism from the mothballs and into the modern world.

The only ones mesmerized by this tattered antique are university-educated baristas like doe-eyed New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Those convinced their comic book world will soon end if we fail to get a handle on the great existential threat facing humankind – cow farts.

Those wedded to the old Left/Right paradigm fail to understand that members of the Democratic Party’s “Squad,” of which AOC is a partner, exemplify an epoch’s end.

At its zenith were figures like Woodrow Wilson and FDR. The Squad is merely the tail used by children to pin on the backside of a cardboard donkey.

The age of populism is rising. And America’s two ruling parties are oblivious to the approaching whirlwind of change.

Donald Trump understands this. And it’s starting to look like Vice President Kamala Harris might have had a fleeting flash of understanding. She is starting to distance herself from the cartoon antics of the authoritarian, Democratic Party’s cardboard jackasses.

