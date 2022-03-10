Is the Ukrainian war being waged to keep bioweapons away from Russia?

WASHINGTON: Deleted web pages recovered by The National Pulse raise serious concerns about the U.S. Government’s activity in Ukraine stretching back decades. The recovered deleted web pages supposedly show former President Obama led an effort to build a Ukraine-based bio lab for the development of ‘especially dangerous pathogens’.

Originally posted on June 18th, 2010, the article “Biolab Opens in Ukraine” detailed how then Illinois Senator Barack Obama helped negotiate a deal to build a level-3 biosafety lab in the Ukrainian city of Odesa. That news release archived was found by The National Pulse.

The work of former Senator Dick Lugar, additionally included in Issue No. 818 of the United States Air Force (USAF) Counterproliferation Center’s Outreach Journal is discussed in the National Pulse article:

“Lugar said plans for the facility began in 2005 when he and then-Senator Barack Obama entered a partnership with Ukrainian officials. Lugar and Obama also helped coordinate efforts between the U.S and Ukrainian researchers that year in an effort to study and help prevent avian flu,” explained author Tina Redlup.

A report from 2011 by the U.S. National Academy of Sciences’ Committee on Anticipating Biosecurity Challenges of the Global Expansion of High-Containment Biological Laboratories describes how the Odesa, Ukraine, laboratory “is responsible for the identification of especially dangerous biological pathogens.”

Perhaps not coincidentally, Odessa is one of the cities now under heavy Russian attacks.





“This laboratory was reconstructed and technically updated up to the BSL-3 level through a cooperative agreement between the United States Department of Defense and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine that started in 2005. The collaboration focuses on preventing the spread of technologies, pathogens, and knowledge that can be used in the development of biological weapons,” this report says.

“The updated laboratory serves as Interim Central Reference Laboratory with a depozitarium (pathogen collection). According to Ukrainian regulations, it has a permit to work with both bacteria and viruses of the first and second pathogenic groups,” the report explains.

Another document detailing Ukraine’s bio lab network from the BioWeapons Prevention Project outlines in greater detail the scope of pathogens the facility has conducted research on. Among the viruses the lab has studied were Ebola and “viruses of pathogenicity group II by using of virology, molecular, serologic and express methods.” Ebola is one of the most deadly viruses known to man. While traditionally it was thought to come from undisturbed earth in some areas of the world, more and more people are speculating that it, too, might be yet another man-made gain-of-function virus.

From the video description:

“Putin is doing precisely what he set out to do in Ukraine…. Crushing the globalists’ money schemes. And he’s doing it in a very controlled and measured manner. This is a surgical military operation Russia is doing, to take out VERY precise targets.

Putin sent his military in to protect Russians living in Ukraine. The Russians living there were supposed to be protected under the Minsk Agreement. The Ukrainians did not abide by the Minsk agreement.

Putin warned Ukraine and the USA for at least the past 10+ years to move their bio-weapon labs on his doorstep, or he WOULD destroy them. Putin’s warnings fell on deaf ears.

The #FJB Administration wants you to fixate on the “tyranny” of their own creation, not Putin’s, so that you don’t fixate on the tyranny they’re creating here in the USA. They’re hoping we will forget about the Covid scamdemic by November 2022.

This truth WILL set you free. No need for panic or fear.”

While many would take issue with this video creator when he says, “This is a surgical military operation Russia is doing, to take out VERY precise targets“, most of the comments after this video are surprisingly pro-Putin and Russia. One post read,

“Hopefully, Putin will destroy all 15 bio-weapon labs that our deep state built and are funding.”

Bringing to mind the question, is this poster pro-Putin or anti-bio weapons after the latest COVID pandemic?

This newly discovered Ukraine-based bio lab facility funded by U.S. tax dollars follows intense scrutiny over the U.S. government’s decision to fund risky, “gain-of-function” research in Wuhan at a Chinese Communist Party-run lab with military ties.

It is reported that part of the intent of the lab was to provide “special training for specialists on biosafety and biosecurity issues during handling of dangerous biological pathogenic agents.”

On Tuesday, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told the Senate that the US is working with Ukraine to protect biological research labs as Russia continues its attacks on the Eastern European nation.

Senator Marco Rubio, asked: “Does Ukraine have chemical or biological weapons?”

On Tuesday, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland was questioned directly by Senator Marco Rubio. He asked her if the Ukrainians have bio-weapons. Nuland told the Senate that the U.S. is working with Ukraine to protect biological research labs as Russia continues its attacks.

“Ukraine has biological research facilities, which in fact we are now quite concerned Russian troops, Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach,” Nuland told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In these very difficult days, it is hard to understand what is going on but many people around the world found it most odd that about the same time the narrative of the Covid-19 pandemic was seemingly widely falling apart, Russia’s President Putin decided to invade his neighboring country of Ukraine seemingly without reason.

Some are speculating the SARS-CoV-2 gain-of-function lab leak from Wuhan, China, that became Covid-19 was Putin’s motivation to invade Ukraine to take out what he perceived as a bio-weapons threat.

After all, one of Putin’s three conditions to stop his war in Ukraine is the complete demilitarization of Ukraine

And that just may well start with these supposed 15 labs Barack Obama helped create. Putin has accused Western media of being a pack of liars not interested in the truth or listening to his side of the Ukraine issue. Perhaps he has a point.

The only question that remains is; Why?

Just like Anthony Fauci moving his SARS-CoV-2 research from the University of North Carolina to Wuhan, China, why did Barack Obama help establish a similar lab in Ukraine.

Both of these events happened about the same time frame around 2010.

Politico reported last October that Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), was stepping down.

The 12-year NIH boss was resigning amid the Wuhan Animal Lab funding scandal, first exposed by the White Coat Waste Project. That takes us back to about the same time Obama was getting the Ukraine lab up and running as Fauci and Collins moved their research from the University of North Carolina to the Wuhan lab, 2011.

Indeed Fauci and Collins co-authored an opinion editorial where they called gain-of-function research a “risk worth taking.”

Of course, when found out, Dr. Collins vehemently denied ever funding gain-of-function research but White Coat Waste proved that to be untrue.

One thing that is abundantly clear is a Congressional Investigation is in order as to how and why U.S. tax dollars came to foreign lands to build labs for research of weapons of mass destruction.

These events constitute a threat to our national security and most probably the security of the entire world community of humanity.

If you are reading this with your jaw on your chest learning of all of this for the first time, that was me about 12 hours ago as well. Too bad we no longer have functional news media in this country anymore engaging in professional competitive journalism. Then we all might have known about this story with these events.

Tucker Carlson: Someone needs to explain why there are dangerous biological weapons in Ukraine – The Pentagon is lying about this – why?

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Tucker Carlson recently hosted Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on this topic as the two of them seemed to be as shocked as the rest of us.

These are scary teams we live in!

Note: Lead Image courtesy The Blaze. – Internal Documents Reveal CDC Improperly Handled Bio-Terrorism Weapons 6 Times

