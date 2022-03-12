Is the US government hiding over 300 bio labs, 26 in Ukraine alone?

In the 1960’s book, “The Satan Bug,” (Allister MacLean) a virulent strain of a virus, developed inside a secret U.S.military research bio lab laboratory escaped, putting the entire world at risk of annihilation from a man-made virus. In a merging of art meeting reality, some sixty years later this came true when the SARS-COV-2 virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China. It caused a worldwide pandemic.

America has been working tirelessly for over half a century to prevent such an event. At least that is what we have been led to believe. So naturally, our ‘leaders’ in the government and the military must pretend to have no knowledge of any such labs. Which begs the question, Why have we been misled at best, or outright lied to at worst?

Americans’ have speculated that the Chinese government intentionally released the Covid-19 virus.

China released the virus intentionally either trying to shut down the world’s economy in order to gain an advantage or to instill fear into Americans. China rejected this as outrageous, stating that the Wuhan lab was in fact funded by the United States.

The U.S. government rejected that idea as propaganda, with the MSM parroting White House talking points. Until proof finally came out that the U.S. did fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan laboratory. Unsurprisingly, none other than the number one denier of that fact, Anthony Fauci, was responsible for that funding.





Due to the tumultuous times, as the 2020 elections were nearing, when this information came to light, little if any, follow-up was conducted. Fauci was not held accountable. The truth was not demanded. Nor offered.

With America’s involvement with the worst pandemic in modern times revealed, world events moved ahead and Russia invaded Ukraine. The Russians used, as a part of their excuse for invading their neighbor, their security, stating that Ukraine presented a danger to them.

Then the state-sponsored Russian media outlet, RIA Novosti, released documents that the Russian Ministry of Defense claims are evidence that Ukraine was undertaking research in U.S.-funded bio labs. The article stated that the labs could be used to develop bioweapons. (About Those Bio Labs in Ukraine – M. Dowling)

Immediately the Biden administration denied the accusations.

When questioned about it, White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, called Russia’s claims ‘false’ and ‘preposterous.’

Not only did the government deny that there were U.S.-funded bio labs inside Ukraine, but the MSM and social media crew that protects Biden quickly went into high gear. Quickly killing any speculation that there might be any truth to the statement from RIA Novosti.

It went so far that social media labeled any statement about it as being misinformation. Fact-finding organizations, such as Snopes, quickly labeled the story as false. It was such a complete cover-up that intellectuals knew that it had to be true.

And then, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, in an attempt to put an end to the story asked Under Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, who appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee: “Does Ukraine have chemical or biological weapons?”

Nuland, who testified in the first impeachment trial of President Trump, because she knew foreign policy better than the President, did something completely uncharacteristic for her, and U.S. foreign policy officials; she told her version of the truth.

When asked whether Ukraine possesses “chemical or biological weapons,” Nuland did not deny this. She acknowledged:

“Ukraine has, uh, biological research facilities. We are now in fact quite concerned that Russian troops, Russian forces, may be seeking to, uh, gain control of [those labs], so we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach. ”

Shocked and stunned by her candor, Rubio, who was trying to deny that there are U.S.-funded bio labs inside Ukraine, opened Pandora’s box to the fact that our government, in conjunction with our media and big tech, had lied to the world. (Victoria Nuland: Ukraine Has “Biological Research Facilities,” Worried Russia May Seize Them)

Prior to these hearings, the Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed:

“The US has 336 labs in 30 countries under its control, including 26 in Ukraine alone.”

This statement was immediately labeled as false, misleading, and disinformation by the government, as well as their lackeys in the MSM and big tech.

One has to wonder how much is true out of Russia and China. And why we would have so many bio labs spread around the world? Because there may not be 336 labs, but you can be sure there are labs. Just like the one America funds in Wuhan, China.

America is supposed to be the good guys, the protector of freedom and democracy around the world.

Yet our sworn enemies have stated facts that have humiliated this nation. With Nuland’s confirmation of American bio labs inside Ukraine, enough of the truth has been exposed that leaves some scratching their head wondering why we are being lied to. From there rumors grow into whole movements based simply on a lack of factual information.

Following the evidence, conspiracy theories are growing in number. Most take joy in degrading the United States. Nonetheless, the evidence is too great to simply deny the fact that the U.S. does fund bio labs on foreign soil. But, to what purpose?

The body of evidence, so far, points to a huge cover-up of secret labs in foreign countries conducting tests on biological weapons of mass destruction. Tests that could be performed in American laboratories. Why hide them? Or make black ops out of them? What is the reason for dangerous labs in foreign countries? Would that not be contrary to the government’s first obligation – to protect America from enemies foreign, and domestic. (America’s Bioterrorism Labs Under the Microscope – 2015)

The speculation will run far and wide unless someone within the National Institute of Health (NIH) or some other official in this government provides a logical answer.

Anything out of Fauci’s mouth can be considered a lie, but someone with a modicum of respectability must speak on the subject. The longer it takes to get a response from some official, the wilder the conspiracy theories will grow.

There may very well be a logical explanation for those labs, and someone in the Biden administration must provide that answer.

The consequences of continued silence will be a complete breakdown of trust in our government.

And when those governed no longer give consent to be led by those they do not trust, governments fall.

This is not a warning, simply a statement of fact. November 8, 2022 will be the first response to that fact.

