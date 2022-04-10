Is the Bilderberg Group’s de-population plans behind the Great Reset?

WASHINGTON: A new episode of DECODED on Al Jazeera English is revealing as it explains the Bilderberg Group, a secret totalitarian society working toward a globalist world. The short documentary is narrated by Egyptian actor Amr Waked. Waked left Egypt for Spain in October 2017. Later that year, his attorney informed him he was facing charges in Egypt. Since being sentenced, the actor has not returned to Egypt on charges of “spreading false news” and “insulting state institutions.”

Waked is known for being part of the 2011 revolution that toppled longtime Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. And his opposition to President Mohamed Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood. In 2013, Waken won a Best Actor award at the prestigious Dubai Film Festival. He is known for his roles alongside George Clooney in Syriana and Scarlet Johansson in the movie Lucy.

Waked has gotten himself in the hot seat of Egypt because he has come out publically condemning both tortures and the death penalty.

Waked has carried on with his work of simply revealing the truth from abroad. In this video documentary, he presents the results of his investigation to find out the secrets surrounding the most intriguing enigmas in our world.





The Bilderberg Meeting is an annual event comprised of a collection of some of the world’s most prosperous and powerful people.

The Bilderberg gatherings began in the middle of the Cold War as a discussion group for European and American leaders as a capitalist safeguard against Communist ideology.

These rich and influential persons are from politics, big businesses, financiers, academics, and influential members of the media and technology. The meeting and group got the name because of its first conference at the Bilderberg Hotel (Hotel de Bilderberg) in Oosterbeek, the Netherlands, in 1954. Since then, it has been held nearly every year in different locations. The meetings are always secretive.

Participants are invited by members of a steering committee, the attendee list changing annually.

The group claims to have grown out of high-minded concerns that Europe and the US were not working together on “issues of common interest.” The Bilderberg group releases an annual list of the people who will attend and the topics they’ll discuss, but beyond that, little leaves the walls of the meeting rooms. If questioned on the need for secrecy, they insist that its secrecy allows world leaders and economists “to speak openly and plainly.”

One thing that has become clear and leaked out from this group is that the group’s main thrust has seemed to have changed from “things that make for good capitalist business” to “climate change is bad, and we have to save the world.”

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny spoke on one lead from the group on the London Real–Transform Yourself broadcast.

She says the globalists of the Bilderberg Group want to lower the world’s population from 8 billion to 1 billion to save the planet.

Dr. Tenpenny said in the interview,

“One of the things we try not to talk about in the vaccine world over the years is the whole eugenics movement.” She goes on, “But the truth is Bill Gates’ dad was one of the founders of Planned Parenthood. He was one of the original founders of the eugenics movement here in the US. The Georgia Guidestones are real. You know, Bill Gates has said on some of his Ted Talks; We can’t sustain this, you know, the population is getting too big. We have to lower the population on the planet, and we can’t expect vaccines to do it all; we have to do other things. He has been known to say that. I mean, so those are his words; I wasn’t putting words in his mouth. Those are things that he said.”

The Bilderberg Group operates under the “Chatham House Rule,” allowing those who attend the meetings to use the information they collect but not disclose who said what. This causes conspiracy theorists to claim that the group is imposing a New World Order and playing global kingmaker.

Indeed, because the group was founded by royalty, some say royalty did not want power and control slipping from their hands after World War II. Today, the “royalty” of yesteryear are today’s “elites.”

The website of Bilderberg Meetings described their sessions as “a forum for informal discussions about major issues facing the world.”

It also claims they neither vote on policy nor issue policy statements. Furthermore, no notes, meeting minutes, or electronic recordings are made. Making conspiracy theorists even more skeptical as to what happens behind Bilderberg’s closed doors.

In the year 2000, British politician Dennis Healy, who somehow had been a Bilderberg member for decades, said the following:

“To say we were striving for a one-world government is exaggerated, but not wholly unfair. Those of us in Bilderberg felt we couldn’t go on forever fighting one another for nothing and killing people and rendering millions homeless. So we felt that a single community throughout the world would be a good thing.”

Yes, he really admitted this. Videos are on the web of him smiling as he says it.

The New World Order is a theoretical totalitarian world government of a group of power elites with a globalist agenda.

Those totalitarian elites are secretly conspiring to rule through an authoritarian world government eventually.

Translation – the haves will rule the have-nots. The One World Government will replace sovereign nation-states with the establishment of the New World Order as the culmination of history’s progress.

Before the 1990s, New World Order conspiracy theorists were divided into two American countercultures.

The militantly anti-government people who feel government overreach is intrusive and fundamentalist Christians are concerned with the end-time emergence of the Antichrist.

Many devout Christians believe elite globalists are imposing an authoritarian one-world government as the fulfillment of the Biblical “end times” prophecy. They think that people who have made a deal with the devil to gain wealth, power, and status are pawns in the supernatural battle between good and evil.

The British writer and futurist H. G. Wells warned in his 1940 book “The New World Order:”

“.. when the struggle seems to be drifting definitely towards a world social democracy, there may still be very great delays and disappointments before it becomes an efficient and beneficent world system. Countless people … will hate the new world order, be rendered unhappy by the frustration of their passions and ambitions through its advent and will die protesting against it. When we attempt to evaluate its promise, we have to bear in mind the distress of a generation or so of malcontents, many of them quite gallant and graceful-looking people.”

Independent freedom-loving folks who found the idea of a totalitarian closed form of government repulsive founded America.

These founders wanted to live in a society based on capitalism—living life in privacy with a form of open and transparent government, humbly serving its people.

Today, we are to serve the political class as our personal lives are forced to become more transparent and controlled as these decision-makers operate in complete secrecy.

To put it bluntly, our leadership has strayed our country from its original mission.

I recently heard a recording of a speech by President John Kennedy that gave me chills.

Some say this speech helped him get assassinated by the globalists plotting their plan for the world.

In an April 27, 1961 speech, John F. Kennedy spoke accurately about the dangers of a secret society and warned the American public that there are those among us eager to misuse power in the name of security.

“The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are, as a people, inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths, and secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the risks which are cited to justify it.

Even today, there is little value in opposing the threat of a closed society by imitating its arbitrary restrictions. Even today, there is little value in ensuring the survival of our nation if our traditions do not survive with it. And there is a very grave danger that an announced need for increased security will be seized upon by those anxious to expand its meaning to the very limits of official censorship and concealment. That I do not intend to permit to the extent that it is in my control. And no official of my Administration, whether his rank is high or low, civilian or military, should interpret my words here tonight as an excuse to censor the news, to stifle dissent, to cover up our mistakes, or to withhold from the press and the public the facts they deserve to know.”

Indeed, this speech might have helped seal his fate. Some posit Kennedy wanted to remove the Federal Reserve returning to a gold and silver back economy. In other words, make sure Congress wasn’t printing money just because they know how to run a printing press. They say this, too, got Kennedy shot.

Interestingly, the Federal Reserve is more closely tied to the World Bank than our Federal Government if you do a little research.

President Donald Trump was well-loved and respected as president by the majority of the American people for much the same reason President John Kennedy was.

Neither 35 nor 45 were a part of the globalist elites out to rule a globalist government.

Power is genuinely intoxicating to the godless. Today, government agencies are functioning in secret, spying on us, and operating through unconstitutional means. A justice department law enforcement that no longer believes that one size does not fit all when it comes to the law. People have asked me if the Bilderberg Group is related to the Cabal, Illuminati, Davos Group, and Trilateral Commission, similar to the five families in The Godfather?

My standard reply is, “I wish I knew.”

