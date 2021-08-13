Is the Democrats Main Stream Media trying to kill conservatives?

WASHINGTON, D.C. The CDC gets attacked a lot because of how Dr. Anthony Fauci has flip-flopped on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The truth of the matter is some very intelligent and fine people work for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and they produce some very fine advice and direction. After scientific research. But if you are the Main Stream Media, research be damned. Its about the Democrat’s narrative.

A YouTube channel named ‘High-Intensity Health’ by Mike Mutzel discusses a CDC report where he comes down hard on the mainstream media and their constant fear-mongering. All over a disease that has less than a 1% death rate.

Mutzel, a.k.a. Metabolic Mike, is yet another remarkable American looking at COVID-19 from a different perspective. His credentials hold:

“Mike earned his B.S. in Biology from Western Washington University in 2006 and completed his M.S. in Clinical Nutrition from the University of Bridgeport in 2015 and is a graduate of the Institute for Functional Medicine’s (IFM) Applying Functional Medicine in Clinical Practice (AFMCP). He is a Functional Medicine consultant in the natural product industry and has worked as a nutritionist with Gerard Guillory, MD of the Care Group, PC in Denver, CO. Mike has lectured alongside Dr. Guillory to large patient-groups in the Denver area and they have been featured on local T.V. programs discussing the power of Nutrition and Functional Medicine.” – From High Intensity Health.

Mutzel’s YouTube video in this article is, ‘New Analysis of Health Conditions & High Risk for C*19: Anxiety, Obesity + More’





Mike really drives home a number of points and good questions in his video such as

“The data I want to share with you is, in terms of age-adjusted odds and risk, in terms of death, anxiety, and fear was actually 30% higher, uh… Death was 30% higher in individuals who had anxiety. And so there are consequences to disinformation that is being propagated in fear-based messaging. And so that’s why I have been so critical of mainstream media outlets for not talking about health, not talking about exercise, not talking about tangible ways that you can reduce your vulnerabilities. Like, we need to empower people, not disempower them, and cause them to erroneously believe that no matter what they do the probability of them dying is equally likely if they’re having McDonald’s or having real food and exercising and all of that.”

In his 20 minute video, Mutzel is talking about one such piece of CDC research they put out as a report titled,

This report looked at over half a million people who were hospitalized out of among 4,899,447 hospitalized adults. What the doctors of this study discovered was of those who were hospitalized had underlying health conditions of:

– High blood pressure

– Lipid imbalances

– Obesity

– Anxiety

The study involved some 800 hospitals.

The part of the CDC study Mutzel really honed in on was a paragraph titled ‘Results’.

“Among 4,899,447 hospitalized adults in PHD-SR, 540,667 (11.0%) were patients with COVID-19, of whom 94.9% had at least 1 underlying medical condition. Essential hypertension (50.4%), disorders of lipid metabolism (49.4%), and obesity (33.0%) were the most common. The strongest risk factors for death were obesity (adjusted risk ratio [aRR] = 1.30; 95% CI, 1.27–1.33), anxiety and fear-related disorders (aRR = 1.28; 95% CI, 1.25–1.31), and diabetes with complication (aRR = 1.26; 95% CI, 1.24–1.28), as well as the total number of conditions, with aRRs of death ranging from 1.53 (95% CI, 1.41–1.67) for patients with 1 condition to 3.82 (95% CI, 3.45–4.23) for patients with more than 10 conditions (compared with patients with no conditions).”

After showing living with fear and anxiety increase your odds of death from COVID-19 some 30% Mutzel asks the critical thinking question for the Main Stream Media

“Now this I think is important to, again, I just sort of talked about it but it is more to hit again… Of the unintended harms of some of the fear-based messaging and the disempowering information and so you know, ‘What is the neuro biology of anxiety in terms of psycho neuro immunology and psycho neuro immune endocrinology and how our thoughts can transmute through specific side effects and messaging molecules and so forth into our immune system and how that can affect our immune system and our hormonal system?’

“So consuming constant fear-based death, dying, problems, the economy… That obviously can contribute to anxiety and anxiety is frequently linked challenge here.” he said.

Mutzel also mentions sleep disorders as well. This is common in people who suffer from high anxiety as they have difficulty in falling asleep.

Another thing Mutzel talks about are pre-existing conditions to COVID-19 but said it is very much more likely that people need to have multiple pre-existing conditions that pile on to create an environment for COVID-19 can take hold.

The CDC report states,

“Anxiety and fear-related disorders were a prevalent condition in our sample; they were also the second highest risk factor for death among the underlying conditions considered in our study. The reasons for this finding are likely multifactorial and may include a reduced ability to prevent infection among patients with anxiety disorders, the immunomodulatory and/or cardiovascular effects of medications used to treat these disorders, or severe COVID-19 illness exacerbating anxiety disorders (19,20). In a subset of patients with pre-COVID encounters in our study, anxiety diagnosed before COVID-19 was not independently associated with death or IMV during COVID-19 hospitalization and, therefore, it is also plausible that anxiety was diagnosed during COVID-19 illness and may be a resulting sequela of COVID-19 (21). Future studies could explore the temporal and causal associations between anxiety disorders and severe COVID-19 illness.”

Mutzel brings forth a very good analogy from history about the difference of how the main stream media is reporting COVID-19 today compared to how they reported the Spanish Flu of 100 years ago…

“Again, I got to pick on the media for pumping so much fear out there and constantly showing how many people have died and how many cases and hospitals filled up like scaring the crap out of the people… It was actually the… The journalists of today are doing the exact opposite of what they did in 1918. In 1918 they media downplayed the severity it actually was way more deadly than SARS COV-2. But we did the opposite now for something that is less deadly. That is kind of interesting. It makes you wonder, how much of this has sort of political implications and what are the intentions here?”

For Americans, the Spanish Flu of 1918 had a death rate of 2.7% while COVID-19 is said to have less than 1%.

Some less than honest people working to an agenda will report COVID-19 death rate of 2.6% but that is a global rate that includes Third World Countries where access to doctors and medicine are rare.

Mutzel talks consistently about the importance of diet and exercise throughout his video.

Mutzel wraps up by asking…

“Why aren’t we also hearing from people like Dr. Anthony Fauci or Dr. Rochelle Walensky (newly appointed director of the CDC)… Why aren’t they talking about tangible things you can do right now; improve your sleep, get more steps in, eat healthy whole grown foods, start to do resistance training, and like push-ups and sit-ups and things like that… Why aren’t we making that a priority?”

Mutzel asks us to share his video and this CDC paper with others to help them be attentive to their lifestyles and choices they make.

Americans are tired of the COVID-19 hype in the main stream media.

Many have also lost trust in the credibility of the main stream media. This past week they continued to hype the ‘Delta Variant” and how we all must get vaccinated while refusing to report on Mike Lindell and the findings of election fraud in his Cyber Symposium. They also refuse to report on attacks to both the First and Second Amendments to the Constitution.

One would think boycotts to their sponsors are just around the corner any day now!

One man on the street recently asked this journalist,

“If we cannot trust the media to report openly and honestly on the election fraud of the 2020 election, why the hell would we believe them on COVID hospitalization rates and body count deaths?”

Another factor that seemingly has caused the main stream media to have lost credibility in news reporting is how they all latch on to the same key phrases when they used to be independent and competitive. Some of those phrases the ‘mockingbird media’ came up with in 2020 and continue using today are;

New normal, super spreader event, lockdowns, social distancing, mask up, without evidence, big lie, systematic racism, death by cop, peaceful protesters, vaccine passports, and the list goes on…

Finally, the way the media shows bias walking in lockstep to a hidden agenda has many people tuning out the news. Americans are not stupid and they are not sheep. There are alternative treatments to COVID-19 besides vaccines. There is the possibility the wrong person was sworn into our highest office in January. Election fraud was systematic in November of 2020 and there are over 5,000 people who witnessed it, swore affidavits to it understanding the penalty of perjury is jail and are still awaiting both their day in court and the media to interview them.

All of these things represent unreported FACTS that are TRUE! But will the Main Stream Media see it that way.

